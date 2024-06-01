Homemade Noodles Recipe Like Grandma Made - (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Once you try these simple homemade noodles, you’ll never go back to store bought noodles! All you need is some flour, salt, eggs, love, and a rolling pin to make this homemade egg noodles recipe.

Pair these homemade noodles with this easy chicken cacciatore recipe. Or even this shrimp saganaki!

For some reason, making homemade noodles can seem like an arduous and time intensive task. It seems like a place of mystery for a lot of home cooks.

However, this couldn’t be further from the truth! Although there is additional time you have to consider when you make noodles (e.g. putting your dough in the fridge for ½ hour, letting your noodles dry), the actual work is quick and easy!

How to make homemade noodles

It may sound like a big project, but homemade egg noodles are perfectly doable! With just three ingredients, it couldn’t be simpler. And trust me when I say, it’s a cooking projects the kids will get a kick out of.

Ingredients

Flour — When I bake with all-purpose flour I opt for the unbleached option. Bleached flour is very white, but it’s also treated with bleaching agents that I don’t really need in my food.

Eggs — Opt for large eggs for this recipe.

Salt — Use your favorite table salt or sea salt, but opt for a somewhat fine grind, so the grains have a chance to dissolve.

The Process

Start by mixing the flour and salt, then create a well in the center; crack the eggs into the middle.

Some people swear by using a flour well when combining ingredients; others think that it doesn’t change anything. Or that it may only matter if you’re mixing the ingredients on a flat surface, not a bowl. I find that flour wells allow me to mix wet and dry ingredients evenly with the least amount of work.

Once the flour begins to form sticky dough, place it on a floured surface and get to kneading!

Knead the noodle dough until it becomes smooth and elastic on the surface, usually around 10 minutes.

Place your dough in the fridge for at least ½ hour before rolling it out. Roll noodles to desired thickness; they don’t have to be paper thin. In fact in many southern kitchens, homemade noodles are a bit thick, perfect for serving under gravy.

Pro tip: Use a pizza cutter for cutting the noodles into strips. Cook immediately or leave them out on a rack to dry for 2 hours at room temperature before storing them.

Storing homemade noodles

These noodles store great in the fridge (in an airtight container) for several days. You can also store them in the freezer for up to 8 months!

When you’re ready to use them, pop them in a pot of boiling water and cook for 1-2 minutes. Trust me, after you’ve tried fresh, homemade noodles, you won’t want to eat store bought ones anymore!

FAQs

What are some side dishes that go with noodles?

Noodles go great with side dishes like garlic bread, zucchini, artichokes, salads, meatballs, and more!

Do homemade noodles need to dry before cooking?

Fresh pasta noodles can be cooked right away without even being fully dry.

Can you overcook noodles?

You may notice the noodles have become too soft and mushy, which means the noodles have been overcooked.

Homemade Noodles Recipe Like Grandma Made Yield: 2 servings Prep Time: 3 hours Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes This homemade noodles recipe uses just 3 pantry ingredients. Egg noodles like this are a staple in many a southern household. When you learn how to make homemade noodles at home, you'll be ready to add a budget friendly side dish to meals. Ingredients 1 cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs Instructions 1. Whisk together flour and salt. Create a well in the middle. 2. Crack eggs into the well. Using a fork, whisk eggs allowing flour to mix into the dough slowly. Stir until a dough forms. The dough will be sticky. 3. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead the dough until it becomes smooth and shiny. 4. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to overnight. 5. On a floured surface, roll the dough to desired thickness. (Remember, they will swell a bit as you cook them.) 6. Using a pizza cutter, cut noodles into even shapes. As an alternative, lightly flour the top of the dough and then roll the dough loosely like you would a rolled cake. Use a sharp knife to cut in equal pieces. Unroll the noodles to dry. 7.To dry, place on a wire rack for 2 to 3 hours. Package noodles in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 8 months. 8. To cook, bring 3 quarts of water and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil. Slowly add noodles to the boiling water to avoid sticking and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well if adding a sauce. Notes Pro tip: Use a pizza cutter for cutting the noodles into strips. Cook immediately or leave them out on a rack to dry for 2 hours at room temperature before storing them. These noodles store great in the fridge (in an airtight container) for several days. You can also store them in the freezer for up to 8 months! I find that making a flour well in which to pour the liquid allows me to mix wet and dry ingredients evenly with the least amount of work. Nutrition Information: Yield: 2Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 299Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 186mgSodium: 601mgCarbohydrates: 48gFiber: 2gSugar: 0gProtein: 13g

Originally published in October 2020, this post has been updated.