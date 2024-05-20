Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Earlier this year, my grandfather came over to see all the pears we had harvested from our tree. We were telling him about the recipes we intended to try with the pears, but he kept interrupting and insisting we make pear butter.

I’m not exactly sure why,but I didn’t think pear butter would be something I would like, so I just shrugged off his suggestion.

Well, last week when I was thinking of what homemade gifts I could give for Christmas, I knew I had to try out the pear butter, just for him.

So, I made it—and I absolutely loved it! Where had this stuff been all my life?It took five minutes of my time and took a while to simmer, but it was soooo worth the wait.

Homemade pear butteris incredibly delicious, and I can’t believe I’ve never tasted it before now. Now I why he was insisting we make pear butter recipe.

Since he made the suggestion of making it, I plan on giving my grandfather a few jars of this homemade pear butter for Christmas. I can’t wait to see the look on his face.

This pear butter issmooth, rich perfection.Believe me when I say this, I would rather have a slice of toasted bread slathered in pear butter than a bowl of ice cream.

And it doesn’t have to be toast! You can put this loveliness on English muffins, by the spoon, or even in between cake layers for a tasty flavorful filling.

Homemade PearButter Recipe

Yield: about 1 cup

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ripe pears (about 4 large pears

2 tablespoons pure honey

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

a pinch of salt

a pinch of ground nutmeg

a pinch of ground cloves

Instructions:

Peel, core, and dice the pears. Rinse the pearchunksin a colander.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine all of the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat to low, cover the pan, and let it simmer for 45-50 minutes, stirring occasionally. It can easily burn(trust me—lesson learned), so keep an eye on it. There’s nothing worse than burnt-tasting pear butter

Once the mixture has thickened, take the pan off of the burner and pour the mixture into a food processor or blender. Pulse until the mixture is smooth, or to your preferred consistency.

Pour the pear butter into a pint jar and refrigerate until ready to use (or use immediately).