Homemade Popcorn Seasonings And Popcorn Recipes (2024)

Jill June 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

This is a great recipe for hickory smoke. Thanks. I would personally use table salt though because it is much better for you with the iodine in it and all. Many don’t realize yet that salts like Sea Salt are not as good for you and that is maybe part of the reason there has been such a rise in thyroid problems and other things. There is a reason the started putting iodine in salt and it was for health reasons and many don’t know that there was also an big increase in IQ in people after they started putting it in there. These are the little things that the people selling the very expensive salts like sea salt don’t want people to know. Also they say there are more minerals in sea salt but there is such a small trace more that you really can’t even calculate them or count them because there is such a small amount more. But because there is a trace they can use it for marketing and selling.