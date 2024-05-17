Homemade Red Pepper Jelly & Appetizer Recipe! (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Dive into the world of homemade red pepper jelly! Discover a recipe that’s flavorful, versatile, and perfect for every gathering. Elevate your appetizers and entrees with this delightful condiment.

In this post, you’re going to learn how to make red pepper jelly. It’s delicious in a variety of ways including this easy this easy appetizer served over cream cheese with crackers. No matter how you serve it, this homemade red pepper jelly is a hit every single time.

If you’re a long-time follower of Inspired by Charm, you may remember pre-Bayberry house when I was running my B&B and Gift Shop. I used to make jams and jellies (including this red pepper jelly) to sell in the shop and include in my gift baskets.

It’s been a while now, so I’ve forgotten the exact number, but I probably made a couple of thousand jars of jam and jelly during those years. It’s crazy to think about. I made everything from blackberry to strawberry and even unique concoctions like champagne and ginger peach.

But of all the jams, one of my favorites was red pepper jelly. I know it sounds different, but I love it. Trust me on this. You need to try it.

Even better, this makes the most perfect appetizer. Just place a block of cream cheese on a plate, spoon over your homemade jelly, add a spreader, and serve with crackers. Done. If you have last-minute visitors, this is a lifesaver.

And if you like that idea, I think you’ll also love my Cream Cheese Caramel Apple Spread. It’s just as easy and delicious!

Want more serving ideas? You’ve got it! I’ve shared several towards the end of this post. They are many delicious ways to enjoy this jelly.

The recipe I’m giving you takes you through the steps for preserving and sealing your jars. You can skip this part if you plan on storing the jelly in your fridge and eating it pretty quickly (in about a week or two).

I do like to seal the jars because this jelly makes a great handmade holiday gift, and any extra jars can be stored in the pantry for up to a year.

No matter how you serve it or store it, there are so many reasons to love this recipe.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Those red and green bell peppers? Not just for color, my friend. They pack a delightful sweetness that harmonizes perfectly with the kick from the jalapenos. Every bite is a journey from sweet to spicy.

Whether you’re spreading it over some cream cheese, jazzing up a sandwich, or using it as a glaze for grilled meats, this jelly’s got you. The serving options are endless!

Making jelly is an art and, like all arts, takes a bit of practice. But when you get it right? Oh, the satisfaction is unparalleled! And hey, even the ‘not-so-perfect’ batches are delicious learning experiences.

Ingredients

There are only a handful of simple ingredients in this iconic red pepper jelly. Here’s what you need to have when you make it.

Bell Peppers – Use both red and green bell peppers. Remember to use red bell peppers if you want the jelly to have that classic red color.

– Use both red and green bell peppers. Remember to use red bell peppers if you want the jelly to have that classic red color. Jalapeno Peppers – This is what gives the jelly some spice!

This is what gives the jelly some spice! Apple Cider Vinegar – You’ll need the vinegar because it creates a chemical reaction with the pectin. Apple Cider Vinegar has the best flavor for the jelly, but you can also use white vinegar instead.

– You’ll need the vinegar because it creates a chemical reaction with the pectin. Apple Cider Vinegar has the best flavor for the jelly, but you can also use white vinegar instead. Powder Pectin – This gels everything together effortlessly.

This gels everything together effortlessly. Sugar – You’ll definitely want to use plenty of sugar to sweeten the jelly.

With your ingredients ready, I think it’s time to start making this red pepper jelly. Let’s get to it!

How to Make

If you’re new to jam and jelly making, I highly recommend reading the section below this. It’s all about understanding and troubleshooting your jelly set. There are some helpful tips and tricks if you’re new to this process.

With that being said, I’ll walk you through the steps of making red pepper jelly below. For your convenience,I’ve also provided a full ingredient list and detailed instructions in the printable recipe card at the end of this post.

Start by sterilizing six 8-ounce canning jars and lids according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Begin heating your water in a hot water canner for processing. I’ve included a printable recipe card below for a full rundown of the recipe ingredients and instructions. Place the red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and jalapeño peppers into a large saucepan over high heat. Mix in the apple cider vinegar and Sure-Jell pectin. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil while stirring constantly. Then, quickly stir in the sugar. Return to a rolling boil and boil for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and skim off any foam. Then, quickly ladle the jelly into your prepared jars, filling each 1/4 inch from the top. Cover with flat lids, then screw on the bands tightly. Place the jars into the canning rack and slowly lower the jars into the canner. The water should cover the jars completely and should be hot but not boiling. Bring water to a boil and process for five minutes. Remove the jars and allow them to cool completely.

Understanding and Troubleshooting the Jelly Set

Making the perfect red pepper jelly is as much an art as it is a science. I’ve made more batches of jelly that I can count and I still have troubles from time to time. One of the most frequent concerns among jelly-makers is achieving the right consistency. Here’s a guide on how to ensure your jelly sets properly, and what to do if it doesn’t:

Recognizing the Setting Point:

The consistency of your jelly as it cooks is a reliable indicator of whether it will set once cooled.

The Sheet or Spoon Test: Dip a cool metal spoon into the boiling jelly. When you lift it out and tilt it, the jelly should pour off the edge in two separate drops that merge into one sheet. If it does, it’s ready.

Dip a cool metal spoon into the boiling jelly. When you lift it out and tilt it, the jelly should pour off the edge in two separate drops that merge into one sheet. If it does, it’s ready. Temperature Test: Jellies typically set at 220°F (104°C). Using a candy or jelly thermometer can be a precise way to know if your jelly has reached the right temperature.

The Importance of Pectin and Acid:

The balance of sugar, pectin, and acid is essential for a good jelly set.

Pectin: It’s a natural substance in fruits that gels when combined with the right balance of sugar and acid. If you’re using commercial pectin, follow the package instructions closely.

It’s a natural substance in fruits that gels when combined with the right balance of sugar and acid. If you’re using commercial pectin, follow the package instructions closely. Acid: It helps to extract pectin from fruits. Ensure your red peppers are fresh, as older ones might have a lower acid content. If necessary, you can slightly increase the amount of acid (like lemon juice) in your recipe.

Don’t Skimp on Boiling Time:

Undercooking is a common reason jellies don’t set. Ensure you’re boiling the mixture long enough but be cautious not to overcook, which can cause other issues.

Tips for Fixing Watery Jelly:

If you find that your jelly hasn’t set after 24 hours, don’t despair. Here’s how you can remedy the situation:

Reboiling: Pour the jelly back into the pot and bring it to a boil. For every 4 cups of jelly, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and boil for another 5 minutes. Test for setting again. If using added pectin, consider adding another quarter of the packet.

Pour the jelly back into the pot and bring it to a boil. For every 4 cups of jelly, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and boil for another 5 minutes. Test for setting again. If using added pectin, consider adding another quarter of the packet. Adjust Sugar: Sometimes, more sugar can help with the setting. However, remember that adding too much can make your jelly overly sweet.

Sometimes, more sugar can help with the setting. However, remember that adding too much can make your jelly overly sweet. Use as a Sauce: If you don’t want to go through the reboiling process or if the jelly still doesn’t set, consider relabeling it! Watery jellies can make fantastic sauces or glazes for meats, especially chicken or pork.

Remember, jelly-making can take a few tries to master. Each batch is a learning experience. The most important tip is to keep experimenting and not to get disheartened. The best jelly-makers have their share of watery or over-set jellies behind them. With practice and patience, you’ll get there!

Storing Red Pepper Jelly

First off, kudos on crafting your own red pepper jelly! Trust me, the effort is so worth it. But how do you make sure that vibrant flavor lasts? Let me break down the storage game for you:

Freshly Made? Cool it Down: Once you’ve finished making your jelly, let it cool to room temperature. This helps in setting and also reduces condensation which can spoil the jelly.

Once you’ve finished making your jelly, let it cool to room temperature. This helps in setting and also reduces condensation which can spoil the jelly. Seal in Sterilized Jars: Sterilizing your jars is a must if you’re aiming for longer shelf life. Pour the hot jelly into these sterilized jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of headspace. Wipe the rims clean, place the sterilized lids on, and screw on the bands until they’re fingertip-tight.

Sterilizing your jars is a must if you’re aiming for longer shelf life. Pour the hot jelly into these sterilized jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of headspace. Wipe the rims clean, place the sterilized lids on, and screw on the bands until they’re fingertip-tight. Refrigerate for Short-Term: If you’re not into the whole canning process, no worries. Just pop your sealed jelly jars into the fridge. They should be good for about 1-2 months. Once opened, use within 3 weeks for the best flavor.

If you’re not into the whole canning process, no worries. Just pop your sealed jelly jars into the fridge. They should be good for about 1-2 months. Once opened, use within 3 weeks for the best flavor. Canning for Long-Term Storage: Want to enjoy your jelly months down the line? Process the filled jars in a boiling water canner for about 10 minutes. Allow them to cool, check the seals, then store in a cool, dark place. Properly canned, they can last up to a year.

Want to enjoy your jelly months down the line? Process the filled jars in a boiling water canner for about 10 minutes. Allow them to cool, check the seals, then store in a cool, dark place. Properly canned, they can last up to a year. Avoid Double Dipping: This might sound basic, but always use a clean spoon or knife when diving into your jelly jar. Introducing foreign particles or bacteria can reduce its shelf life.

This might sound basic, but always use a clean spoon or knife when diving into your jelly jar. Introducing foreign particles or bacteria can reduce its shelf life. Freezing’s an Option: Yup, you can freeze red pepper jelly! Just make sure to leave some headspace in the jar to allow for expansion. When you’re ready to enjoy, thaw it in the fridge.

Serving Suggestions

So you’ve crafted this vibrant red pepper jelly. Now what? Well, here are some fabulous ways to serve it up:

The Classic Crowd-Pleaser: Place a block of cream cheese on a plate. Generously spoon over your homemade jelly, pop a spreader on the side, and surround it with an assortment of crackers. Effortless, yet oh-so-delicious. It’s a pairing that screams gourmet without the fuss.

Gourmet Sandwich Spread: Elevate your everyday sandwich or wrap by spreading a thin layer of this red pepper jelly. Pair it with deli meats or even veggies – the flavor lift is instant.

Elevate your everyday sandwich or wrap by spreading a thin layer of this red pepper jelly. Pair it with deli meats or even veggies – the flavor lift is instant. Glazed Grilled Goods: Grilling chicken, pork, or even veggies? Brush some of this jelly as a glaze in the last few minutes of cooking. It caramelizes slightly, adding a sweet-spicy sheen that’s downright irresistible.

Grilling chicken, pork, or even veggies? Brush some of this jelly as a glaze in the last few minutes of cooking. It caramelizes slightly, adding a sweet-spicy sheen that’s downright irresistible. Dressing Drizzle: Whisk it in with some olive oil, a dash of vinegar, salt, and pepper for a unique salad dressing with a kick.

Remember, this jelly isn’t just about the taste – it’s about the experience. So, get creative, mix and match, and find your favorite way to savor it!

Frequently Asked Questions

Before we get to the red pepper jelly recipe, here are some questions people often ask about it. If you don’t see your question in this list, please leave it in the comments.

See Also 150 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes

What is red pepper jelly used on?

There are so many ways to use red pepper jelly. My favorite way is to just spread it on top of a block of cream cheese and then add both to some crackers.

Other people like to use it as a side dipping sauce for things like jalapeno poppers or as a condiment on top of hamburgers.

How do you make red pepper jelly spicy?

To make your red pepper jelly spicy, just add about 3 teaspoons of red pepper flakes to the mixture. You can even add a few drops of hot sauce too if you still want it to be spicier.

What cheese goes with red pepper jelly?

I always use a block of Philidelphia cream cheese. Feel free to have fun using other types of cheese with your red pepper jelly. Try it with any of these ideas:

Brie

Mango Habanero

Gouda

Goat Cheese

Is red pepper jelly sweet?

Yes, and I think that’s what makes it work so well with cream cheese and crackers. The slight sweetness from the jelly is a perfect match with a salty cracker and smooth cream cheese.

Is red pepper jelly spicy?

Now, before we get into the recipe, I want to point out one thing. As I mentioned above, you can add jalapeño pepper to this jelly. It gives it just a little kick that works nicely with the cream cheese.

For the recipe below, it’s a minimal amount of heat that almost anyone can handle. Depending on your heat preference, feel free to decrease or increase the number of jalapeños.

More Recipes You May Enjoy

Cranberry Orange Marmalade

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños

Really Good Jalapeño Dip

Christmas Tree Cheeseball

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dip

Definitely give this red pepper jelly recipe a try and let me know what you think! Or, if you’ve had and love red pepper jelly as much as I do, let me know in the comments below. I’m curious.

Love this recipe? Please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

Want more from Inspired by Charm?Join theIBC Mailing Listfor inspiration in your inbox! Follow along onInstagramandTikTokfor daily updates and behind-the-scenes looks at my processes. There’s even more inspiration onFacebookandPinterest!