Homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - Easy Budget Recipes (2024)

I get commissions for purchases made through links on this post.

The recipe prices will vary based on fluctuating grocery costs. Please use what is posted as a guide.

These homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are easy to make and feed a hungry crowd. This recipe serves 6-8 and costs approximately $9.19 to make. That’s just about $1.15 per serving.

I don’t know about you but I find that my kids are constantly wanting snacks. Like ALL.THE.TIME! Sometimes I ask my kids if they have a hole in their stomach because I am constantly amazed at how much food they are consuming. Does anyone else have this problem?

At the rate we are going they are going to eat me out of house and home! It’s not in the budget to keep my freezer stocked with store-bought snacks! Please tell me I am not alone in this problem?

Table of Contents Homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

EMAIL THIS RECIPE!

The flavor and Recipe Variations:

How much will these Mozzarella Cheese Sticks cost:

How do you make mozzarella sticks from scratch:

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Jill and Beth have the same issue so we brainstormed and came up with the idea to make Homemade Mozzarella Sticks. It’s so much more cost-effective to make your own instead of buying them. Plus this recipe makes a ton, 36 thick sticks to be exact!

These Mozzarella Sticks are way better than the store-bought ones. Mainly this is due to the fact that in ours there’s more cheese per stick!

This is a great recipe to have on hand for those times when your kids are home more often, like during the summer. With our Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Mom is happy with the price and the kids are happy with the taste.

Our recipe below includes two different ways to make the mozzarella cheese sticks. We have directions for making them fried and baked. Happy snacking!

What are mozzarella sticks made of?

Mozzarella sticks are literally just that! A piece of mozzarella cheese that is breaded and either fried or baked. Typically you dip mozzarella sticks into marinara sauce, ranch dressing, or even BBQ sauce. Is String Cheese the same thing as mozzarella cheese? String Cheese and mozzarella cheese are similar but they are not the same. String cheese is made of mozzarella cheese. Mozzarella cheese is kept in water or brine while string cheese, made with milk, is dried out.

How to get the kids involved with this recipe:

Ages 2-3: Let them help you with the cheese dipping process.

Ages 4-5: Let them help measure and pulse the panko mixture in the food processor. Also, have them help you pour the marinara sauce into a saucepan.

Let them help measure and pulse the panko mixture in the food processor. Also, have them help you pour the marinara sauce into a saucepan. Ages 6-8: Let them crack and beat the eggs. Have them transfer the baking sheet to the freezer so the cheese sticks can freeze.

Ages 9-11: Supervise them while they prepare the entire recipe. Remember to have them read it twice before beginning the recipe. Please make sure you teach them to use caution when frying food.

Ages 12+: Let them prepare the entire recipe, unsupervised, while you do the happy dance in the corner!

Discover why we love getting the kids involved in the kitchen and more tips in our How to Get Kids Involved In Cooking article.

The flavor and Recipe Variations:

Instead of using mozzarella string cheese, you can use cheddar or Colby cheese sticks.

You can dip the cheese sticks in marinara sauce or ranch dressing.

If you’re looking to spice things up a little, add 1 Tablespoon of Frank’s Red Hot sauce to the egg coating.

More $10 recipes :

20-Minute Thai Peanut Noodles

BBQ Chicken Braid

Easy Chana Masala

Grilled Cheese Sloppy Joes

Homemade Sloppy Joes

Inside Out Chicken Pot Pie

Italian Zucchini Boats

Jenna’s Chicken Pillows

Large Batch Freezer Meatballs

How long are these Mozzarella Cheese Sticks good for:

Serve: As with most recipes with dairy products in them, you shouldn’t leave these cheese sticks out for longer than 2 hours.

Store: Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Freeze: It’s best to freeze the cheese sticks before frying or baking them. After they get their initial freeze, transfer the cheese sticks to a freezer-safe zipper bag and freeze for up to 3 months.

How much will these Mozzarella Cheese Sticks cost:

RECIPE COST: $9.19

PRICE PER SERVING: $1.15

16 String cheese sticks – $4.98

1/2 cup all-purpose flour – $0.10

2 large eggs – $0.20

2 cups panko bread crumbs – $1.77

1/2 teaspoon salt – $0.01

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper – $0.03

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder – $0.01

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano – $0.01

2 1/2 cups vegetable oil – $1.20

1 cup marinara sauce –$0.88

To find out more about how we price our recipes, check out Budget Recipes Explained.

Cook’s Tools:

baking sheet

parchment paper

3 pie dishesor 3 shallow bowls

food processor

measuring cups

measuring spoons

wire rack

large pot

tongs

instant-read thermometer

Like it? Save for later! Pin For Later

How do you make mozzarella sticks from scratch:

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Recipe Cost 9.19 Serving Cost 1.15 Course Appetizer, Snack Cuisine American These homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are easy to make and feed a hungry crowd. This recipe serves 6-8 and costs $9.19 to make. That’s just $1.15 per serving. Servings: 6 people Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 24 minutes mins See Also Top 10 Recipes on The Food Charlatan in 2019!Homemade Minestrone Soup {Slow Cooker} Recipe | Little Spice JarChicken Pot Pie Recipe - Two Peas & Their Pod30+ Keto Easter Recipes - Low Carb Easter Menu Total Time 2 hours hrs 44 minutes mins Equipment baking sheet

parchment paper

3 pie dishes OR 3 shallow bowls

food processor

measuring cups

Measuring spoons

wire rack

large pot

tongs

instant-read thermometer Ingredients CHEESE: 16 string cheese sticks COATING 1: ½ cup all-purpose flour COATING 2: 2 large eggs COATING 3: 2 cups panko bread crumbs

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon garlic powder OIL FOR FRYING: 2 ½ cups peanut or vegetable oil FOR SERVING: 1 cup marinara sauce warmed

1 Tablespoon minced parsley for garnishing optional Instructions Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. PREP THE CHEESE: Slice each string cheese stick in half crosswise so you have 32 pieces of cheese total. PREP COATING 1: Pour flour into a pie dish or shallow bowl. PREP COATING 2: Add eggs to a second pie dish or shallow bowl and beat with a fork. PREP COATING 3: Add bread crumbs, salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder to a food processor and pulse mixture until finely ground.

Pour the bread crumbs mixture into a third pie dish or shallow bowl. COAT THE CHEESE: Add a piece of cheese to the flour and turn to coat. Then, add the cheese to the egg and turn to coat.

Next, add the cheese to the breadcrumbs and turn to coat. Finally, place the coated cheese stick to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cheese sticks. FREEZE CHEESE STICKS: Pop the cheese sticks into the freezer and freeze for 2 hours or overnight. FRYING INSTRUCTIONS: Line a baking sheet with 3 layers of paper towels and set aside.

Add oil to a large pot and heat over medium-high heat until the oil reaches 400 degrees F.

Add a few cheese sticks to the hot oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.

Move the cheese sticks to the paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain.

Repeat the frying with the remaining mozzarella cheese sticks. Garnish mozzarella sticks with minced parsley, optional. Serve with warmed marinara sauce. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Move the oven rack to the lower-middle position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack right in the pan right on top of the foil. Spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray.

Place the mozzarella cheese sticks right on top of the wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Spray the tops of the cheese sticks with nonstick cooking spray or brush with olive oil.

Bake for 7-8 minutes, or until the cheese sticks are golden brown. Cool for 3 minutes and then garnish with minced parsley, optional. Serve with warmed marinara sauce. Video Notes This recipe makes 32 mozzarella cheese sticks with is enough to serve 6-8 people. Do not skip freezing the cheese sticks before frying or baking. This step ensures that the cheese sticks will not burst open when frying or baking. Nutrition Serving: 5.33cheese sticks | Calories: 319kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 77mg | Sodium: 874mg | Potassium: 156mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 250IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 78mg | Iron: 2mg Love this recipe?Follow @EasyBudgetRecipes or tag #EasyBudgetRecipes!

These homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are easy to make and feed a hungry crowd. This recipe serves 6-8 and costs $9.19 to make. That’s just $1.15 per serving.