Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (2024)

By Andrea Vaughan | Updated on

Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (1)

Earlier this year, my grandfather came over to see all the pears we had harvested from our tree. We were telling him about the recipes we intended to try with the pears, but he kept interrupting and insisting we make pear butter.

I’m not exactly sure why,but I didn’t think pear butter would be something I would like, so I just shrugged off his suggestion.

Well, last week when I was thinking of what homemade gifts I could give for Christmas, I knew I had to try out the pear butter, just for him.

So, I made it—and I absolutely loved it! Where had this stuff been all my life?It took five minutes of my time and took a while to simmer, but it was soooo worth the wait.

Homemade pear butteris incredibly delicious, and I can’t believe I’ve never tasted it before now. Now I why he was insisting we make pear butter recipe.

Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (2)

Since he made the suggestion of making it, I plan on giving my grandfather a few jars of this homemade pear butter for Christmas. I can’t wait to see the look on his face.

This pear butter issmooth, rich perfection.Believe me when I say this, I would rather have a slice of toasted bread slathered in pear butter than a bowl of ice cream.

And it doesn’t have to be toast! You can put this loveliness on English muffins, by the spoon, or even in between cake layers for a tasty flavorful filling.

Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (3)

Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (4)

2.94 from 30 votes

Print

Homemade Pear Butter

A delicious homemade pear butter with a fall flavor.

CourseAppetizer

CuisineAmerican

Keywordpear butter

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 50 minutes

Total Time 1 hour

Servings 8 people

Calories 81 kcal

Author Andrea Vaughan

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Peel, core, and dice the pears. Rinse the pearchunksin a colander.

  2. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine all of the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat to low, cover the pan, and let it simmer for 45-50 minutes, stirring occasionally. It can easily burn(trust me—lesson learned), so keep an eye on it. There’s nothing worse than burnt-tasting pear butter.

  3. Once the mixture has thickened, take the pan off of the burner and pour the mixture into a food processor or blender. Pulse until the mixture is smooth, or to your preferred consistency.

  4. Pour the pear butter into a pint jar and refrigerate until ready to use (or use immediately).

Nutrition Facts

Homemade Pear Butter

Amount Per Serving

Calories 81Calories from Fat 9

% Daily Value*

Fat 1g2%

Saturated Fat 1g5%

Sodium 1mg0%

Potassium 132mg4%

Carbohydrates 22g7%

Fiber 4g16%

Sugar 15g17%

Protein 1g2%

Vitamin A 28IU1%

Vitamin C 5mg6%

Calcium 10mg1%

Iron 1mg6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (5)Denise says

    Followed the recipe exactly and it came out very watery. Even after reducing for almost twice as long as recommended, it was more of a sauce than a traditional fruit butter. That being said, it was very tasty and makes a great ice cream or yogurt topping.

    Reply

    • Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (6)Sara says

      I had the same problem. We mix it with yogurt but it isn’t spreadable. It’s like applesauce.

      Reply

  2. Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (7)Laurie says

    I just showed my kids how to make a “deconstructed cheesecake with pear butter” using this recipe. I crumble Biscoff cookies on a plate, add a circular cutout of cheesecake filling (no bake kind), then top it with the pear butter. Delicious and fancy looking.

    Reply

  3. Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (8)Sheila says

    This looks delicious! I’ve got a ton of pears so will be making it this afternoon. I will probably do 4X the recipe with our abundance of pears right now. Just as a suggestion you can bake the pear butter so that it won’t burn. I make tons of apple butter and after cooking the apples into applesauce I add all the spices and sugar, put it into a large roasting pan at 350 for 2-3 hours. I only stir it a couple times and it works great. I’m sure it would be successful with the pears as well.

    Reply

  4. Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (9)deb says

    Can you please give a cup measurement for the pears? Like 2 cups of diced pears or something? Thanks!

    Reply

  5. Homemade Pear Butter Recipe (10)Jessica says

    I was just curios how long this butter would keep ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

