Homemade Pierogi Recipe (+video) (2024)

This homemade Pierogirecipe is filled with cheese and potatoes, pan fried in butter, then served alongside sour cream for dipping. They are so irresistible!

If you’re at all familiar with (and enjoy) store bought Mrs. T Pierogies, you are going to absolutely love this Homemade Pierogi recipe! Pillow-y Pierogi filled with potatoes and cheese, then pan fried in butter is pure comfort. Then I put them to good use in this Pierogi with Cabbage and Apples recipe as a full meal. Delicious!

This wonderful recipe is for homemade Polish Pierogi, which is funny since I acquired it from my Russian friend, Elena. It just shows you that Pierogi love is universal.

What is a Pierogi?

Pierogi are dumplings. They’re made with a soft dough and can be filled with savory or sweet ingredients, sort of like ravioli, then boiled in water and pan fried in butter. The most common stuffed Pierogi just has potato, but there are so many varieties. They’re a staple throughout Eastern Europe and have become pretty popular in America.

Fun fact! Pierogi and Pierogies are the same thing, both plural. Pierogies is an English word, and apparently inappropriate. So I’ve been saying it wrong my entire life!

Like most homemade treasures, there are several steps involved in making Pierogi. But like most homemade treasures, the end results is so worth it!

Pierogi Dough

Start by making the Pierogi Dough. It’s pretty simple with just flour, egg, oil, salt, and water. (Full printable recipe and video at the end.)

  • Mix flour and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center and add egg and oil. Add a little warm water and start mixing dough with a fork until it comes together. When the dough comes together transfer it to the work surface and knead a little with your hands until smooth.
  • Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  • On a lightly floured surface roll the dough about 1/8-inch thick.
  • Cut circles about 3 inches in diameter.

Pierogi Filling

For this Pierogi recipe, we’re doing a cheesy potato filling!

  • You can use leftover mashed potatoes that have already been seasoned or just plain mashed potatoes mixed with butter, salt, and pepper. Then add the cheddar and mix together.
  • Place a tablespoon of the filling in the middle of each dough circle.
  • Fold the dough over the filling and pinch the edges together. (If dough doesn’t stick together well enough, wet the tip of your finger with water and run around the edges.)

At this point you can cook them, refrigerate overnight, or freeze for later.

How to cook pierogies

To boil pierogi:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pierogi and stir gently with a spoon so they don’t stick together or to the bottom of the pot. Wait until they float to the top and then cook about 3-4 minutes more (if your dough is on the thicker side, they might need more time).

You can stop here and serve them with butter, sour cream, and green onion or you can pan-fry them!

To pan-fry pierogi:

In a large skillet warm a couple tablespoons of butter and saute pierogi on both sides, until they are lightly browned and heated through.

Recipe Tips

  • To save time on the day you’re serving them, prep the filling 1-2 days in advance; keep in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed container.
  • Use a tablespoon sized cookie scoop for the filling so you end up with an equal amount in each dumpling.
  • You can vary the filling with savory meat or make dessert Pierogi with fresh berries and a little sugar.
  • Be certain the edges of the dough are pinched together well or the filling will come out while they’re boiling.
  • Make a big batch at one time, so you can freeze some for later.
  • You can pan-fry leftover boiled pierogi the next day.

How To Freeze Pierogi

Raw formed pierogi freeze beautifully, so you should definitely make a double batch! Then just grab however many you need at a time.

  • Dust abaking sheetwith flour and arrange pierogi in a single layer so they are not touching. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for about 1-2 hours. Once frozen, transfer to a large plastic freezer-safe bag. (Flash-freezing keeps them from sticking together once fully frozen.)
  • They will keep in the freezer for about 1 month.

Just like my classic meatball recipe, I almost always double this recipe to freeze half and have them on hand for later, in order to just pull out what I want. I serve these a lot, sometimes for dinner and sometimes for breakfast!

What to serve with Pierogies

  • Roasted Cabbage
  • Sautéed Cabbage and Apples
  • Roasted Brussels Sprouts {with apples, craisins, and pecans)
  • Cabbage and Kielbasa Skillet

Other potato recipes we love!

  • The Best Mashed Potatoes
  • Potato Latkes
  • Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes
  • Baked Potato

Watch the video for homemade pierogies

Homemade Pierogi

5 from 9 Ratings

This homemade Pierogirecipe is filled with cheese and potatoes, pan fried in butter, then served alongside sour cream for dipping. They are so irresistible!

Prep Time 25 minutes minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes minutes

Resting Time 30 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes

Servings: 15 Pierogi

Ingredients

For the Pierogi Dough

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour , plus more for kneading and rolling
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 3 tablespoons warm water

For the Pierogi Filling

  • 1 cup warm mashed potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • salt and pepper , to taste
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

For Serving

  • 3 tablespoons butter , for frying pan
  • 1/2 cup yellow onion , to saute
  • diced scallions , for serving
  • sour cream , for serving

Instructions

For the Dough:

  • Mix flour and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center and add the egg and oil. Add about 2 tablespoons of warm water and start mixing dough with a fork until it comes together. (Adding a touch more water, only if needed.)

  • When the dough comes together, transfer it to a work surface and knead a little with your hands until smooth, about 1-2 minutes.

  • Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.

For the Filling:

  • Mix mashed potatoes with 1 tablespoon butter and salt and pepper, to taste (skip this step if you are using leftover mashed potatoes that have already been seasoned). Add cheddar cheese and mix until just combined.

To Form the Pierogi:

  • On a lightly floured surface roll the dough out about 1/8-inch thick.

  • Using a cooking cutter or cup, cut as many circles as you can, 3-inches in diameter. (Re-roll the rest of the dough and cut more circles.)

  • Using a cookie scoop, place a tablespoon of filling in the middle of each dough circle.

  • Fold the dough over the filling and pinch the edges together. (If dough doesn't stick together well enough, dip the tip of your finger in water and run around the edges.) Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

  • At this point you can cook them, refrigerate overnight, or freeze for about a month.

To Boil Pierogi

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pierogi and stir gently with a spoon so they don't stick together or to the bottom of the pot.

  • Wait until they float to the top and then cook about 3-4 minutes more (if your dough is on the thicker side, they might need more time).

To Pan-Fry Pierogi

  • In a large skillet warm 3 tablespoons butter and saute pierogi on both sides, until they are lightly browned and heated through.

  • Serve boiled or pan-fried pierogi with butter, sour cream, and diced scallions.

Video

Notes

  • For recipe tips, please refer to the full article.
  • Watch the video for more help!
  • Raw formed pierogi freeze beautifully, so you should definitely make a double batch! Then just grab however many you need at a time. To Freeze: dust a baking sheet with flour and arrange pierogi in a single layer so they are not touching. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for about 1-2 hours. Once frozen, transfer to a large plastic freezer-safe bag. (Flash-freezing keeps them from sticking together once fully frozen.) They will keep in the freezer for about 1 month.

Nutrition

Calories: 109kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 28mg | Sodium: 118mg | Potassium: 88mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 187IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 61mg | Iron: 1mg

FAQs

What is the best flour for pierogi? ›

Monika starts with boiling water and a specialty flour called Maka Puszysta, a very fine flour made just for pierogi dough. If you don't have a Polish grocery nearby, Monika suggests using extra fine flour (like Italian "00" flour used for pasta-making) as a substitute, as long as there are no additives.

View More
Do you have to boil homemade pierogies before frying? ›

However, it's not a must—you can also cook frozen pierogies right in the skillet without boiling them—and they will turn out delicious. But, if you're a stickler for tradition, bring a pot of salted water to a boil, drop the pierogies in and wait for them to float. It takes around 3 minutes.

Get More Info Here
What is the difference between perogies and pierogies? ›

Also called perogi or perogy, Polish pierogi (pronounced pih-ROH-ghee) or homemade pierogies are small half-moon dumplings. They're also chock-full of fabulous fillings. Interestingly, the word pierogi is actually plural. But the singular form pieróg is hardly ever used.

Discover More Details
What is traditional pierogi dough made of? ›

This recipe is a simple combination of flour, eggs, water, and salt. You might need to add a little more water or a little more flour based on the humidity of the day, the weight of the flour, and other factors. The dough should not be so dry it is crumbly or so wet it is sticky.

View Details
What is a good substitute for pierogi dough? ›

Any 3- to 4-inch round ready-to-cook dough will work; wonton wrappers are a good option, but frozen (and thawed) empanada wrappers, which I've found at Kroger, are even better.

Discover More Details
What makes pierogi dough tough? ›

I have found through my experimentation what made the dough tough was too much flour and too much kneading. At the time I was trying to ensure the dough was not sticky at all. So I kept adding flour and kept kneading. Even doing this I would feel the dough toughen before cooking.

Learn More
Is it better to fry pierogies in butter or oil? ›

Perogies taste great when you brown them in butter in a frying pan with some onions. Dollop of sour cream, some kishka on the side.

Keep Reading
Do perogies float when done? ›

Place frozen CHEEMO Perogies into boiling water and stir gently with a wooden spoon or spatula to prevent perogies from sticking together or to the bottom of the pot. Boil for 3-5 minutes until they float to the top and are well puffed. Drain in a colander and toss gently in melted butter or margarine.

Learn More Now
How to tell if pierogi is bad? ›

Spoiled pierogi often have a sour smell, a change in texture, or visible mold. If you notice any of these signs, it's best to discard them.

Show Me More
Are perogies better boiled or sauteed? ›

Boiling Pierogi is the most popular method of cooking Pierogi because it adds no additional calories to your meal. It also offers a soft, delicate texture which is the more traditional way of eating Polish pierogi.

Learn More Now

What are perogies called in the USA? ›

Pierogi are also popular in modern-day American cuisine, where they are sometimes known under different local names. The English word "pierogi" comes from Polish pierogi [pʲɛˈrɔgʲi], which is the plural form of pieróg [ˈpʲɛruk], a generic term for filled dumplings.

Learn More
Are pierogies Polish or Ukrainian? ›

pierogi, one or more dumplings of Polish origin, made of unleavened dough filled with meat, vegetables, or fruit and boiled or fried or both.

Read More
What is an Amish pierogi? ›

Amish Perogies - traditional real cheese & potato. dumplings served with house-made sweet chili sour. cream.

Discover More
How long do homemade pierogi last? ›

The pierogi will last up to 2 weeks. If not, place them in the freezer. The pierogi will last up to 6 months.

Get More Info
What type of flour is best for tarts? ›

If you're into the super crumbly texture, and can find it, by all means, pastry flour is excellent. I've used Bob's Red Mill Pastry Flour with great success. **If you need smaller sized tarts, this recipe will make seven 4" tartlets, or about 25 hors d'oeuvres sized mini tartlets.

View More
Which is better pecan flour or almond flour? ›

"We have found that certain nut flours work better in different baked goods," Rassi says. For example, almond flour has a rich, nutty flavor that works well in pancakes, breads, meatballs, burgers, and even breading for chicken or fish. Pecan flour has a maple flavor that is ideal for muffins, cookies, and streusel.

Discover More Details
What is all-purpose flour in Poland? ›

Mąka luksusowa – typ 550 – excellent for yeast cakes – similar to American all-purpose flour and English plain flour.

Read On
Which type of flour is most suitable for preparing puff pastry? ›

While all-purpose flour is fine and can be used successfully for homemade puff pastry, we recommend using strong bread flour like this for best results. Bread flour has a higher protein content than all-purpose flour, and therefore, contains more gluten.

Learn More Now
