Homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - Easy Budget Recipes (2024)

Created On:  |Updated:
I get commissions for purchases made through links on this post.
The recipe prices will vary based on fluctuating grocery costs.
These homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are easy to make and feed a hungry crowd. This recipe serves 6-8 and costs approximately $9.19 to make. That’s just about $1.15 per serving.
I don’t know about you but I find that my kids are constantly wanting snacks. Like ALL.THE.TIME! Sometimes I ask my kids if they have a hole in their stomach because I am constantly amazed at how much food they are consuming. Does anyone else have this problem?
At the rate we are going they are going to eat me out of house and home! It’s not in the budget to keep my freezer stocked with store-bought snacks! Please tell me I am not alone in this problem?
Table of Contents
Homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Jill and Beth have the same issue so we brainstormed and came up with the idea to make Homemade Mozzarella Sticks. It’s so much more cost-effective to make your own instead of buying them. Plus this recipe makes a ton, 36 thick sticks to be exact!
These Mozzarella Sticks are way better than the store-bought ones. Mainly this is due to the fact that in ours there’s more cheese per stick!
This is a great recipe to have on hand for those times when your kids are home more often, like during the summer. With our Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Mom is happy with the price and the kids are happy with the taste.
Our recipe below includes two different ways to make the mozzarella cheese sticks. We have directions for making them fried and baked. Happy snacking!
What are mozzarella sticks made of?
Mozzarella sticks are literally just that! A piece of mozzarella cheese that is breaded and either fried or baked. Typically you dip mozzarella sticks into marinara sauce, ranch dressing, or even BBQ sauce.
Is String Cheese the same thing as mozzarella cheese?
String Cheese and mozzarella cheese are similar but they are not the same. String cheese is made of mozzarella cheese. Mozzarella cheese is kept in water or brine while string cheese, made with milk, is dried out.
How to get the kids involved with this recipe:
- Ages 2-3: Let them help you with the cheese dipping process.
- Ages 4-5:Let them help measure and pulse the panko mixture in the food processor. Also, have them help you pour the marinara sauce into a saucepan.
- Ages 6-8: Let them crack and beat the eggs. Have them transfer the baking sheet to the freezer so the cheese sticks can freeze.
- Ages 9-11: Supervise them while they prepare the entire recipe. Remember to have them read it twice before beginning the recipe. Please make sure you teach them to use caution when frying food.
- Ages 12+:Let them prepare the entire recipe, unsupervised, while you do the happy dance in the corner!
Discover why we love getting the kids involved in the kitchen and more tips in our How to Get Kids Involved In Cooking article.
The flavor and Recipe Variations:
- Instead of using mozzarella string cheese, you can use cheddar or Colby cheese sticks.
- You can dip the cheese sticks in marinara sauce or ranch dressing.
- If you’re looking to spice things up a little, add 1 Tablespoon of Frank’s Red Hot sauce to the egg coating.
How long are these Mozzarella Cheese Sticks good for:
- Serve: As with most recipes with dairy products in them, you shouldn’t leave these cheese sticks out for longer than 2 hours.
- Store: Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
- Freeze: It’s best to freeze the cheese sticks before frying or baking them. After they get their initial freeze, transfer the cheese sticks to a freezer-safe zipper bag and freeze for up to 3 months.
How much will these Mozzarella Cheese Sticks cost:
RECIPE COST: $9.19
PRICE PER SERVING: $1.15
- 16 String cheese sticks –$4.98
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour –$0.10
- 2 large eggs –$0.20
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs –$1.77
- 1/2 teaspoon salt –$0.01
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper –$0.03
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder –$0.01
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano –$0.01
- 2 1/2 cups vegetable oil –$1.20
- 1 cup marinara sauce –$0.88
Cook’s Tools:
- baking sheet
- parchment paper
- 3 pie dishesor 3 shallow bowls
- food processor
- measuring cups
- measuring spoons
- wire rack
- large pot
- tongs
- instant-read thermometer
How do you make mozzarella sticks from scratch:
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Recipe Cost 9.19
Serving Cost 1.15
Course Appetizer, Snack
Cuisine American
These homemade Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are easy to make and feed a hungry crowd. This recipe serves 6-8 and costs $9.19 to make. That’s just $1.15 per serving.
Servings: 6 people
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 24 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 44 minutes mins
Equipment
baking sheet
parchment paper
3 pie dishes OR 3 shallow bowls
food processor
measuring cups
Measuring spoons
wire rack
large pot
tongs
instant-read thermometer
Ingredients
CHEESE:
- 16 string cheese sticks
COATING 1:
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
COATING 2:
- 2 large eggs
COATING 3:
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
OIL FOR FRYING:
- 2 ½ cups peanut or vegetable oil
FOR SERVING:
- 1 cup marinara sauce warmed
- 1 Tablespoon minced parsley for garnishing optional
Instructions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
PREP THE CHEESE:
Slice each string cheese stick in half crosswise so you have 32 pieces of cheese total.
PREP COATING 1:
Pour flour into a pie dish or shallow bowl.
PREP COATING 2:
Add eggs to a second pie dish or shallow bowl and beat with a fork.
PREP COATING 3:
Add bread crumbs, salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder to a food processor and pulse mixture until finely ground.
Pour the bread crumbs mixture into a third pie dish or shallow bowl.
COAT THE CHEESE:
Add a piece of cheese to the flour and turn to coat. Then, add the cheese to the egg and turn to coat.
Next, add the cheese to the breadcrumbs and turn to coat. Finally, place the coated cheese stick to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cheese sticks.
FREEZE CHEESE STICKS:
Pop the cheese sticks into the freezer and freeze for 2 hours or overnight.
FRYING INSTRUCTIONS:
Line a baking sheet with 3 layers of paper towels and set aside.
Add oil to a large pot and heat over medium-high heat until the oil reaches 400 degrees F.
Add a few cheese sticks to the hot oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
Move the cheese sticks to the paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain.
Repeat the frying with the remaining mozzarella cheese sticks. Garnish mozzarella sticks with minced parsley, optional. Serve with warmed marinara sauce.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS:
Move the oven rack to the lower-middle position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack right in the pan right on top of the foil. Spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray.
Place the mozzarella cheese sticks right on top of the wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Spray the tops of the cheese sticks with nonstick cooking spray or brush with olive oil.
Bake for 7-8 minutes, or until the cheese sticks are golden brown. Cool for 3 minutes and then garnish with minced parsley, optional. Serve with warmed marinara sauce.
Video
Notes
This recipe makes 32 mozzarella cheese sticks with is enough to serve 6-8 people.
Do not skip freezing the cheese sticks before frying or baking. This step ensures that the cheese sticks will not burst open when frying or baking.
Nutrition
Serving: 5.33cheese sticks | Calories: 319kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 77mg | Sodium: 874mg | Potassium: 156mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 250IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 78mg | Iron: 2mg
Love this recipe?Follow @EasyBudgetRecipes or tag #EasyBudgetRecipes!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Ashley says
We loved these cheese sticks so much and will definitely make them again!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
So happy you love them as much as we do!
Jessica says
I used mozzarella/cheddar cheese sticks and they were AWESOME! This is going on the regular rotation. Perfect for lunch, snacks and the kids dinner.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Yes! They are perfect for all of those things!
Kelly Anthony says
Oh my word — my kids are constantly on the snack train too, and nothing satisfies a snack attack like these! WE LOVE CHEESESTICKS around these parts! So crispy and perfect. Thank you!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Oh I am so happy to know I am not alone battling that snack train! Love it that these Cheesesticks can help you one snack attack at a time!
Sue says
I think these aren’t just for kids! There’s a grown up in my house who devours them!!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Agreed 100%! I’m pretty sure my husband sneaks more of them when no one is looking!
Emily Flint says
As a mom with a toddler who asks for cheese daily, this is just the recipe I need. And I would eat them too!!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Perfect for all ages!
Amy says
My family would go crazy over these!! So trying it for a snack today.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Love it when you find a recipe everyone will love!
Chef Dennis says
These Mozzarella Cheese Sticks looks really mouthwatering! Cheese is life! I must have this.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Totally agree that cheese is life!
Andréa Janssen says
I love cheese sticks and these Mozzarella sticks look truly delicious. I think I’m going to make this on a regular base.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
You will not regret it!!
Michele Peterson says
My grandkids loved these mozzarella cheese sticks. A delicious snack for our hungry crowd.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Michele that’s great! Glad everyone loved them!
Ron Weinberg says
I LOVE MOZZARELLA.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Then this is the recipe for you!
Kakhaber Khmelidze says
Ohh I just love it! Thanks.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Thanks so much!
Lisalia says
This is my favorite restaurant appetizer. Just as yummy made at home. Thanks for the recipe!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Now you can satisfy those restaurant cravings easily! Thank you for your review!
Sydnie says
These look so delicious! I am so excited to try these!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Enjoy Sydnie!
Katie says
Looks so good! My family would love this.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Yes they will Katie!
Noelle says
Yum! I never thought out making my own, great idea! They were delicious
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
So happy you enjoyed them! Thanks for letting us know.
Tara says
Yum! I love that beautiful crust and how easily they come together! I bet these mozzarella sticks would be a huge hit with my whole family.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Our kids have a great time helping us make them. Enjoy!
Deanne says
These are my favorite appetizer/snack. So good!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Our kids always scarf them down!
Michelle says
I cant believe how easy these are! And so much better than store bought. My mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
We agree! Enjoy!
Gayle says
I need to try these. Can these be made with a whole piece of cheese instead of cutting in half? My instinct says yes, but thought I would ask.
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Hi Gayle, we have not tested this recipe with a whole piece of cheese but we think it will work. Let us know how it goes!
Cynthia D says
I think the price per serving is way off (a 16 pack of cheese sticks are almost $8 by me – and that’s the cheapest store brand!! And an egg is definitely not 10¢) but I’m looking forward to trying them anyway. They look really yummy!
Reply
Jess Jankowski says
Hi Cynthia, the recipes are priced using Walmart.com but will vary by area. Not sure where you are located but here, Kraft Cheese sticks are $4.53, and yes the price of eggs has gone up recently to about $0.17 per egg. Either way, these Mozzarella Cheese sticks are delicious and we think you will love them!