Homemade Jollibee Chicken Joy Recipe | Panlasang Pinoy Recipes™ (2024)

Jollibee Chicken Joy is probably the most popular chicken item in the Philippines, beating out its competition from other food-chain giants like McDonald’s and KFC. I know a lot of Filipino children who would not eat at any other restaurant other than Jollibee, much to their parents’ distress and embarrassment.

The good thing about this is that there’s practically at least one Jollibee restaurant found in every populated area in the Philippines so the much-beloved Jollibee chicken joy and Jollibee’s other food items are easily within reach. Jollibee’s popularity among families has largely to do with its marketing scheme with commercials depicting family-friendly images.

There are also numerous Jollibee stores with playground facilities inside the restaurant which massively attracts families with young children. They also have birthday party events that can be held at the store or at the family’s home so the marketing has been extremely successful with its reaching out to its target audience.

There’s also the fact that their food is extremely delicious and understands the flavors that can tickle the Filipino palate and make customers come back for more. Other than their Chicken Joy, their Jolly Spaghetti literally brought up generations of Filipino children with the preferences of sweet spaghetti sauce, much to the horror of Italians and Italian cuisine enthusiasts. So it’s safe to say that Jollibee plays quite an influential role in Filipino cuisine.

With that influence comes plenty of desire to replicate their food items right at home with homemade recipes developed by a lot of Filipino households. There are also recipes that were developed not as a replica but merely as inspiration as well.

For such a long time, I wanted to develop a homemade Chicken Joy recipe but procrastination got to me. I grew up eating Jollibee’s delicious Chicken Joy almost every week, whenever my family doesn’t feel like cooking. If there’s a barkada get together, we would order a bucket of Jollibee Chicken Joy to feast on. I have no problem tasting flavors of Chicken Joy on my tongue whenever I need it.

The chicken’s crunchy skin and tender juicy meat inside is something that all fast-food chains selling chicken should strive to recreate. I am of the opinion that Jollibee’s Chicken Joy is the best tasting fried chicken item amongst all its competitors so creating a homemade recipe for it is something that I can’t just pull out of the bag.

So I tried a few times developing this homemade Jollibee Chicken Joy Recipe. Some were just so-so, some were a disaster, and some were so out of the ballpark of what the flavors I wanted. But after a few dozen tries, a huge amount of frustration, and unsuccessfully begging an uncle of mine who used to be a Jollibee employee in his youth for the recipe, I think I finally nailed the recipe for my homemade Jollibee Chicken Joy.

This is the closest in terms of the flavor profile that I wanted for this recipe and I can say again that I nailed it! The original Jollibee Chicken Joy recipe is top secret which I think their employees had to sign a contract to keep it a secret or else. So I experimented with quite a few ingredients for this recipe.

Want to cook a delicious serving of Jollibee’s Chicken Joy in your home. Try this Homemade Jollibee Chicken Joy recipe! All the ingredients I used for this recipe and the cooking instructions are listed down below. Pair that up with gravy, a plate of steaming white rice, and a cold drink and you’ve got yourself a nice meal of homemade chicken joy. Enjoy!

Print Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Ginataang Bilo Bilo – Sticky Rice Balls in Coconut Milk Recipe | Panlasang Pinoy Recipes™ Ingredients 2 kilos chicken your choice cuts

salt and pepper

cooking oil for deep frying

For the breading:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornstarch

1 Tbsp. five spice powder or ngohiong powder

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. fine salt adjust if necessary Instructions Put the chicken pieces in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Rub and press each chicken with the salt and pepper so all the pieces is evenly coated.

Next, to make the breading, in a mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, five spice powder, garlic powder and salt.

Stirthe dry ingredients using a fork until all the ingredients are evenly mixed.

Heat theoil in thedeep fryer or deep frying pan for about 175°C.

Coat a piece of chicken with the breading inside and out. Coat underneath the skin as well.

Do it by pressing each chicken with the breading then shake off excess breading and fry it.

Depending on the size of your fryer and the size of your chicken, you can put 4to5 pieces per batch.

Just don’t overcrowd the fryer to avoid the fried chicken to become soggy and loose it’s crispiness.

Cook it for about 15 to 20 minutes in medium fire.

Put the chicken in a paper towel or a rack to drain the excess oil.

Serve with your favorite gravy. Enjoy!

