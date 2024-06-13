Homemade Gumdrops Recipe - Mom On Timeout (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These Homemade Gumdrops are the perfect treat to make for friends and family during the holidays! Made with just a handful of ingredients – including applesauce – this easy gumdrop are sure to become a holiday tradition! A Christmas favorite with our family!Check out these Christmas favorites too:Buttermilk Pecan Pralines, Martha Washington Candies, and Christmas Peppermint Patties.

Homemade Gumdrops

Making homemade candies for Christmas is the highlight of the season for me. We love making fudge, divinity, and all sorts of treats! This easy recipe for homemade gumdrops is sure to be a new family favorite for you too!

This recipe is not only easy, but perfect for kids that want to help out. Now, you’re going to want to make two batches so that you have contrasting colors. I, obviously, chose red and green for Christmas, but any combination of colors you like will work.

You’re going to love how easy these gumdrops are to make! It’s like making Jell-O and then dipping them in sugar – so simple yet so delicious!

What Ingredients Do I Need For Gumdrops

You’ll need the six-ounce Jell-O boxes as well as unflavored gelatin to make the gumdrops. The best part of making the gumdrops is the leftover tidbits after cutting out the shapes. I cut them down into small pieces, rollin sugar and the boys and I have been enjoying the “scraps” and saving the pretties for gifts 🙂

Applesauce Sugar Jello Unflavored Gelatin Lemon Juice

What Else Do I Need?

You will need a set of small, metal cookie cutters to cut out the gumdrops.

I like to have an assortment of cellophane treat bags on hand during the holiday season. It makes giving gifts that much more special. I think they look so cute!

The gumdrops do need to sit out overnight, or for about 8 hours before they are rolled in sugar so make sure you calculate that into your time.

Store the gumdrops in an airtight container or package up for small gifts. Teachers really LOVE these gumdrops!

How To Make Homemade Gumdrops

Homemade Gumdrops These Homemade Gumdrops are the perfect treat to make for friends and family during the holidays! Made with just a handful of ingredients – including applesauce – these gumdrops are sure to become a holiday tradition! A Christmas favorite with our family! Ingredients 2½ cups granulated sugar divided

1½ cups applesauce - no sugar added

6 oz Jello {i.e. cherry, lime, etc.}

½ oz unflavored gelatin 2 envelopes

1 tsp lemon juice Instructions Coat a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine 2 cups sugar, applesauce, Jell-O, unflavored gelatin and lemon juice in a large saucepan. Stir to combine. Let stand for 1 minute.

Bring to a boil over medium heat stirring constantly.

Boil for 1 minute and then immediately pour into prepared baking dish.

Refrigerate until firm - about three hours should do it. I left mine in overnight.

Cover a large cutting board with parchment paper and sprinkle with sugar.

Loosen the sides of the gelatin with a spatula and invert onto parchment paper.

Use small, sharp cookie cutters to cut out gumdrops. If needed, you can dip the cutters into hot water first. You may need to periodically rinse off the cutters as well to keep them clean.

Leave the cutout gumdrops on top of the sugar-coated parchment paper for about 8 hours or until just slightly sticky.

Roll the gumdrops in the remaining sugar and store in an airtight container. Video Nutrition Calories: 46kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Sodium: 13mg | Potassium: 4mg | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin C: 0.1mg

