Homemade Jelly Candies Recipe to Make and Gift (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This jelly candy recipe is a fun gift for anyone who has a sweet tooth. Made with gelatin, sugar, and flavored drink mix, to create a sweet and tasty treat.

Homemade Jelly Candy

My husband is a big fan of fruit jelly candy.

In fact, one of our girls had a friend who worked in a hardware store as a cashier in high school. One day she asked, "Is your dad the guy who comes in and buys Chuckles® all the time?" My mother loved them too, and although she has passed, I thought it would be fun to make some homemade jellies for my family and friends.

Join Our Newsletter List! Be the first to receive new posts and get access to our Subscribers Only Page.

This post contains some affiliate links (that means if you make a purchase after clicking a link, there's no additional cost to you, but I will earn a very small commission. ) i.e. as an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Click here to read my full disclosure policy.

After researching many recipes I decided to make them with gelatin, sugar, and Kool-Aid® packets . It was the easiest way to get a few different flavors and colors, at a very affordable price.

One problem I ran into was the fact that I could not find lime Kool-Aid® so I did use lime extract and green food coloring for one of the batches. After all, my husband was the muse for this idea, and that is his favorite flavor.

In the end, the jellies turned out pretty good. The color and flavor were perfect. The firmness could have been better. This seems to be an issue for many recipes.

One thing that helped is flipping the jellies over after 24 hours, and adding a coating of sugar to the top, then letting them dry out another day. Also, the smaller ones dried out better, so keeping them small is a good idea.

Packaging Ideas

I have them packaged in Weck jars and cellophane bags , (the crinkly kind)for gift giving.

How Long Will They Last?

They should last for a month or so if kept in a sealed container. Probably longer in the refrigerator, unless of course, someone decides to gobble them up.

What are you making this year?

More Homemade Treats Homemade Salted Caramels

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Mason Jar Mug Cake

Chocolate Candy Drops