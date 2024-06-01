Homemade Soy Sauce Recipe (2024)

Looking to expand your homemade condiments into a gluten free soy sauce? Making this homemade Soy Sauce recipe is no harder than making your own ketchup. It uses simple, everyday ingredients and tastes delicious!

Homemade Soy Sauce Recipe

I’ve been wanting to make my own homemade soy sauce for a long time but put it off because it seemed so much more intimidating than Homemade Ketchup or even Homemade BBQ Sauce. Now that we’ve been making it for several months I have no idea why I was so scared of it in the first place. It’s SO easy and uses simple ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry.

I will start by saying this isn’t traditional soy sauce. It’s soy-free, it doesn’t have wheat, and it’s not fermented. But it does make a wonderful, frugal soy sauce substitute with the same flavor profile as soy sauce for when when you are trying to make your own foods AND you have the benefit of knowing exactly what’s in it. Plus this is a gluten free soy sauce recipe and gluten free soy sauce from the store is SO expensive!

Traditional soy sauce is a product made by fermenting soy beans. It’s a rather long and involved process. This is a simple shortcut alternative soy sauce recipe!

This is an easy recipe to make if you are trying to replace soy sauce in a recipe because the ingredients are likely ones that you have in your pantry and fridge. You can also use coconut aminos in place of soy sauce.

Many soy sauces contain fish sauce or anchovies which would not make them vegan. This recipe could be made vegan by using vegetable broth instead of beef broth.

Homemade Soy Sauce is perfect for your homemade stir fries! We like to make the Teryki style sauce with the soy sauce listed below. I also add this soy sauce into many soups and other sauce recipes for a boost of flavor.

To give your soy sauce more complex flavors, try these additions.

Mushroom powder. Just a pinch goes a long ways in that umami flavor!

Pepper. I add a little pepper into mine every time.

More salt/garlic/ginger. Adding more of any of these ingredients helps make the flavor super bold.

In a saucepan, combine the beef broth, cider vinegar, and molasses.

Add in the garlic, ginger, and salt. Mix well.

Let the entire mixture simmer on the stovetop over a medium-low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes or until the sauce begins to reduce. The best flavor is when you’ve let it reduce to about half of it’s original volume.

Store the finished sauce in an air-tight container (I like to use a glass jar with a plastic lid) in the fridge until ready to use. You may need to shake slightly before use. For most recipes, you can use this as a 1:1 replacement for soy sauce. I personally like to use a little more homemade soy sauce in recipes than I would regular soy sauce.

When I make my homemade Soy Sauce recipe, I like to take it a bit further and use half of it to make a homemade Teriyaki sauce as well. This is so easy and works perfectly for stir-fry.

What You Need:

1/2 cup Homemade Soy Sauce

2 tablespoons Honey

1/4 cup Water

2 teaspoons Arrowroot Powder or Cornstarch

In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, honey, and water. Heat until the mixture is simmering. Sprinkle in the arrowroot powder and use a whisk to combine until well mixed. Let the mixture simmer for another minute or two to thicken. Use right away in a dish or stir-fry or place in an air-tight container to save for later.

5 from 1 vote Print Gluten Free Soy Sauce CourseSide Dish CuisineChinese KeywordHomemade Soy Sauce Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes Servings 16 servings Calories 6 kcal Ingredients 1 cup Beef Broth can be homemade

1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tablespoon Blackstrap Molasses

1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1/4 teaspoon Ground Ginger

1 teaspoon Salt Instructions In a saucepan, combine the beef broth, cider vinegar, and molasses. Add in the garlic, ginger, and salt. Mix well. Let the entire mixture simmer on the stovetop over a medium-low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes or until the sauce begins to reduce. The best flavor is when you've let it reduce to about half of it's original volume. Store the finished sauce in an air-tight container (I like to use a glass jar with a plastic lid) in the fridge until ready to use. You may need to shake slightly before use. For most recipes, you can use this as a 1:1 replacement for soy sauce. Nutrition Facts Gluten Free Soy Sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 6 % Daily Value* Fat 0.04g0% Saturated Fat 0.02g0% Polyunsaturated Fat 0.002g Monounsaturated Fat 0.01g Sodium 202mg9% Potassium 31mg1% Carbohydrates 1g0% Fiber 0.01g0% Sugar 1g1% Protein 0.2g0% Vitamin A 0.01IU0% Vitamin C 0.001mg0% Calcium 4mg0% Iron 0.1mg1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Both the Homemade Soy Sauce Recipe and the Homemade Teriyaki Sauce recipe will last for a week in the fridge.

My favorite thing to do with these sauces is to make the homemade soy sauce recipe first and then the homemade teriyaki sauce recipe. Then I place the rest of the soy sauce in the fridge to use for the rest of the week and use the teriyaki sauce for supper the night that I make it.

This recipe can be made ahead and extras can be stored in the freezer. I prefer to make up a big batch at one time so I don’t have to make it again later.

Have you ever attempted to make your own gluten free Soy Sauce recipe? How did it turn out? Will you give this one a try?

