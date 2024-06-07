Homemade Mixed Citrus Liqueur Recipe | Food Plus Words (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links which means I will get a commission if you make a purchase at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure for details.

Drinking liqueur has never been healthier! The mixture of citrus varieties submerged in grain alcohol or vodka with a simple syrup will be packed not only with flavor but also with antioxidants and vitamins. Read on if you want to boost your immune system while relieving you from the stress of the busy week, all thanks to our homemade mixed citrus liqueur recipe.

A strong immune system is more essential than ever before. As we are transitioning into colder seasons, the best time for citrus harvest is approaching. It doesn’t take a Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry to know about the enormous potential of citrus for the body.

The Citrus To Choose For Your Mixed Citrus Liqueur Recipe

With Vitamin C being the most prominent, citrus fruits are super-rich in a variety of vitamins, minerals like potassium, magnesium, copper, and phosphorus, and flavonoids.

These components have one thing in common; they have antioxidant effects. In other words, they scavenger the free radicals that would otherwise damage our cells and DNA, causing various diseases from diabetes to cancer. One of the many ways of enjoying a mixture of citrus fruits is a homemade liqueur.

It is incredibly easy to make. With the right kind of kitchen gear, it should take no more than 10 minutes. All you need is a simple syrup made of sugar and water for sweetness, and the combination of any citrus fruit of your choice for tang. Finally, you need enough vodka to cover the fruits, along with cinnamon sticks and cloves for extra spice.

As we said, the preparation takes 10 minutes, but you need to actually keep the co*cktail in a cool and dark place for three days. This is necessary for the citrus extracts to diffuse into the liquid. After a couple of days, you can filter the liqueur to get the final product.

First, use a fine-mesh sieve to separate fruit pieces, peels, the cardamom pods, and the cinnamon sticks. Optional second filtering can be done via coffee-filter papers to get a smooth and less chunky liquid.

If you are ready, let’s dive right in!

Mixed Citrus Liqueur Yield: ~1 Quart Liqueur Prep Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes This recipe is wonderfully adaptable and endlessly customizable! You can swap out the citrus fruits. If you've got grapefruit, use it! Do you have access to even more amazing, exotic citrus fruits like buddah's hand finger limes or yuzu? First of all, I'm jealous. Secondly, use 'em! Ingredients 2 blood oranges, quartered

3 clementines, quartered

3 lemons, quartered

2 limes, quartered

3 tangerines, quartered

10-12 kumquats, halved

1 cup simple syrup

2 whole cinnamon sticks

4-5 whole green cardamom pods

3-4 whole cloves

3 whole allspice

sufficient vodka or grain alcohol] Instructions FOR THE SIMPLE SYRUP Combine one cup of granulated sugar and one cup of water in a saucepan and place over medium heat. Stir the mixture occasionally, taking care that it doesn't reach a boil. We're really just looking to dissolve the sugar and create a hom*ogenous mixture, which will take anywhere from 2-5 minutes. When the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is uniform, remove from the heat and allow to come to room temperature before using. Transfer any leftover simple syrup to an airtight container and store it in the fridge, where it will keep for upwards of a month. FOR THE MIXED CITRUS LIQUEUR Wash a large airtight glass container with a tight-fitting lid with hot, soapy water and dry completely. I used a half gallon-sized mason jar, but as long as the container is glass and it has an airtight lid, you're good to go! Combine all of the sliced citrus, simple syrup, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, and allspice in the large jar. Pour enough vodka or grain alcohol into the jar to completely cover and submerge the fruit. Screw the lid on tightly and give the container a few gentle shakes to distribute the liquid throughout the jar. Take the lid off and check to make sure the fruit is completely covered with liquid. Top it off if need be, and screw the lid on tightly again. Transfer the container to a cool, dark area, such as a pantry or closet. once a day, give the jar a few gentle shakes back and forth. The liqueur is ready for consumption in just three days, but you can let it mature for as long as one week if you'd like. STRAINING THE LIQUEUR Place a large mesh sieve over a large bowl. have a second large bowl standing by. Pour the entire contents of the jar into the sieve and allow the liquid to strain into the bowl. using the back of a spoon or a spatula, gently press on the citrus pieces to extract as much liquid and flavor out of the fruit as possible. Discard the fruit pieces, cinnamon sticks, and other solids. Place the sieve over the second large bowl and line with two paper coffee filters. Pour the liqueur from one bowl to the other, taking care to ensure the liquid pours through the coffee filters. Depending on the thickness of the coffee filters and the viscosity of the liqueur, the liquid may filter quickly or slowly. You may want to exercise caution and use a ladle to control the flow of liquid so you don't lose any deliciousness! Taste the liqueur. If you think it needs to be sweeter, now would be a good time to add the leftover simple syrup! Once the liqueur is to your liking, you may drink it straight away, or line the sieve with two more paper coffee filters and continue the filtration process a few more times if you'd like a smoother finish. I would recommend doing this if you plan on drinking the liqueur straight up, but if you're planning to use the liqueur in mixed drinks one filtration session is probably good! Transfer the liqueur to a clean glass container with an airtight lid. You can store the liqueur at room temperature or in the fridge. either way, the liqueur will keep for upwards of six months. Enjoy! Notes If you don't have kumquats, you can leave them out and just substitute an extra orange or tangerine!

The Citrus To Choose For Your Mixed Citrus Liqueur Recipe

Of course, the sweetness and the sourness of the co*cktail will depend on the content of your citrus mixture. Oranges have the perfect balance of sugar and citric acid. Less acidic and sweeter citrus fruits include tangerines, clementine, satsuma, blood orange, and mandarin. They differ in the thickness of their skin, the texture of the flesh, and the number of seeds, but you can easily substitute them for one another.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have the more acidic lemon and lime varieties. Grapefruits can have a variable level of tang and bitterness. Usually, the darker the color of the peel and the flesh, the sweeter the grapefruit will be.

Substitution

This mixed citrus recipe calls for allspice infused vodka, which you can either shop online, or make it at home. Alternatively, you can use gin, tequila, bourbon, cognac, or dry vermouth.

Storage

The liqueur will keep for up to six months in a glass jar, whether you keep it in the fridge or at a cool-dry place outside the fridge. Remember to give it a slight shake before pouring into co*cktail glasses. You can always adjust the sweetness of your mixed recipe by adding more syrup along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mixed Citrus Liqueur Recipe

What do you mix with liqueur? You can mix your liqueur with anything from tea and coffee to soda or kombucha. Overall, this mixed citrus liqueur pairs perfectly with soft drinks. What is the best way to drink mixed citrus liqueur? You can either drink it neat, over ice or mix it with soft drinks. Besides, you can even use it for cooking or baking. Some popular co*cktails you can make using this citrus liqueur recipe include long island iced tea, margarita, sidecar, and cosmopolitan. What are the best orange liqueurs? Most orange liqueurs use either Triple Sec or Curacao-style recipes. The first one is the mixture of sugar syrup, grain alcohol, and orange peels – which is similar to our mixed citrus liqueur recipe. Curacao’s formulation is similar, except for the special type of bitter orange peels from the Caribbeans. The best-known orange liqueur brands are Grand Marnier and Cointreau.

Conclusion

Now you know how to make a killer citrus liqueur that you can use on many occasions. Put it in a co*cktail or drink it with your favorite coffee; in any case, this mixed citrus liqueur will elevate your mood faster than 100 cans of energy drinks!