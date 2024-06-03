Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (2024)

Jump to Recipe 4.93 from 13 votes

This Homemade Keto Peppermint Patties Recipe puts Yorks to shame. With a creamy minty filling and a rich chocolate coating, you won't miss that packaged treat. This low carb, keto, sugar-free version is the perfect holiday treat!

Peppermint just speaks of Christmas to me. It must be because candy canes are everywhere this time of year but my whole household also loves all things peppermint. In particular, my 10-year-old daughter loves peppermint and especially York Peppermint Patties. I wanted to make a sugar-free healthy version of her favorite candy to surprise her for Christmas.

Free Guide! Feed a Family on a Low Carb Diet In this free 5-day email series learn all my tips for incorporating a low-carb lifestyle into the life of your family.

How to make Keto Peppermint Patties

It is very easy to make your own sugar-free peppermint patties at home. You simply mix together cream cheese, powdered sweetener, peppermint extract, and a dash of heavy cream. Form into patties and cover with chocolate - done!

Ingredients in Peppermint Patties

Cream Cheese - Cream cheese is essential for the creamy filling in this recipe!

Powdered Sweetener- Most of the time I usemy own blend of xylitol, erythritol, and steviabut there are some recipes that work better using a store-bought powdered sweetener. Those are ground finer than you can normally get in your home kitchen.

Peppermint Extract- Make sure to choose one that says 'peppermint' and not just 'mint' or your peppermint patties may taste like spearmint.

Heavy Cream - You only need a teaspoon to help bind the filling together so if you want you can sub in another liquid.

Sugar-Free Chocolate - Any sugar-free chocolate will work!

Coconut Oil- I use refined coconut oil in recipes that I don't want a coconut flavor like these peppermint patties.

What kind of chocolate should I use?

I tend to useLily's Chocolate Chipsthe most because they have a nice flavor and melt well. But now you can find Bake Believe sugar-free chocolate chips (including white chocolate chips!) at many Wal-Mart stores. ChocZero also just came out with their own chocolate chips. I love that there are more and more options for good low carb chocolate finding their way onto the market.

Can I make these other flavors?

Absolutely! The peppermint flavor comes entirely from the extract so feel free to swap that out for vanilla, orange, or any other flavor you enjoy! You can also roll these into balls for more of a truffle shape.

How to store Keto Peppermint Patties

I store these in the fridge and when refrigerated they can last for weeks. I doubt they will - they taste too good for that. But if you find some hidden in the back of your fridge even months after making them I'm pretty sure they will be fine. You can also freeze these peppermint patties but just know that the chocolate may discolor from the temperature change. If that happens they are still fine to eat, just a little less pretty.

More Sugar-Free Candy Recipes:

Chewy Almond Joy Candies

Buttery Walnut Toffee Candy

Red Hot Cinnamon Gummies

Like what you see?Follow me on Facebook! Love this recipe? Leave a comment & 5-star rating right here! Make sure you don’t miss new recipes bygetting email updates!