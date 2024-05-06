Homemade Peppermint Patties - My Recipe Treasures (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Homemade Peppermint Patties are a nice refreshing treat. I love the creamy center and the mint flavor. And the Homemade Peppermint Patties are perfect when you just need a little sweet.

I use to go to a place that had the best peppermint patties and then the next year I went to get some and they didn’t have them any more. That is when I decided, “fine then I will make my own”. And I love that they are quick and easy. They do not always look as perfect as the ones you buy, but it doesn’t seem to matter, they just get gobbled up anyway.

If you like York Peppermint Patties, you are going to enjoy these too.

I did have to laugh when I was checking to see if Homemade Peppermint Patties are good for you, the answer was, “yes because they are low fat”. Sounds good to me, I think I’ll have another.

What Ingredients Do I Need For Homemade Peppermint Patties?

Here’s a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this candy (scroll down for the full recipe):

Sweetened condensed milk

Peppermint extract

Confectioners sugar

Dark chocolate

Coconut or vegetable oil

How Do I Make Homemade Peppermint Patties?

Here’s the simple steps you’ll follow to make this candy (scroll down for the full recipe):

In a mixing bowl, place the sweetened condensed milk, peppermint extract, and confectioners sugar together and mix until you have a nice thick dough.

Place a piece of wax paper on the counter. Roll the dough to 1/4″ thick.

Using something small and round like a medicine cup (1 1/2″), cut the dough and then place it onto a baking sheet covered with wax paper.

Next you will want to place them in the refrigerator for 30-45 minutes.

Put your chocolate or chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl.

Next add the oil.

Heat the chocolate and oil in the microwave in 30 second intervals on POWER LEVEL 5. Repeat until the chocolate is nice and smooth.

I like to use a meat fork to dip the patties in the chocolate; it is a little wider and works well.

Coat both sides and return the mint back to the baking sheet.

Add sprinkles if desired, before the chocolate sets up.

Store the peppermint patties in the fridge until ready to use, and enjoy them.

Tips and Tricks for Homemade Peppermint Patties:

These Homemade Peppermint Patties can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

If you want to make the top more festive looking, or fun for giving, be sure to sprinkle your sprinkles on before the chocolate sets up, otherwise they just fall off.

