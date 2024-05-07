Homemade Thin Mints Recipe • the PERFECT copycat! (2024)

Tips for this Thin Mints recipe

Rolling the dough between 2 large pieces of parchment paper prevents sticking and is less messy. You can roll it out on a lightly floured surface if you prefer.

Roll the dough to 1/8″ for traditional crispy thin mints. But you can cut your cookies a little thicker if you prefer. I enjoyed them at 1/4″.

Let the cookies cool on the pan. They will firm up as they cool.

You can make the dough ahead of time. Roll, chill, and cut the cookies. Then wrap and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Use your favorite top quality chocolate for truly gourmet Thin Mints. Official Girl Scout cookies are made with cocoa powder only (no chocolate) in the cookie and coating. When you use real melted chocolate you take a big step up in quality and flavor, and it’s part of what makes your homemade Thin Mints recipe so fabulous.

Don’t forget to add the oil to the chocolate coating whether you use baking chocolate, chocolate chips, or chocolate melting wafers. It helps to prevent ‘seizing’ of the chocolate when you add the mint extract.