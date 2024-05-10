Homemade Pierogi Recipe (+video) (2024)

This homemade Pierogirecipe is filled with cheese and potatoes, pan fried in butter, then served alongside sour cream for dipping. They are so irresistible!

If you’re at all familiar with (and enjoy) store bought Mrs. T Pierogies, you are going to absolutely love this Homemade Pierogi recipe! Pillow-y Pierogi filled with potatoes and cheese, then pan fried in butter is pure comfort. Then I put them to good use in this Pierogi with Cabbage and Apples recipe as a full meal. Delicious!

This wonderful recipe is for homemade Polish Pierogi, which is funny since I acquired it from my Russian friend, Elena. It just shows you that Pierogi love is universal.

What is a Pierogi?

Pierogi are dumplings. They’re made with a soft dough and can be filled with savory or sweet ingredients, sort of like ravioli, then boiled in water and pan fried in butter. The most common stuffed Pierogi just has potato, but there are so many varieties. They’re a staple throughout Eastern Europe and have become pretty popular in America.

Fun fact! Pierogi and Pierogies are the same thing, both plural. Pierogies is an English word, and apparently inappropriate. So I’ve been saying it wrong my entire life!

Like most homemade treasures, there are several steps involved in making Pierogi. But like most homemade treasures, the end results is so worth it!

Pierogi Dough

Start by making the Pierogi Dough. It’s pretty simple with just flour, egg, oil, salt, and water. (Full printable recipe and video at the end.)

Mix flour and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center and add egg and oil. Add a little warm water and start mixing dough with a fork until it comes together. When the dough comes together transfer it to the work surface and knead a little with your hands until smooth.

Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface roll the dough about 1/8-inch thick.

Cut circles about 3 inches in diameter.

Pierogi Filling

For this Pierogi recipe, we’re doing a cheesy potato filling!

You can use leftover mashed potatoes that have already been seasoned or just plain mashed potatoes mixed with butter, salt, and pepper. Then add the cheddar and mix together.

Place a tablespoon of the filling in the middle of each dough circle.

Fold the dough over the filling and pinch the edges together. (If dough doesn’t stick together well enough, wet the tip of your finger with water and run around the edges.)

At this point you can cook them, refrigerate overnight, or freeze for later.

How to cook pierogies

To boil pierogi:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pierogi and stir gently with a spoon so they don’t stick together or to the bottom of the pot. Wait until they float to the top and then cook about 3-4 minutes more (if your dough is on the thicker side, they might need more time).

You can stop here and serve them with butter, sour cream, and green onion or you can pan-fry them!

To pan-fry pierogi:

In a large skillet warm a couple tablespoons of butter and saute pierogi on both sides, until they are lightly browned and heated through.

Recipe Tips

To save time on the day you’re serving them, prep the filling 1-2 days in advance; keep in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed container.

Use a tablespoon sized cookie scoop for the filling so you end up with an equal amount in each dumpling.

You can vary the filling with savory meat or make dessert Pierogi with fresh berries and a little sugar.

Be certain the edges of the dough are pinched together well or the filling will come out while they’re boiling.

Make a big batch at one time, so you can freeze some for later.

You can pan-fry leftover boiled pierogi the next day.

How To Freeze Pierogi

Raw formed pierogi freeze beautifully, so you should definitely make a double batch! Then just grab however many you need at a time.

Dust abaking sheetwith flour and arrange pierogi in a single layer so they are not touching. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for about 1-2 hours. Once frozen, transfer to a large plastic freezer-safe bag. (Flash-freezing keeps them from sticking together once fully frozen.)

They will keep in the freezer for about 1 month.

Just like my classic meatball recipe, I almost always double this recipe to freeze half and have them on hand for later, in order to just pull out what I want. I serve these a lot, sometimes for dinner and sometimes for breakfast!

What to serve with Pierogies

Watch the video for homemade pierogies

