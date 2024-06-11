Homemade Jambalaya – Easy one-pot recipe! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This one-pot jambalaya recipe is easy, delicious, and satisfying, thanks to the addition of chicken, shrimp, and spicy andouille sausage. You’re 30 minutes away from a Mardi Gras dinner that the whole family will love!

Jambalaya is my go-to winter stew! During the winter season, I make this jambalaya recipe about once a month. When the weather’s chilly, there’s nothing better than a hearty comfort food dinner with a little bit of heat to warm you up inside and out! My jambalaya is flavorful and filling, and it’s also the perfect casserole for feeding a crowd. It’s a versatile dish that can be adjusted to suit your personal flavor preferences, and it really is an excellent recipe for those who like to try new things.

What is Jambalaya?

Jambalayais a popular Creole and Cajun dish with African, Spanish, and French influences. Because it originated in Louisiana, it’s often associated with Mardi Gras, but there’s no reason you can’t eat it year-round. It is often prepared with chicken, shrimp or crawfish, andouille sausage, and rice, although many variations exist. The meat-and-rice combo is flavored with the Cajun holy trinity of onion, celery, and green pepper, along with herbs, spices, and diced tomatoes. In addition to being the ultimate comfort food, this recipe is also the ultimate one-pot dinner. You’ve got your veggies, your meat, and your starch all in one convenient pot. It’s a perfect weeknight dinner, friends!

Jambalaya Ingredients

Yellow onion

Celery ribs

Bell peppers : Green is the classic choice for a jambalaya recipe, but you can use red, orange, or yellow if you prefer.

: Green is the classic choice for a jambalaya recipe, but you can use red, orange, or yellow if you prefer. Garlic

Boneless skinless chicken breasts : I like boneless skinless chicken breasts, but you can also use a different cut of chicken.

Sweet paprika : Sweet paprika is ideal, smoked paprika is delicious too, but avoid hot paprika unless you like your jambalaya spicier.

: I like boneless skinless chicken breasts, but you can also use a different cut of chicken. : Sweet paprika is ideal, smoked paprika is delicious too, but avoid hot paprika unless you like your jambalaya spicier. Oregano

Andouille sausage : This is a smoked sausage made with pork, onions, peppers, and other seasonings. Cut the sausage into 1/4-inch rounds.

: This is a smoked sausage made with pork, onions, peppers, and other seasonings. Cut the sausage into 1/4-inch rounds. Tomato paste : If you buy a can for this recipe, freeze the rest in 1-tablespoon portions, pop them in a freezer bag, and you won’t need to buy a new can next time you need tomato paste!

: If you buy a can for this recipe, freeze the rest in 1-tablespoon portions, pop them in a freezer bag, and you won’t need to buy a new can next time you need tomato paste! Low-sodium fat free chicken broth : Chicken stock can also be used, but because stock is unseasoned, you’ll need to add more salt to the recipe.

: Chicken stock can also be used, but because stock is unseasoned, you’ll need to add more salt to the recipe. Diced tomatoes

Long grain rice

Cajun seasoning : Cajun seasoning can bring a lot of heat, so feel free to adjust to your liking.

: Cajun seasoning can bring a lot of heat, so feel free to adjust to your liking. Shrimp: Peel and devein the shrimp.

How to Make Jambalaya

Prepare. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven set over medium heat. Cook the trinity. Add the onions, celery, and bell peppers to the Dutch oven and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 4 minutes or until just softened. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken. Stir in the chicken, sweet paprika, and oregano and cook for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is nicely browned on all sides. Add the next several ingredients. Add the sausage and tomato paste; stir and cook for 1 minute, then add the chicken broth, crushed tomatoes, rice, and cajun seasoning. Bring the mixture to a boil. Simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover the pot. Cook for 20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Finish. Add the shrimp and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until it’s pink and cooked through. Remove from heat, garnish with sliced green onions and dried parsley , then serve.

Recipe Tips

Can’t find andouille sausage? You can use a different type of smoked sausage like kielbasa or chorizo.

You can use a different type of smoked sausage like kielbasa or chorizo. Keep an eye on the rice. After 10 minutes, lift the lid of the Dutch oven and take a peek. If it looks dry, add more chicken broth.

After 10 minutes, lift the lid of the Dutch oven and take a peek. If it looks dry, add more chicken broth. Don’t overcook it. Jambalaya isn’t a saucy dish, but it isn’t a dry rice dish either, so don’t wait for all of the liquid to absorb. As soon as the rice is tender, you can move onto the next step of the recipe.

Jambalaya isn’t a saucy dish, but it isn’t a dry rice dish either, so don’t wait for all of the liquid to absorb. As soon as the rice is tender, you can move onto the next step of the recipe. Adjust it to your liking. Cajun food is known for being spicy, but you can always make this jambalaya recipe on the milder side and then let everyone adjust the heat for their own individual servings by adding Tabasco or extra Cajun seasoning.

Serving Suggestions

Jambalaya is a complete meal with protein, vegetables, and grains all in one pot. Serve it as-is, or top it with extra green onions, parsley, or hot sauce. If you’d like to add a side, serve jambalaya with coleslaw, tomato cucumber salad, and cornbread.

Storage

Leftover jambalaya can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.

and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating. Reheat it in a saucepan over medium-low heat and gently stir until heated through – or just pop it in the microwave! Add water or broth if it’s too thick.

More Cajun-Inspired Recipes

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Sheet Pan Andouille Sausage with Potatoes and Veggies

Slow-Cooker Cajun Jambalaya Recipe

Cajun Shrimp and Guacamole Tortilla Bites

Mom’s One-Skillet Sausage and Rice

Jambalaya Recipe Katerina | Diethood Enjoy the vibrant flavors of this delicious one-pot jambalaya packed with juicy chicken, zesty shrimp, tender rice, and fiery andouille sausage. 4.81 from 93 votes Rate this Recipe! Servings : 6 Servings Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save See Also The Best Ground Elk Chili Recipe - The Top Meal Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 yellow onion, diced

▢ 2 celery ribs, diced

▢ 2 bell peppers, diced (you can use red, green, yellow, orange, etc.)

▢ salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

▢ 3 cloves garlic, minced

▢ 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

▢ ¼ teaspoon sweet paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon dried oregano

▢ 6 ounces andouille sausage, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

▢ 2 tablespoons tomato paste

▢ 2 cups chicken broth

▢ 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes

▢ 1 cup long grain rice

▢ 1 teaspoon cajun seasoning, or to taste

▢ 1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

▢ 2 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish

▢ chopped fresh parsley, for garnish Instructions In a large Dutch oven heat olive oil over medium heat.

Add onions, celery, and bell peppers, and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 4 minutes or until just tender. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in chicken and add sweet paprika and oregano. Cook for 5 minutes, or until chicken is browned on all sides. Stir in the sliced sausage and tomato paste; cook for 1 minute.

Add chicken broth, crushed tomatoes, rice, and cajun seasoning. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and cover the pot with a lid. Cook for 20 minutes or until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed.

Add the shrimp and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the shrimp is pink and cooked through.

Remove from heat and garnish with sliced green onions and parsley.

Serve. Equipment Dutch Oven

Wooden Spoons

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Chef Knife Notes Chicken: I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but this tastes great with boneless, skinless chicken thighs, too.

I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but this tastes great with boneless, skinless chicken thighs, too. Andouille Sausage: If you can’t find andouille sausage or want to try something different, you can use polish kielbasa or chorizo.

If you can’t find andouille sausage or want to try something different, you can use polish kielbasa or chorizo. Rice: Long grain rice is the best choice for jambalaya as it cooks up fluffy and separate, creating a better texture.

Long grain rice is the best choice for jambalaya as it cooks up fluffy and separate, creating a better texture. Broth: Use a rich chicken (or seafood) broth to cook your jambalaya. This will add depth and more flavor to the dish.

Use a rich chicken (or seafood) broth to cook your jambalaya. This will add depth and more flavor to the dish. Seasonings: Adjust the ingredients and seasonings to suit your tastes. Nutrition Calories: 365 kcal | Carbohydrates: 35 g | Protein: 27 g | Fat: 13 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g | Trans Fat: 0.1 g | Cholesterol: 73 mg | Sodium: 498 mg | Potassium: 839 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Sugar: 6 g | Vitamin A: 1749 IU | Vitamin C: 62 mg | Calcium: 65 mg | Iron: 2 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Dinner Cuisine: American/Southern Keyword: cajun jambalaya, chicken jambalaya, homemade jambalaya Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!