Homemade Pastrami Recipe (2024)

Tender, homemade pastrami is a labor of love, but isn’t at all difficult to make — it just takes time! Each step of this pastrami recipe builds flavor from the bottom up, from the salty brine to the peppery dry rub all the way to the smoker.

Pastrami is a spiced, tender brisket that is either smoked or roasted. Anyone familiar with this succulent deli meat knows a good pastrami recipe is all about that black pepper flavor, and I promise that my dry rub has plenty of it to go around! It’s coated in an incredible, peppery crust but maintains a juicy bite. It’s delicious!

Here I outline how to make pastrami from either packaged corn beef or by corning a fresh beef brisket yourself. This requires some homemade brining — a process that makes any meat, from salmon to turkey to pork, amazingly tender and moist.

We have a lot to cover, so I’ll make one final comment: this is a hands-on, involved pastrami recipe. But you’ll be so happy that you took the time to learn how to make pastrami with your own two hands.

Tip From Kevin To Steam or Not to Steam? To make the most tender pastrami, first, you’ll brine the brisket. You then encrust the brisket with a coarsely ground spice mix and then smoke it.A final (optional step) is to steam the pastrami to tenderize it. I personally always steam it for that ultimate fall-apart goodness. I give you all the information and options in the recipe card below!

Ingredient Notes and Substitutions Corned Beef – You can either make your own or use store-bought corned beef — just know you’ll have to add an extra step by desalinating the pre-made meat.

– You can either or use store-bought corned beef — just know you’ll have to add an extra step by desalinating the pre-made meat. Black Pepper – Coarsely ground, freshly cracked black pepper is preferred for dry rubs for a textured crust and amazing pop of flavor when you bite into it.

– Coarsely ground, freshly cracked black pepper is preferred for dry rubs for a textured crust and amazing pop of flavor when you bite into it. Ground Coriander – A little peppery and very lemony. Substitute with cumin if needed.

– A little peppery and very lemony. Substitute with cumin if needed. Ground Mustard – This is a bitter seasoning that becomes much stronger when cooked — a little goes a long way.

– This is a bitter seasoning that becomes much stronger when cooked — a little goes a long way. Brown Sugar – Far more effective in a dry rub than white. Its flavor is deeper and more complex and helps to form a really delicious crust.

– Far more effective in a dry rub than white. Its flavor is deeper and more complex and helps to form a really delicious crust. Garlic & Onion Powder – There isn’t too much to say about this dynamic duo of seasonings! Granulated garlic or onion are fine substitutes in this dry rub.

– There isn’t too much to say about this dynamic duo of seasonings! Granulated garlic or onion are fine substitutes in this dry rub. Chili Powder – Store-bought powder, unless it’s a specific blend, can contain any combination of spices: any mild chili pepper (such as Ancho, New Mexico, or California), cayenne, black pepper, cumin, coriander, and Mexican oregano. If you make it at home , you’ll know exactly what’s in it!

Tip From Kevin Venting While Smoking There are a lot of opinions on keeping the vent open or closed during the smoking process. As the smoker has limited smoke, I keep it closed for the first hour, then open it up for ventilation and constant airflow so I don’t have to keep re-loading with wood chips (you won’t have to worry about this if using a Traeger). I’ve read that with time and temp the ability of meats to retain smoke diminishes past 140 degrees F. So it’s usually a 2 to 4-hour smoke window for optimum smoke absorption.

12×15″ Roasting Pan – You’ll also need a wire rack to keep the meat above the water.

– You’ll also need a to keep the meat above the water. Smoker – I switch between using my Traeger or Masterbuilt 30” Digital Electric Smoker.

– I switch between using my Traeger or Masterbuilt 30” Digital Electric Smoker. Steamer – Alternatively, you could use an Instant Pot with a strainer made to fit the size of the machine.

Storing and Reheating

Refrigerate your hard-earned homemade pastrami for up to 5 days. If you don’t think you’ll eat it within that time, freeze it so you don’t waste a single bite!

Freeze after slicing so that you can individually wrap, store, and thaw only as much as you plan on eating at one time. It also thaws much faster this way.

Reheat in the microwave or by steaming to keep the meat moist and juicy.

Frequently Asked Questions Is pastrami just smoked corned beef? Not necessarily. Pastrami and corned beef are both cut from the brisket and are brined before cooking, but the cooking itself is what separates them. Corned beef is boiled or braised in broth alongside potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. A pastrami recipe, alternatively, is dry rubbed, air-cured overnight, and then either smoked or roasted. What is pastrami?

Pastrami is made from a beef brisket. It is sometimes specifically from a “deckle” or “point” cut, which are the two fattier cuts on top of the flat cut — the cut most often used to make corned beef. How long does it take to cure pastrami? Brisket needs to brine for 5 to 10 days before it is dry rubbed, air-cured, and then smoked. The length of time depends on how strong you want the flavor to be. Some feel 10 days is too long and only brine for 5. I go into a little more detail in my corned beef recipe where I describe the brining process.

