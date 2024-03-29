Homemade Salted Caramel Eggnog Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

By: Becky Hardin
This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.
This SALTED CARAMEL EGGNOG recipe is my new holiday favorite! This is one easy eggnog recipe; I never knew it was so simple to make at home. Made on the stove in under 15 minutes and SO delicious!
Table of Contents
Caramel Eggnog Recipe
This easy eggnog recipe is one of my favorites. Salted Caramel Eggnog is so delicious, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season!
I dream about this Salted Caramel eggnog recipe ALL YEAR LONG! Holiday drinks are always the best drinks, and eggnog is my FAVORITE holiday drink ever. It’s such a comforting, nostalgic, festive thing to sip on throughout fall and winter, especially at parties or holiday get togethers. It instantly makes any party feel special.
This easy eggnog recipe is EXTRA special because it’s filled with the beautiful flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and (of course) caramel. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and salty. It’s even better when it’s topped with whipped egg whites, caramel syrup, and extra cinnamon. YUM!
This Salted Caramel Eggnog Recipe can easily be made with or without rum. So if you want an alcoholic eggnog recipe, we’ve got you covered. And if you want to share it with the whole family, no worries! Just exclude the rum from the recipe and you’ve got the same great caramel flavor.
Make this delicious Salted Caramel Eggnog (with or without rum) for the holiday season. This easy eggnog recipe will be your new favorite!
Easy Eggnog Recipe
So call me crazy, but I had NO CLUE that making eggnog on the stove was maybe the most super simple thing ever. I assumed eggnog had to be made over hours and hours and could only be bought in stores (I KNOW). Well…good news everyone, that’s not the case.
This easy eggnog recipe is super fast (like, under 15 minutes), and so delicious and comforting. Thanksgiving and Christmas in a glass.I love the added flair the salted caramel brings to this classic drink. It’s just too good!
How to Make Salted Caramel Eggnog
This easy eggnog recipe is made in just minutes, you won’t believe it! I always thought I had to buy eggnog at the store…because clearly I’m not qualified to make something of this class and taste in my own home! But it’s so much easier than I thought, and I’m officially addicted. I especially love that this recipe can be made with or without the rum, so you can choose to make it for the whole family, or for adults only.
How to make this eggnog recipe:
- Combine milk, cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg in a saucepan and heat. Remove from heat as soon as it starts to boil, then let it sit 5-10 minutes to cool.
- Beat eggs and sugar in a stand mixer, then pour it into the milk mixture and whisk quickly to combine.
- Mix in caramel and sea salt (and rum for alcoholic eggnog version).
The eggnog is ready to pour and serve at this point. If you’d like to get a little fancy, beat egg whites until they’re fluffy and start to peak, then add them on top of the eggnog. Don’t forget to garnish with extra cinnamon and caramel syrup! Check the recipe card for detailed instructions.
Best Eggnog Recipe
I LOVE eggnog. It’s so creamy, so rich, and so flavorful! It feels like such a fun and decadent thing to sip on, which makes it feel extra special and totally worthy of holiday parties. This Salted Caramel Eggnog might be my new favorite version (possibly the BEST eggnog recipe?). Not only is this a super easy eggnog recipe, but it’s just so tasty. I love the sweet and salty aspect, and it’s just so much fun to drink (with or without alcohol).
I hope you love this easy Salted Caramel Eggnog recipe as much as I do. It’s so delicious, and it’s such a fun thing to share with friends and family around the holidays.
See the recipe card below for details on how to make this Salted Caramel Eggnog recipe. Enjoy!
If you like this eggnog recipe, try these other festive drink recipes:
- Caramel Apple Hot Toddy Cocktail
- Festive Snow Punch
- Sparkling Apple Pie on the Rocks
- Easy Holiday Sangria
- Slow Cooker Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Chocolate Hot Buttered Rum
Recipe
Homemade Salted Caramel Eggnog
4.43 from 21 votes
Author: Becky Hardin - The Cookie Rookie
Prep: 5 minutes minutes
Cook: 10 minutes minutes
Total: 15 minutes minutes
Serves4 glasses
Print Rate
Save Shop our store
This SALTED CARAMEL EGGNOG recipe is my new holiday favorite! This is one easy eggnog recipe; I never knew it was so simple to make at home. Made on the stove in under 15 minutes and SO delicious!
Email This Recipe
Enter your email and we’ll send the recipe directly to you!
By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Cookie Rookie.
Ingredients
- 3 cups whole milk 681 grams
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream 227 grams
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- ¾ tablespoon pure vanilla extract 9 grams
- 1 teaspoon grated nutmeg 3 grams
- 5 large eggs 250 grams
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar 133 grams
- ½ cup caramel syrup 160 grams, plus more for garnish
- 1 tablespoon sea salt 9 grams, plus more for garnish (SEE NOTE)
- ¾ cup good quality dark rum 170 grams, optional
- 2 large egg whites 70 grams, optional, for garnish (SEE NOTE)
Recommended Equipment
Kitchen Scale (optional)
Instructions
In a large saucepan, combine the milk, cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Be careful when bringing to a boil that the milk doesn't boil over the pan. As soon as you see it bubbling, remove from heat.
3 cups whole milk, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 4 cinnamon sticks, ¾ tablespoon pure vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon grated nutmeg
Allow to sit for at least 5-10 minutes to steep. (you want to make sure the milk mixture isn't hot enough to cook the eggs once added. So allow to sit for a little bit off the heat before the next step) :)
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs and sugar on medium-high/high until fully combined.
5 large eggs, ⅔ cup granulated sugar
Pour the egg mixture into the milk and whisk quickly until fully combined.
Add caramel, sea salt, and rum (if using). Continue whisking to fully combine.
½ cup caramel syrup, 1 tablespoon sea salt, ¾ cup good quality dark rum
When you're ready to serve, beat the egg whites on high until foamy peaks form. (this is optional).
2 large egg whites
Pour the eggnog into the glass leaving a bit of room at the top. Top with fluffy egg whites (optional)
Garnish with nutmeg and caramel sauce.
Last step! Don’t forget to show me a pic of what you made! Upload an image or tag me @thecookierookie on Instagram!
Becky’s tips
- If using table salt, reduce the quantity by half. Start with less and adjust to your individual tastes!
- As always, consuming raw eggs is at your own risk and totally up to each individual person.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1glass Calories: 713kcal (36%) Carbohydrates: 61g (20%) Protein: 18g (36%) Fat: 34g (52%) Saturated Fat: 19g (119%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 9g Trans Fat: 0.02g Cholesterol: 322mg (107%) Sodium: 2043mg (89%) Potassium: 470mg (13%) Fiber: 0.1g Sugar: 61g (68%) Vitamin A: 1535IU (31%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 317mg (32%) Iron: 1mg (6%)
Did You Make This?I want to see! Be sure to upload an image below & tag @thecookierookie on social media!
Upload A PhotoTag on
InstaLeave A Rating
Claim your free ebook!
Subscribe to have posts delivered straight to your inbox!! PLUS get our FREE ebook!
Subscribe to have posts delivered straight to your inbox!! PLUS get our FREE ebook!Sign Me Up