Homemade Hershey's Chocolate Syrup - An Easy 5 Minute Recipe! (2024)

This homemade chocolate syrup recipe is so much better than any bottle you’ll buy at the grocery store! With just 5 ingredients and 5 minutes, you’ll have nearly a pint of homemade Hershey syrup for chocolate milk, ice cream, frappes and more!

How to make Homemade Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

Have you seen the price of Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup lately? At my two favorite grocery stores, the price was over $5 for a 24-ounce bottle!



While I was trying to decide if I really needed to add the Hershey’s Syrup to my cart, I took a minute to flip over the bottle and read the ingredients: high fructose corn syrup, salt, monoglycerides, diglycerides, polysorbate 60, artificial flavors…

Yes, cocoa and water were also included, but I decided I shouldn’t spend $5 to buy all those chemicals.

Haiden and Piper like to have chocolate milk with their vitamins at breakfast, and I wanted an easy way to keep giving it to them. Plus my husband enjoys a little chocolate syrup on his ice cream, and it’s an easy way to dress up a dessert.

In other words, I wasn’t giving up our chocolate syrup. It was just time to learn how to make homemade chocolate syrup for myself!

So, I wanted to share this fantastic recipe for how to make homemade Hershey’s chocolate syrup. You’re not going to believe how easy and delicious it is!

How I use my Homemade Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

The chocolate syrup you’ll make with this recipe makes is so delicious. It’s such a good copycat recipe! You can use it anywhere you’d use the original stuff. Any recipe, any dessert topping, any beverage.

Seriously. If you have a variety of ways you use the chocolate syrup you buy at the store, you can use the syrup you make in this recipe in exactly the same ways!

Here are just a few suggestions for ways to use your homemade chocolate syrup:

chocolate milk

hot chocolate

mochas

frozen frappe drinks

On ice cream

milkshakes

dessert topping

Homemade Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup Recipe

Makes about 16 ounces (2 cups)

Ingredients for Hershey’s chocolate syrup:

cocoa powder

water

sugar

vanilla extract

salt

Directions for Hershey’s chocolate syrup recipe:

Use a big saucepan – at least 2 quarts. This will expand when boiling, and overflows will make a big mess on your stovetop! (I use this 3-quart saucepan that was part of a bigger set I received as a gift. It’s my favorite for making anything sweet because the heavy bottom keeps it from heating up too fast.)

Combine the cocoa powder, water, sugar and salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Mix with a whisk until smooth.

Stir constantly with a whisk or a wooden spoon until it boils.

Allow it to boil for 1-2 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Add vanilla.

Syrup will be very thin/watery. Allow to cool completely and it will thicken to about the same consistency as Hershey’s syrup.

Store the homemade Hershey’s chocolate syrup in a mason jar or any other container. It will keep for several weeks in the fridge.

If you want to be really sneaky, pour the cooled syrup into an empty or almost-empty Hershey’s syrup container and see if anyone notices the difference!

Pouring the homemade syrup into an empty Hershey’s syrup container also makes it much easier to pour out.

Note: I only used about 1/2 – 1 teaspoon of the homemade chocolate syrup in a cup of milk to make chocolate milk for Haiden and Piper when they were toddlers. (Their milk just had to have a hint of brown for them to consider it “chocolate milk”).

Now that they’re older, I add closer to a tablespoon per cup of milk to make chocolate milk. As with the brand-name chocolate syrup, you can experiment with the proportions to get the taste you’re looking for.

Yield: 12

1 1/4 cups water

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Nutrition Information: Yield: 12 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 119Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 14mgCarbohydrates: 28gFiber: 1gSugar: 25gProtein: 1g

Image Credit: JMackinnell