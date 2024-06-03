Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (2024)

Published: by Taryn

This post may contain affiliate links.

4.93 from 13 votes

This Homemade Keto Peppermint Patties Recipe puts Yorks to shame. With a creamy minty filling and a rich chocolate coating, you won't miss that packaged treat. This low carb, keto, sugar-free version is the perfect holiday treat!

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (5)

Peppermint just speaks of Christmas to me. It must be because candy canes are everywhere this time of year but my whole household also loves all things peppermint. In particular, my 10-year-old daughter loves peppermint and especially York Peppermint Patties. I wanted to make a sugar-free healthy version of her favorite candy to surprise her for Christmas.

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (6)

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (7)

How to make Keto Peppermint Patties

It is very easy to make your own sugar-free peppermint patties at home. You simply mix together cream cheese, powdered sweetener, peppermint extract, and a dash of heavy cream. Form into patties and cover with chocolate - done!

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (8)

Ingredients in Peppermint Patties

Cream Cheese - Cream cheese is essential for the creamy filling in this recipe!

Powdered Sweetener- Most of the time I usemy own blend of xylitol, erythritol, and steviabut there are some recipes that work better using a store-bought powdered sweetener. Those are ground finer than you can normally get in your home kitchen.

Peppermint Extract- Make sure to choose one that says 'peppermint' and not just 'mint' or your peppermint patties may taste like spearmint.

Heavy Cream - You only need a teaspoon to help bind the filling together so if you want you can sub in another liquid.

Sugar-Free Chocolate - Any sugar-free chocolate will work!

Coconut Oil- I use refined coconut oil in recipes that I don't want a coconut flavor like these peppermint patties.

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (9)

What kind of chocolate should I use?

I tend to useLily's Chocolate Chipsthe most because they have a nice flavor and melt well. But now you can find Bake Believe sugar-free chocolate chips (including white chocolate chips!) at many Wal-Mart stores. ChocZero also just came out with their own chocolate chips. I love that there are more and more options for good low carb chocolate finding their way onto the market.

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (10)

Can I make these other flavors?

Absolutely! The peppermint flavor comes entirely from the extract so feel free to swap that out for vanilla, orange, or any other flavor you enjoy! You can also roll these into balls for more of a truffle shape.

How to store Keto Peppermint Patties

I store these in the fridge and when refrigerated they can last for weeks. I doubt they will - they taste too good for that. But if you find some hidden in the back of your fridge even months after making them I'm pretty sure they will be fine. You can also freeze these peppermint patties but just know that the chocolate may discolor from the temperature change. If that happens they are still fine to eat, just a little less pretty.

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (11)

More Sugar-Free Candy Recipes:

Chewy Almond Joy Candies

Buttery Walnut Toffee Candy

Red Hot Cinnamon Gummies

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (12)

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (13)

Keto Peppermint Patties

Taryn

This low carb, keto, sugar-free Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe puts Yorks to shame. With a creamy mint filling these are the perfect holiday treat!

4.93 from 13 votes

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 15 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 24

Calories 43

Ingredients

Peppermint Filling:

Chocolate Coating:

Instructions

  • Cream the cream cheese with an electric mixer. Add the heavy cream and peppermint extract. Add the powdered sweetener slowly, mixing well after each addition.

  • When it is thoroughly mixed in form 24 balls and press down into one-inch circles on a piece of parchment paper. Freeze for 15 minutes.

  • Melt the chocolate (and coconut oil, if using) in the microwave in 30-second increments, mixing well after each. When the chocolate is 80% melted stop heating it and stir until it is completely melted.

  • Use a fork to dip each peppermint patty into the chocolate. Place on a new sheet of wax paper. Repeat. Chill until the chocolate sets. Store in the refrigerator.

Notes

Notes on Sweeteners:

I use my ownblend of xylitol, erythritol, and steviain my recipes. This is twice as sweet as sugar. It is comparable toTrim Healthy Mama Gentle SweetandTruvia.

To sub inSwerve or Lakanto Monk Fruit use 1.5 times the amount of sweetener called for.

To sub inPyureorTrim Healthy Mama Super Sweetuse half the amount of sweetener called for.

Substitutions will work in most recipes. They may not work in candies, such as caramel.

Nutrition

Serving: 1peppermint pattyCalories: 43Carbohydrates: 2gProtein: 0gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 1mgSodium: 5mgPotassium: 60mgFiber: 1gSugar: 0gVitamin A: 20IUCalcium: 8mgIron: 1.2mg

Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (14)

More Candies

  • Keto Candied Pecans
  • 3-Ingredient Fat Bombs
  • Keto Peanut Butter Fudge
  • Keto Peanut Butter Balls
Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Carissa O. says

    Thank you! These are sooo good mixed in ice cream and with cream "fluff" ❤Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (19)

    Reply

  2. Judi Whiteaker says

    These treats are simply delicious! Easy to make and tastes just like Yorks. Will be making again. I used Choc Zero chocolate chips and I did use Coconut oil.Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (20)

    Reply

  3. Rebecca Morgan says

    Loved this recipe! The cream cheese isn’t even evident, and makes a perfect base for the powdered sweetener. I used an erythritol/ stevia blend but had to powder it myself
    so it came out a bit granular tasting but the overall flavour was amazing! I needed twice the cream and added twice the peppermint extract because it was a cheap brand. Also for perfect consistency of the chocolate dip, I added cacao butter and used only 6 oz of unsweetened chocolate. Pressed into moulds and got a smooth top and more structure for dipping. Highly recommend this one.Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (21)

    Reply

  4. Marji Bitterman says

    Absolutely love this recipe! I have made it several times and although the first try was a little bit too dry and crumbly, I ended up adding just a touch more heavy cream to get a ball that is moist enough to roll and press down without dry edges. My peppermint is Young Living Peppermint Vitality and one drop is enough. My powdered sugar of choice is Swerve. Lakanto tends to get very clumpy.

    I used unsalted butter for the chocolate since I am sensitive to coconut oil. I combined Trader Joes 73% organic dark chocolate with their chocolate chips for the dipping which I make sure the patties are generously bathed in. It might not be as low carb or as sugar-free but chocoholics can only go so far!Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (22)

    Reply

  5. Suzanne Gallic says

    I doubled the recipe but used half the sweetener since I was using your sweetener recipe and nearly had enough for 20..🤔 they were smaller than quarter size and about 1/3 " thick.
    Thoughts?

    Reply

    • Taryn says

      Since the sweetener is the bulk of the filling it makes sense you got less than 24 patties.

      Reply

  6. Angie J. says

    Do you soften the cream cheese ? Also I have young living peppermint oil could I use that instead of peppermint extract?

    Reply

    • Taryn says

      The cream cheese should be room temperature. If it's cold it will just take much longer to mix in the powdered sweetener. I'm not sure about that oil and if it is food safe. As long as it is I'm sure you can sub it for the extract.

      Reply

      • Sherri says

        Angie J.....had the same question about the oil.....did you try it? How did it work out?

  7. Joy says

    I doubled your recipe but kept sweetener to 1 cup. I can only make 20 balls. It was a struggle to even make 24.Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (23)

    Reply

    • Taryn says

      You must have made them bigger than I did. Mine are about an inch in diameter.

      Reply

  8. Debbie Braff says

    Can I use 1 cup of Powdered Swerve?

    Reply

    • Taryn says

      Yes, that is what I used.

      Reply

  9. Sharon says

    Oh My Gosh! I spent a couple of weeks hiding a bag of mini York Peppermint Patties in my computer room! I would have two or three a day! So very bad am I!

    I saw this recipe and I just wanted to hug you! (((HUGS!)))

    I made a double batch and it is so good! I used Kroger brand peppermint extract but I'm going to order some from Olive Nation and make more!

    I saved some without being dipped in chocolate and I'm going to add my sugar free peanut butter to it! Maybe my cashew and almond butter too! It's just so tasty! Maybe I will put it in my cheesecake smoothie tomorrow! I can't stop thinking of ways to eat it! It's so good! Thank-you so much!Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM (24)

    Reply

  10. Marcy says

    your recipe calls for 1 C powdered erythritol...you would sub the same amount of gentle sweet? I'm guessing for some reason the powdered erythritol doesn't swap out like regular erythritol/sugar measurements because we'd use 1/2 the amount of gentle sweet then....

    Reply

    • Taryn says

      No, sorry. You really need the bulk of a powdered sweetener for this. I use my version of gentle sweet in almost all my recipes unless they need more bulk.

      Reply

  11. Sarah says

    Just 1 oz of cream cheese? That doesn’t seem like enough to form 24 balls. Please, confirm.

    Reply

    • Taryn says

      Yes. You are mixing 1 cup of powdered sweetener in it so it is enough.

      Reply

    • Casie says

      I agree. I did 1 cup of Splenda and looked up 1 oz is 2 tbls. I only got 5 balls to flatten. I will have to multiply times 5 to get 24 balls

      Reply

Leave a Reply

