Homemade Refried Beans - Authentic Recipe! (2024)

Learn how to make the best homemade Refried Beans on the stovetop, in the slow cooker or in a pressure cooker. This Refried Beans recipe made from scratch, delivers creamy, authentic tasting refried beans with just a handful of simple ingredients.

Best Refried Beans Recipe

This easy refried beans recipe aka Frijoles Refritos in Spanish, is one of the most popular side dishes in Mexican cuisine and a perfect side dish to serve for taco night or anytime you are having a Mexican meal, whether is breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Next time you are thinking about having Mexican food and are about to reach for the canned stuff, remember that you can make homemade beans, just like the ones served at your favorite Mexican restaurant, easily in your own kitchen.

To make restaurant quality home-cooked beans you don’t need any special equipment such as a food processor or even an immersion blender (although you are welcome to use them if you want), all you need besides a large pot is a wooden spoon or a potato masher which guarantees super dreamy creamy texture with chunky bites scattered throughout.

Why You’ll Love this Recipe Many Options: This is such a versatile recipe! You can choose the cooking method, the type of beans to use, the type of fat and the texture you want! Make this recipe your own!

Method : You can make this refried beans recipe on the stove top, the slow cooker or crockpot or in the pressure cooker / Instant Pot which saves a lot of time.

Beans selection : Although pinto beans are most commonly used, black beans are equally delicious. Other type of beans can be used as well.

Fat options : Choose lard or bacon fat (bacon drippings). Butter is also an option. Keep your refried beans vegetarian or vegan by choosing vegetable oil or coconut oil.

: Homemade refried beans are packed with protein and are healthier than getting a can of refried beans and the added preservatives that come with it. Easy Meal Prep: Creamy refried beans can be served as a delicious side dish and can also be used to make so many other recipes such as huevos rancheros, burritos, tortas and even bean dip.

What You’ll Need

Be sure to check the printable recipe card below for the complete ingredient’s list and their exact quantities.

To Cook the Dried Beans

Beans : To make homemade refried beans we start with dried beans. In this recipe, I use dried pinto beans, but dried black beans are also great. Other type of beans such as white beans can be used as well. If you are pressed for time and don’t want to use a pressure cooker, canned beans can be used. Since canned beans don’t come with enough liquid you will need vegetable broth or chicken broth in lieu of the beans’ cooking liquid.

To Pan Fry the Beans

There are several ingredient options when pan frying the refried beans. Choose the fat that is best for you:

Optional Additions:

Although I absolutely love this dish exactly as written below in the recipe card (I think it’s just perfect!), a lot of people use this easy recipe as a “base recipe” and add other ingredients such as:

Jalapeño Pepper or Dried chiles: A fresh jalapeño or serrano pepper can be added to the cooking water. Instead of fresh chiles, dried chiles such as dried ancho chile or dried guajillo chile can also be added. Add chiles at the same time you add the onions, dried oregano and bay leaf)

Ham Bone, Bacon strips or Smoked Meat: These ingredients add smoky flavor to the beans and bean broth and should be added at the same time you add the onions, dried oregano and bay leaf.

Seasonings: Chili powder and ground cumin are sometimes added when sautéing the onion.

How to Make Refried Beans or Frijoles Refritos?

For specific instructions and times, please check the printable recipe card below.

Stove Top Method

Making this easy recipe on the stove top may not be the most time-efficient method but it’s the way I usually cook authentic Mexican refried beans make them. For this method, you need to soak the beans overnight if preferred, unless you are using beans that have a thin skin like black beans.

Prep: Place the pre-soaked dry beans, the onion cut into quarters, the lightly smashed garlic cloves, dried oregano (or epazote) and bay leaf in a stockpot. Pour enough cold water to cover everything with at least two extra inches of liquid. Cook: Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat to a gentle simmer, cover the pot and cook until the beans are very tender. They should be soft enough to squash them between two fingers. Drain: Discard the onion, garlic, epazote (if using), and bay leaf and drain the beans reserving their flavorful cooking liquid. Pan-Fry: In a large skillet heat the lard, bacon drippings or oil over medium-high heat. Sauté the onions until soft and translucent. Stir in the cooked beans and cook for about 2 minutes. Add some of the reserved bean cooking liquid aka bean broth and mash the beans with a potato smasher or the back of a wooden spoon. Continue mashing and adding bean broth until reaching your desire consistency. If you prefer a very smooth consistency, you can use an immersion blender (or a regular blender). I prefer the beans a bit chunky so a wooden spoon or potato masher is all I need. Serve warm.

How to Make Instant Pot Refried Beans

You can cut down the cooking time significantly by cooking the dried beans at high pressure in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker. As an added bonus, you don’t need to soak the beans at all!

To make refried beans in an instant pot, you’ll need a 6 Qt Instant Pot or bigger.

Prep: Add the un-soaked beans, onion, garlic, dried oregano (or epazote) and bay leaf into the pressure cooker. Add enough water to cover the beans by at least 2 inches. Cook.Lock the lid into place and set thepressure valve to sealing. Select “manual”, high pressure and set the time for45 minutes. After the cooking is done, let the pressure release naturally for 25 minutes. Follow the recipe as written in the recipe card.

Note about pan frying: Although the pressure cooker has a sauté function, I always use a skillet to refried my beans. I think the heat distribution on a stove-top is better and even.

How To Make Refried Beans in a Slow Cooker?

It takes longer than the stove-top and Instant Pot methods, but the beautiful thing is you can walk away from the kitchen all day and come home to freshly made beans. To cook beans in a slow cooker you can use pre-soaked beans if preferred, unless you are using thin-skinned beans like black beans.

Prep: Add the beans, onion, garlic, dried oregano (or epazote) and bay leaf into the crockpot. Add enough water to cover the beans by at least 2 inches. Cook.Cover the crock pot and cook on “Low” for 6 to 8 hours or on “High” for 4 hours. Follow the recipe as written on the recipe card.

Ways to Serve Refried Beans

We love serving frijoles refritos with Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. It’s also a great side dish to serve with many dishes (not only Mexican dishes).Some of our favorite dishes are:

You can also use refried beans to make other favorite Mexican recipes like burritos, tacos, enchiladas, bean dip and tortas.

Optional Toppings for Serving:

Cheese : Melted cheese over warm refried beans is one of my oldest son favorite things. Choose shredded cheddar cheese, Monterrey Jack or a Mexican blend (no shame on pre-shredded cheese in this household). As for crumbled cheese, queso fresco or cotija cheese are the best.

: Melted cheese over warm refried beans is one of my oldest son favorite things. Choose shredded cheddar cheese, Monterrey Jack or a Mexican blend (no shame on pre-shredded cheese in this household). As for crumbled cheese, queso fresco or cotija cheese are the best. Cilantro : Chopped fresh cilantro adds so much flavor. If you don’t like cilantro, fresh parsley can be used.

: Chopped fresh cilantro adds so much flavor. If you don’t like cilantro, fresh parsley can be used. Tortilla Chips : Yes please! Add a bit of crunch to this flavorful refried beans.

: Yes please! Add a bit of crunch to this flavorful refried beans. Sour Cream : The tanginess of sour cream goes perfectly with the flavor of beans.

: The tanginess of sour cream goes perfectly with the flavor of beans. Pickled Jalapeños : If you love adding a little heat to your food, these taqueria style pickled jalapeños and carrots are the best!

Are Refried Beans Fried Twice?

No. Although the name of this dish suggests otherwise, the beans are fried only once. The word refried is the translation of the Spanish word “refrito” which means to “fry well” not to double fry!

Storing, Freezing and Reheating

How to Store Refried Beans?

To store these tasty smashed beans, cool completely and store them in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Can You Freeze Refried Beans?

Yes! Refried beans can be frozen and will last in the freezer for 3 months when stored in an airtight container or freezer safe resealable storage bag.

How To Reheat Frijoles Refritos?

To reheat on the stove top, place the beans in a skillet and warm them up over low heat. Leftover beans tend to get a bit dry, simply add a little bit of broth or water to the beans and stir to combine.

You can also reheat them covered in the microwave in small intervals, and stirring after each interval until warm through.

Best Refried Beans Tips and Notes Before cooking the beans, pick through them and discard any debris or discolored beans. After that, rinse the beans whether you will soak them or not.

To refry the beans, make sure you mince the onions and cook them until they become soft.

Although my grandma taught me that adding salt to the beans cooking water prevents them from becoming tender, tests have shown that this is not accurate. That said, even as a trained chef, I tend to follow my grandma’s ways and never salt the cooking water.

How to get the amazing flavor of restaurant-style refried beans at home? By adding lard (and lots of it!). Lard adds flavor and makes the mashed beans super silky.

We like our beans mashed with a few whole beans left for texture. If you prefer super creamy and smooth beans you can use an immersion blender, regular blender or food processor.