Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (2024)

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Ingredients Instructions Notes FAQs

Homemade gyoza wrappers are very easy to make and require only 3 ingredients. With this simple gyoza skin recipe you can prepare gyoza dumplings from scratch whenever you feel like it.

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (1)

This gyoza wrapper recipe can be used for making wonton dumplings as well! This recipe is for those of you, who can’t easily buy dumpling wrappers in your local store or for anyone who would love to make gyoza wrappers from scratch.

This post covers all you need to know about making gyoza wrappers from scratch, including cooking tips, storing and other FAQs you might have about homemade gyoza skins.

What are gyoza wrappers made of?

Water, salt and flour are the 3 simple gyoza wrappers ingredients you will need.

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (2)

How to make gyoza wrappers from scratch?

The whole process is simpler than you think. I will show you and explain how to make homemade gyoza skins the easy way, how to roll them as well as how to store and cook ready gyoza dumplings.

You will need a bowl and a spatula. In the bowl, combine together flour and salt. Pour in hot water and mix the mixture until all the water is absorbed by flour. Then, mix until the dough comes together.

If you feel the dough is hard, add 1 or 2 more tablespoons of water. Don’t be tempted to add way too much water just because you feel like it is hard to knead. It will come together after kneading.

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (3)

Homemade gyoza dough is similar to Pasta Dough. You need to make an effort kneading it, but it will be worth it in the end.

After 5 minutes of kneading, you should end up with a smooth dough. It then rests for 15 minutes or more in a plastic bag. During this time, it will soften slightly more.

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (4)

Rolling gyoza wrappers

Option 1: The traditional Japanese way of rolling gyoza skins is by rolling the dough into a sausage and cutting it into evenly-looking pieces. Each piece is then flattened with a hand and rolled out thin. For this a smaller – thinner rolling pin is traditionally used.

Option 2: Roll out half of the dough thin and cut out circles using a large cookie cutter. This way all your homemade dumpling wrappers will look the same and so will your gyoza dumplings.

Option 3: A combination of the above – roll out a piece of a dough and to achieve the perfect circle shape, simply use a cookie cutter.

Pro tip:

If you are using the second option and having hard time rolling the gyoza dumpling dough thin enough in the middle, try my trick: simply cut a few circles out – around the edges. Then roll out the area that has become a new edge. Cut a few more wrappers out. Again, roll and cut and so on.

No matter what option you choose, try to roll these dumpling wrappers as thin as possible. They will thicken once cooked so if you make them thick, they might not cook through around the sealed edges.

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (5)

Can I make gyoza skins ahead?

Yes, you can. You can freeze them or refrigerate them. But, there are few things you should know before you start:

Freezing:

  • Flash-freeze gyoza skins for 30 minutes by placing them onto a tray lined with baking parchment (make sure they are not touching each other), then store in a ziploc bag – you can stack them on top of each other since they should be hard at this stage. No need to dust them with flour.
  • To thaw, simply place them onto a floured worktop. They will need about 10-15 minutes. Please note that I find that some tend to dry out around the edges which makes them harder to fold (they can break too).I am not sure how to eliminate this completely, but covering the gyoza wrappers with a damp kitchen cloth while waiting for them to thaw could help a bit.
  • You will also need more effort to seal the edges after you have filled the wrappers with a filling, so pinch them well several times with your fingers.
  • Make sure to use water around the edges when sealing them.

Refrigerating:

  • Make sure each gyoza wrapper disc is covered in a generous layer of cornstarch/flour (one side is enough), then you can stack them on top of each other. I normally do about 5 per stack. Place the dumpling wrappers into a ziploc bag and store until the next day.
  • They should not dry out this way, if airtight.
  • When keeping gyoza wrappers in the fridge for a longer period of time, they will turn brown. This might not look pretty, but it’s OK.

My recommendation: I personally prefer making homemade gyoza dumplings right after I prepare the gyoza skins. The reason is simple, I make a large batch and freeze them. Then, I take as many as I like from the freezer. They are great for meal prep!

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (6)

More useful tips:

  • Every flour acts/works differently – some contain more moisture than others. Also, depending on the humidity and the altitude you live it, you might need to add a slightly different amount of water. For best results, always begin with ½ cup of water and add only when it is needed.
  • Make sure not to end up with a very soft dough as this will make it hard for you to fold the wrappers – they will be sticking to your fingers a lot.
  • A harder gyoza wrapper dough is better than soft.
  • Either cornstarch or all-purpose flour can be used to dust them, so they don’t stick to each other.
  • Instead of plastic wrap, you can use a Ziploc bag or any plastic bag you have on hand.
  • If you don’t have a cookie cutter, try using a mug or glass that is a 4-inch (10-centimeters) wide.

How to cook gyoza dumplings

You can steam them, boil them or pan-fry & steam.

I personally prefer the third option where you place the dumplings in a large skillet/frying pan with sesame oil. Once the bottoms are crispy and brown, pour in ½ cup of water and close with a lid. Cook on medium-low for about 5 minutes or until the water is evaporated and the dumplings are cooked through.

You might need to add more water at a later stage and cook them longer when cooking them from frozen (about 10 minutes).

If you would like to try more Japanese recipes, here are some tasty ideas for you:

  • Homemade Sushi
  • Rice Paper Sushi
  • Homemade Ramen

All of these are homemade and believe it or not they are very simple.

I tried my best to explain everything in detail so you can have a go at making gyoza skins from scratch successfully. If you do give this recipe a try, please let me know in the comments section.

Happy Cooking!

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (7)

4.63 from 16 votes

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers

Homemade gyoza wrappers are very easy to make and require only 3 ingredients. With this simple gyoza skin recipe you can prepare gyoza dumplings from scratch whenever you feel like it.

Prep Time20 minutes mins

Resting Time15 minutes mins

Total Time35 minutes mins

Servings: 24 – 30 Gyoza Wrappers

Calories: 30

Author: Julia

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (270 grams), see note 1
  • ½ teaspoon Salt , see note 2
  • ½ cup Hot Water , see note 3

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix together flour and salt. Then, add water and mix with a wooden spoon/spatula.

  • With your hands, start forming dough. It will be hard at the beginning but keep kneading (you can transfer the mixture onto a worktop if it’s easier for you). It will take about 5-7 minutes to knead into a ball. The dough will be flaky at first, but it just needs more kneading (like you can see on the process photos).

    Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (8)

  • When ready, place it in a plastic bag or cover in plastic wrap and let rest for 15 minutes (or longer) on your kitchen counter.

    Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (9)

  • Divide the dough into 2 equal pieces. Put one piece back in the bag. Roll the other half until thin. You should not need a lot of flour for dusting. (Instructions for authentic way of rolling gyoza dumplings are in the post above this recipe card)

  • Fill, fold and cook using your favorite method or freeze for later use!

  • Enjoy!

Notes

  1. Make sure not to overfill your cups when measuring. If you do, your dough will be very hard to put together and you will need to add more water. For best results, use weight measurements, if not sure.
  2. If you are on a low-sodium diet or prefer having gyoza skins rather plain, use ¼ teaspoon of salt.
  3. You might need to add slightly different water quantity. This will vary due to different flour brands, altitude levels as well as humidity levels in your home. However, I suggest adding no more than 3 tablespoons extra, if needed. Always add little by little to avoid ending up with a dough that is very soft. It should be harder rather than soft. It’s similar to making pasta dough. Also, bear in mind gyoza dough will soften more during resting time.
  4. One batch will yield 24-30 gyoza wrappers. The quantity will depend on how thick/thin you will roll them.
  5. For more tips and answers to FAQ’s please read the detailed post above this recipe card.

Course: Appetizer, Side Dish

Cuisine: Asian

Keyword: Gyoza Wrappers Recipe, How to make Gyoza Wrappers

Nutrition Facts

Homemade Gyoza Wrappers

Amount per Serving

Calories

30

% Daily Value*

Saturated Fat

1

g

6

%

Sodium

39

mg

2

%

Potassium

9

mg

%

Carbohydrates

6

g

2

%

Fiber

1

g

4

%

Sugar

1

g

1

%

Protein

1

g

2

%

Calcium

1

mg

%

Iron

1

mg

6

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

** As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tried this recipe?Follow @happyfoodstube and tag #happyfoodstube

LEAVE A COMMENT

FAQs

What is a substitute for gyoza wrappers? ›

Wonton wrappers can be substituted, though they lack dumpling wrappers' thin edge and will not pleat as well. If you substitute wonton wrappers, which are usually square, cut them into rounds before using.

What are gyoza wrappers made of? ›

What Are Gyoza Wrappers? Gyoza wrappers are a thin and round flour pastry that wraps around the filling of gyoza or Japanese potstickers. The dough is made of wheat flour, water, and a pinch of salt. They get crispy when pan-fried or deep-fried and become a soft and tender, pasta-like texture when boiled.

Is it worth making your own dumpling wrappers? ›

Of course, store bought dumpling wrappers are totally suitable if that's all you have on hand (or you're just not in the mood for rolling and shaping dumplings), but homemade dumpling wrappers are always extra delicious! And you get the satisfaction of truly making all your dumplings from scratch and by hand.

What to use if you don't have wonton wrappers? ›

In a pinch, egg roll wrappers can be used for wontons.

What are the three types of gyoza? ›

There are usually three types of gyoza that are found and enjoyed in Japan. That is yaki gyoza, age gyoza, and sui gyoza. The traditional method of steaming isn't so often seen in Japan unless dining in a Chinese food establishment.

Can you make gyoza with wonton wrappers? ›

Make the gyoza: Place about 1 tablespoon pork mixture into the center of a wonton wrapper. Fold wrapper in half over filling, then seal the edges with moistened fingers. Repeat to make remaining gyoza.

Are gyoza and wonton wrappers the same? ›

Indeed, there will not always be much of a difference; the terms gyoza and mandu are often times used interchangeably. Compared to a wonton, however, a gyoza tends to have a thicker wrap and a distinct, crescent-style shape.

What is the difference between gyoza and potstickers? ›

Gyoza is the Japanese variation on the traditional Chinese recipe of potstickers. They are usually made with thinner, more delicate wrappers, and the filling is more finely textured. The thinner skins mean that gyoza get crispier than chewy potstickers.

Can you use a pasta roller for dumpling wrappers? ›

If time is of the essence, a pasta maker can be a great help. Have a look at this simple recipe to use with the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker for sorting your dumpling sheets in less than 10 minutes.

What are Chinese dumpling wrappers made of? ›

From-scratch dumpling dough requires only two ingredients — flour and water — and the water temperature yields different types of wrappers. Cold water is best for boiled dumplings because it causes the flour's proteins to form the gluten that makes dough chewy and able to withstand vigorously boiling water.

What kind of flour is best for dumplings? ›

These dumplings start with all-purpose flour, which creates structure and holds the other ingredients together. Baking powder is a leavening agent, which means it releases gas that makes the dough expand. It's responsible for the dumplings' light and fluffy texture.

How do you keep gyoza crispy? ›

Add 1 teaspoon sesame oil around the frying pan. Cook uncovered until the gyoza is nice and crisp on the bottom. Repeat this step in batches of 12, as needed.

Are gyoza wrappers the same as egg roll wrappers? ›

Asian wrappers, a common name for egg roll skins, gyoza wrappers, or wonton wrappers. But, whatever you call them, these delicate, yet sturdy sheets of dough are a blank canvas for the creative chef. Steamed, fried or delicately simmered in broth – The possibilities are endlessly delicious.

How many pleats should a gyoza have? ›

How to shape and cook Gyoza. The original Gyoza has 6 pleats on one side and is flat on the other side. This flat side is going to get browned, while the side with the pleats will never come into contact with the bottom of the pan and will only be steamed.

Can I use wonton wrappers instead of gyoza? ›

They are other types of thin wrappers in Asian markets that are similar, like gyoza wrappers, shumai wrappers etc. Some will be smaller, thinner, a little thicker, of a round, oval or square shape etc. but they're all in the end similar and can do in a pinch.

Are gyoza and spring roll wrappers the same? ›

Gyoza or potsticker wrappers can also be substituted for dumpling wrappers but they are thinner which will result in crispy bottom when steamed. Vietnamese Spring Roll Wrappers are made of rice paper and are best used with fresh ingredients and the wrapper is not cooked.

