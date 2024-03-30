Homemade Popcorn Seasonings And Popcorn Recipes (2024)

Spring Into Savings Sale! Get Up To 50% Off!
Try these recipes for easy homemade popcorn seasonings that will give a delicious variety to your party! You’ll also find some great popcorn variations!
We have been eating a lot of popcorn around hereso I thought I would share some ideas for homemade popcorn seasonings fromvolume 1 of our Dining On A Dime Cookbook.
-Tawra
If you prefer, instead of the seasoningsyou can make popcorn for any party or holiday and add M&M’s or other candies and nuts to it. Then pour melted white chocolate on it all and toss.
Easy Popcorn Seasonings
Pour 1/4 cup melted butter over popcorn and sprinkle with any of the following:
- salt
- onion powder
- Parmesan cheese
- chili powder
- garlic powder
- cheddar cheese, finely grated
Barbecued Popcorn Recipe
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
- Author: Tawra Kellam
Ingredients
2 tsp. dried parsley
1/2 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. hickory smoke salt
Instructions
- Mix ingredients well.
- Pour over popcorn.
Spiced Popcorn Recipe
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
- Author: Tawra Kellam
Ingredients
Units
1 tsp. paprika
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Pour over popcorn.
Homemade Kettle Corn Recipe
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
Here’s an easy sweet Kettle Corn recipe that is one of our kids’ favorite snacks! Don’t pay too much for Kettle Corn at the store – It’s easy to make at home for pennies!
- Author: Tawra Kellam
Ingredients
Units
1/2 cup popcorn
Vegetable oil
3 Tbsp. white sugar
Instructions
- Heat oil in a medium pan until hot.
- Add popcorn.
- Sprinkle all of the sugar over it.
- Cover and shake continuously until popped.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kimber
where do you find hickory salt, i can’t seem to find it in my area. maybe i am not looking in the right place,? would appreciate any help,thanks!
Reply
Dominique
Hi Kimber, hickory salt is super easy to make. All you need is about 1 cup of salt (I would avoid table salt and go for Kosher or Sea Salt) for about 2 tablespoons of liquid hickory smoke. Blend together (It should take the texture of brown sugar)and and bake on a cookie sheet in a thin layer at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes (mix around at mid-time). Alternatively you could spread on the sheet and let it air dry for about 48 hrs. Once completed seal in an airtight jar (glass mason is best). Store away for sunlight and voila! They will keep for almost forever :) Way cheaper, and always available!
Reply
Jill
This is a great recipe for hickory smoke. Thanks. I would personally use table salt though because it is much better for you with the iodine in it and all. Many don’t realize yet that salts like Sea Salt are not as good for you and that is maybe part of the reason there has been such a rise in thyroid problems and other things. There is a reason the started putting iodine in salt and it was for health reasons and many don’t know that there was also an big increase in IQ in people after they started putting it in there. These are the little things that the people selling the very expensive salts like sea salt don’t want people to know. Also they say there are more minerals in sea salt but there is such a small trace more that you really can’t even calculate them or count them because there is such a small amount more. But because there is a trace they can use it for marketing and selling.
Reply
tawra
You might try bigger grocery stores or specialty kitchen stores. Tawra
Reply
jill
Kimber you might try looking the bar b que section of your store this time of year and we have a place which sells nothing but spices at reasonable prices so some place like that carry it too.
Jill
Reply
grandma
you could also try hunting and fishing supply stores. They sell ways of cooking shore lunches and all sorts of spices to go with what the hunters and fishers catch.
I get a lot of my spices in stores like these.
Reply
Maggie
Does anyone have a recipe for making candied pecans? I was at a friend’s house and she had these wonderful pecans with a sugary glaze on them. She also had some with a spicy sugary taste, too, but I especially liked the candied ones. She kept saying she would give me her recipe but somehow we never got around to it. I’d really like to make these for the holidays since I have some pecans in the freezer for something “good!”
Reply
Jill
Sure do Maggie. It is in a good cookbook I have heard of called Dining on a Dime : ) : ) We have a few in there but here are a couple
Sugared Nuts
You can use all pecans if you want. I like mine just sugared so I leave out the cinnamon but if you want spicy put in the cinnamon.
3 cups walnut halves
1 1/2 cup pecan halves
2 cups of sugar
1 cup of water
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Mix ingredients in a heavy skillet. Cook until water disappears and nuts have a sugary appearance. Remove from heat and pour nuts onto a baking sheet. Separate quickly with 2 forks. Makes 5 cups
Honey Roasted Nuts
3 cups nuts
2 Tbsp. margarine
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup honey
1/2 tsp. orange peel, grated
salt
Microwave all ingredients in a bowl 4-7 minutes at high power, stirring halfway through cooking time. Spread nuts on foil to cool. Lightly salt.
We also have Glazed Nuts, Roasted Chestnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds etc.
Reply
Bea
Last night I was hungry for popcorn, so I made some, and with the leftovers made popcorn balls using the recipe from the cookbook. YUMMY!
Reply
Cathy
I found a recipe to make my own Hickory Smoke Salt. Very easy and I can’t wait to make the popcorn salt.
http://www.food.com/recipe/hickory-smoke-salt-288895
Reply
Nancy
I’m going to try some of these. What I’ve been using is: spray with olive oil, then add garlic powder, dill weed, & a little salt. Then I add raisins & nuts or raw sunflower seeds. Sometimes I also use onion powder & lemon pepper.
Reply
Teresa
I love Powdered Buttermilk on fresh, air popped, pop corn.
Taste like White Cheddar.
Reply
Heather
Recently begang watching and subscribing to Living on a Dime. Love it! Ordered the cookbook. As a homeschool family of 6 on a single income, I am always seeking ways to cut expenses, particularly in the area of food. We are debt free and paid cash for our house. So rewarding to live on a budget!
Reply
Irene H
I’ve tried making the kettle corn several times. First time was fine , the rest not.
It kept burning, so turned heat down . Then not all popcorn popped.
I have grates on my stove – notice shaking pan made grates scratched and the bottom of pan also.
So how do yiu shake the pan and keep it from burning????
Reply
Jill
You lift the pan slightly off the burner, shake then set it back down. I do fine I have best luck with kettle corn and it is much easier when I use my popcorn popper that has the a lid with a stir handle on it. I find these popcorn pans at the thrift store all the time for a couple of dollars and like new.
Reply
Irene ( country cookie)
Jill
Thanks for tips . You and your family are such a blessing. I listen often while doing chores.
I posted a prayer request live for my sweet hubby who is on dialysis. Not sure if you got it. He has another operation Dec 11.
I was deserted by my husband of 41 years. Listening to you folks has really helped. The Lord has blessed me with an2nd marriage to a very dear friend. He was married to a good friend of mine. After she passed we helped each other, now married 4 years and very thankful.
Irene ( known as country cookie 😀)
Reply
Jill
Yes Irene we will be praying for your husband and you too. It is so hard on the family too to have a loved one who is ill. Thank you for taking the time to write a comment and thanking us because I know you must have your hands full. I love to hear stories like yours too and to see how God blesses others. Will be praying and be sure to mention again on the live stream because we have so many great prayer warriors on there who really do care and pray for the requests people make even if they can’t comment.
Reply
Leave a Reply
