Homemade Pizza Dough Recipe (2024)

Published: Jul 20, 2017 · Modified: Oct 18, 2023

Quick and easy homemade pizza dough recipe from scratch, requiring basic ingredients and 20 mins rise time. Best pizza dough ever that freezes well too.

Your search for the PERFECTno fail homemade pizza dough recipe comes to an end today!

This is my Mom's recipe and she has been making it for years.

This BASICpizza dough recipe comes together in LESSthat an hour, which is perfect for family pizza nights.

There is 10 mins of prep time, 20 mins of rise time and about 20 mins of baking.

In the past, I have tried a few recipes for homemade pizza dough without yeast and I really did not like them.

They just did not have the same wonderful texture as regular pizza.

My DREAMis to some day visit Italy and learn from the chefs there how to make authentic Italian pizza dough recipe.

However for now, I am HAPPYwith this recipe and I hope you like it as much as my family.



Here are some TIPS for making quick homemade pizza dough:

Use bread flour if you likea CRISPYcrust.

Use all-purpose flour if you like a CHEWYcrust.

You can also use a combination of all-purpose and whole wheat flour. I like to addsome whole wheat flour during the kneading process.

You MUSTuse traditional active dry yeast in this recipe, not instant rapid rise yeast.

Make sure your yeast has NOTexpired. If it's too old, it won't bloom/ poof and your dough won't rise.

Water must be warm and not hot. The recommended temperature is between 100 degrees F- 110 degrees F. Very hot water kills the yeast. Use a thermometer for best results.

Rising time can VARYdepending on how hot or cold your kitchen is. If if it's warm, your dough will rise quickly. If it's cold, it will rise slowly.

Divide the dough into 6 or 7 smaller portions and make small individual personal sizedpizzas.

Divide the dough into 3 portions and you canmake 3 thin crust pizza dough balls (12-14 inches).

You can add some dried herbs and seasonings to make this dough even more FLAVORFUL.

This dough is great for breadsticks, cheesy garlic bread and cheese sticks too.

This dough is also great for grilling and BBQ.

To make this pizza dough WITHOUTmixer, let the yeast bloom first. Meanwhile, mix together the flour, salt and herbs/seasonings in another mixing bowl. Add the yeast mixture and oil. Mix with a wooden spoon until dough starts to come together. Then, transfer it onto a floured surface and knead into a smooth ball. Make sure to oil your hands first to prevent stickiness. Place dough ball in a greased bowl. Cover and let it rise.

LEFTOVERbaked pizza can be stored in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

How do you make homemade pizza dough from scratch?How do you make pizza base?

The process is very SIMPLE. Start off by dissolving the yeast, sugar and warm water in a bowl until the yeast blooms and the water becomes foamy. In a large mixingbowl, add the flour and "poofed" yeast, seasonings and salt. Mix everything together until smooth. A KitchenAid mixer really helps. Cover bowl with saran wrap and let it rise for 20 minutes. Divide the dough into two balls. Roll it out and spread it on greased pizza pans. Add pizza sauce, toppings and cheese. Bake for about 20 minutes and enjoy!

How do you cook pizza dough?

Once the dough has had a chance to rise, transfer it to a floured surface and knead it until it's no longer sticky. The, divide into 2 portions. Roll them out, spread them on greased pizza pans, add desired toppings and bake until fully cooked. Let baked pizza cool down for 5 minutes before digging in.

How long does it take to cook pizza dough? How long does it take to bake a pizza?

For a regular pizza crust, it will take about 18-20 minutes. For a thin crust pizza, it will take about 10-12 minutes. Basically, the rule of thumb is to that pizza is ready when the edges are firm and golden brown and cheese isfully melted and toasty.

How do you make pizza dough with flour?

The recipe below uses all-purpose flour but you can also use bread flour or a combination of all-purpose and whole wheat flour. You can also use all white whole wheat flour but the texture will be slightly different. Regardless of what flour is used, allow the yeast to bloom first. Then mix it in with the flour, herbs, salt oil until you have a smooth ball. Let it rise.

What temperature to cook homemade pizza?

400 degrees F is the ideal temperature for making a pizza in an oven at home.

How to freeze homemade pizza dough? How to store homemade pizza dough?

To freeze this dough, let it rise until it doubles in size (1-2 hours). Then, divide the dough into 2 or 3 portions. Roll them into balls. You may need to use some additional flour to get rid of any stickiness. Wrap each dough ball in saran wrap and then pack them in freezer bags for up to 1 month.

How do you use frozen pizza dough?

Remove prepared pizza dough from the freezer and let it thaw in fridge overnight. Once it has thawed, roll it out, add your toppings and bake.

Well, that's all for today.

Quick and easy homemade pizza dough recipe from scratch, requiring basic ingredients and 20 mins rise time. Best pizza dough ever that freezes well too. Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine American, Italian Servings 2 pizzas Calories 1196 kcal Ingredients 2 cups Warm water

1 tablespoon Active dry yeast

1 tablespoon Granulated sugar

5 cups All-Purpose flour Divided in half

2 tablespoon Olive oil

1 tablespoon Salt

1 tsp Italian seasoning Optional

½ teaspoon Garlic powder Optional Instructions In a small bowl, mix together warm water, yeast and sugar. Let it sit for 5 minutes at room temperature until the yeast blooms or "poofs" and becomes foamy.

In your KitchenAid mixer, add half the flour, oil and the "poofed" yeast. Attach the hook attachment and mix.

Add the remaining flour, salt, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and continue mixing until you you have a smooth ball of dough. You can knead with your hands too.

Transfer dough to a large greased bowl and cover with saran wrap and let it rise for 20 minutes.



Remove dough from the bowl and place it on a floured surface.

Knead it with additional flour (a few tablespoons at a time) to get rid of any stickiness.

Divide the dough into two equal parts and shape them into balls.

Roll them thin on a well-floured surface and place them on two generously greased round pizza pans.

Spread pizza sauce and toss your favorite toppings and lots of cheese.



Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 18-20 minutes or until firm and golden brown along the edges. Enjoy!

Nutrition Calories: 1196kcalCarbohydrates: 248gProtein: 34gFat: 4gSodium: 3635mgPotassium: 391mgFiber: 10gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 30IUCalcium: 69mgIron: 15mg