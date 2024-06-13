Homemade Gyoza Wrappers Recipe (Only 3-Ingredients) (2024)

Homemade gyoza wrappers are very easy to make and require only 3 ingredients. With this simple gyoza skin recipe you can prepare gyoza dumplings from scratch whenever you feel like it.

Jump to Recipe

This gyoza wrapper recipe can be used for making wonton dumplings as well! This recipe is for those of you, who can’t easily buy dumpling wrappers in your local store or for anyone who would love to make gyoza wrappers from scratch.

This post covers all you need to know about making gyoza wrappers from scratch, including cooking tips, storing and other FAQs you might have about homemade gyoza skins.

What are gyoza wrappers made of?

Water, salt and flour are the 3 simple gyoza wrappers ingredients you will need.

How to make gyoza wrappers from scratch?

The whole process is simpler than you think. I will show you and explain how to make homemade gyoza skins the easy way, how to roll them as well as how to store and cook ready gyoza dumplings.

You will need a bowl and a spatula. In the bowl, combine together flour and salt. Pour in hot water and mix the mixture until all the water is absorbed by flour. Then, mix until the dough comes together.

If you feel the dough is hard, add 1 or 2 more tablespoons of water. Don’t be tempted to add way too much water just because you feel like it is hard to knead. It will come together after kneading.

Homemade gyoza dough is similar to Pasta Dough. You need to make an effort kneading it, but it will be worth it in the end.

After 5 minutes of kneading, you should end up with a smooth dough. It then rests for 15 minutes or more in a plastic bag. During this time, it will soften slightly more.

Rolling gyoza wrappers

Option 1: The traditional Japanese way of rolling gyoza skins is by rolling the dough into a sausage and cutting it into evenly-looking pieces. Each piece is then flattened with a hand and rolled out thin. For this a smaller – thinner rolling pin is traditionally used.

Option 2: Roll out half of the dough thin and cut out circles using a large cookie cutter. This way all your homemade dumpling wrappers will look the same and so will your gyoza dumplings.

Option 3: A combination of the above – roll out a piece of a dough and to achieve the perfect circle shape, simply use a cookie cutter.

Pro tip:

If you are using the second option and having hard time rolling the gyoza dumpling dough thin enough in the middle, try my trick: simply cut a few circles out – around the edges. Then roll out the area that has become a new edge. Cut a few more wrappers out. Again, roll and cut and so on.

No matter what option you choose, try to roll these dumpling wrappers as thin as possible. They will thicken once cooked so if you make them thick, they might not cook through around the sealed edges.

Can I make gyoza skins ahead?

Yes, you can. You can freeze them or refrigerate them. But, there are few things you should know before you start:

Freezing:

Flash-freeze gyoza skins for 30 minutes by placing them onto a tray lined with baking parchment (make sure they are not touching each other), then store in a ziploc bag – you can stack them on top of each other since they should be hard at this stage. No need to dust them with flour.

gyoza skins for 30 minutes by placing them onto a tray lined with baking parchment (make sure they are not touching each other), then store in a ziploc bag – you can stack them on top of each other since they should be hard at this stage. No need to dust them with flour. To thaw , simply place them onto a floured worktop. They will need about 10-15 minutes. Please note that I find that some tend to dry out around the edges which makes them harder to fold (they can break too).I am not sure how to eliminate this completely, but covering the gyoza wrappers with a damp kitchen cloth while waiting for them to thaw could help a bit.

, simply place them onto a floured worktop. They will need about 10-15 minutes. Please note that I find that some tend to dry out around the edges which makes them harder to fold (they can break too).I am not sure how to eliminate this completely, but covering the gyoza wrappers with a damp kitchen cloth while waiting for them to thaw could help a bit. You will also need more effort to seal the edges after you have filled the wrappers with a filling, so pinch them well several times with your fingers.

after you have filled the wrappers with a filling, so pinch them well several times with your fingers. Make sure to use water around the edges when sealing them.

Refrigerating:

Make sure each gyoza wrapper disc is covered in a generous layer of cornstarch/flour (one side is enough), then you can stack them on top of each other. I normally do about 5 per stack. Place the dumpling wrappers into a ziploc bag and store until the next day.

They should not dry out this way, if airtight.

When keeping gyoza wrappers in the fridge for a longer period of time, they will turn brown. This might not look pretty, but it’s OK.

My recommendation: I personally prefer making homemade gyoza dumplings right after I prepare the gyoza skins. The reason is simple, I make a large batch and freeze them. Then, I take as many as I like from the freezer. They are great for meal prep!

More useful tips:

Every flour acts/works differently – some contain more moisture than others. Also, depending on the humidity and the altitude you live it, you might need to add a slightly different amount of water. For best results, always begin with ½ cup of water and add only when it is needed.

acts/works differently – some contain more moisture than others. Also, depending on the humidity and the altitude you live it, you might need to add a slightly different amount of water. For best results, always begin with ½ cup of water and add only when it is needed. Make sure not to end up with a very soft dough as this will make it hard for you to fold the wrappers – they will be sticking to your fingers a lot.

A harder gyoza wrapper dough is better than soft.

Either cornstarch or all-purpose flour can be used to dust them, so they don’t stick to each other.

Instead of plastic wrap, you can use a Ziploc bag or any plastic bag you have on hand.

If you don’t have a cookie cutter, try using a mug or glass that is a 4-inch (10-centimeters) wide.

How to cook gyoza dumplings

You can steam them, boil them or pan-fry & steam.

I personally prefer the third option where you place the dumplings in a large skillet/frying pan with sesame oil. Once the bottoms are crispy and brown, pour in ½ cup of water and close with a lid. Cook on medium-low for about 5 minutes or until the water is evaporated and the dumplings are cooked through.

You might need to add more water at a later stage and cook them longer when cooking them from frozen (about 10 minutes).

If you would like to try more Japanese recipes, here are some tasty ideas for you:

Homemade Sushi

Rice Paper Sushi

Homemade Ramen

All of these are homemade and believe it or not they are very simple.

I tried my best to explain everything in detail so you can have a go at making gyoza skins from scratch successfully. If you do give this recipe a try, please let me know in the comments section.

Happy Cooking!