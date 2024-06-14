Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later

If you love chocolate and caramel candy bars, learn how to make these Homemade Twix Bars at home. They’re tasty, delicious, and perfect for when your sweet tooth strikes!

What’s in Twix Bars?

You only need 8 ingredients to make these homemade Twix bars and I bet you have most of them in your kitchen already. The combination of chocolate and caramel over a shortbread cookie is an irresistible treat that everyone will love!

Salted Butter: Holds the shortbread dough together and adds richness and buttery flavor.

Granulated Sugar: Sweetens the shortbread dough.

All-Purpose Flour: Gives the shortbread structure.

Vanilla Extract : Enhances the sweetness of the shortbread

Caramel Baking Pieces: An easy shortcut to create a rich caramel layer. I used Kraft Caramel Bits.

Heavy Cream: Helps thin the caramel to a pourable consistency and adds richness.

Chocolate Chips: Melt down to create a rich chocolate coating.

Coconut Oil: Helps the chocolate melt evenly and set up firm.

Pro Tip: I used semisweet chocolate chips, but you could use milk or dark if you prefer.

Variations on Twix Candy

Twix makes many different flavors of this popular candy bar, and you can mimic those at home!

For a salted caramel Twix, simply add a pinch of sea salt to the caramel layer.

For a cookie dough Twix, swap out the caramel for my homemade edible chocolate chip cookie dough .

. For a peanut butter Twix, swap the caramel for homemade peanut butter thickened up to a spreadable consistency with a bit of powdered sugar.

Why is a Twix candy bar called a Twix? The popular candy bar got its name back in the late 1960s. The name combines two words, twin and mix, to create the official name for this tasty chocolate bar that people love. What is the crunchy thing in a Twix bar? The crunchy part of the Twix is a shortbread cookie! It adds the perfect texture to go with the chocolate and caramel. Are Twix gluten-free? No, these candy bars are not gluten-free! Does Twix have nuts? No, the traditional version doesn’t contain nut pieces. However, Twix does sell a peanut butter version from time to time. Is there a difference between right and left Twix? Nope! It’s all a clever marketing ploy from the company.

How to Store

Store homemade Twix bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

How to Freeze

Freeze Twix bars in a single layer on a lined baking sheet until solid, about 1-2 hours. Transfer to an airtight container or Ziplock bag to store for up to 1 month. Let thaw at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before enjoying.

Serving Suggestions

Serve these delectable candy bars on top of a scoop of vanilla bean or cheesecake ice cream, or use them to garnish a dulce de leche milkshake, chocolate caramel ombre cake, or chocolate caramel cheesecake.

4.46 from 37 votes Twix Bar Recipe Do you love Twix bars? If these are one of your favorite chocolate candy bars, you'll be glad to know that you can learn how to make them at home! Prep: 10 minutes minutes Cook: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour Chill: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 20 bars Ingredients ▢ ¾ cup salted butter 170 grams (1½ sticks)

▢ ¼ cup granulated sugar 50 grams

▢ 1½ cups all-purpose flour 180 grams

▢ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 4 grams

▢ 11 ounces caramel baking pieces 311 grams, such as Kraft Caramel Bits (1 bag)

▢ 2 tablespoons heavy cream 28 grams

▢ 3 cups chocolate chips 510 grams

▢ 3 tablespoons coconut oil 42 grams Equipment Kitchen Scale (optional)

8×8 Baking Pan

Hand Mixer

Baking Sheet Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together. ¾ cup salted butter, ¼ cup granulated sugar See Also Vanilla Danish Recipe - Kitchen Foliage

Mix in the vanilla extract and flour until the dough comes together. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1½ cups all-purpose flour

Press the dough into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool.

While the crust is cooling, melt the caramel pieces in the microwave. Add the caramel and heavy cream to a microwave-safe bowl, and heat in 30-second increments until melted and smooth. 11 ounces caramel baking pieces, 2 tablespoons heavy cream

Pour the caramel over the cooled cookie layer.

Freeze for 30 minutes, until the caramel has hardened.

Place the chocolate chips and coconut oil in microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments. Stir until melted and smooth. Let the chocolate cool. 3 cups chocolate chips, 3 tablespoons coconut oil

While the chocolate is cooling, take the pan out of the freezer and slice the bars into slices about 1 inch wide.

Place the bars on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and return them to the freezer for a few minutes.

Using two forks, submerge each bar into the melted chocolate until fully coated.

Remove each bar from the chocolate, letting excess chocolate drip off. Then, transfer the bars to the parchment paper-lined baking sheet to let them cool.

Drizzle the tops of the bars with extra chocolate.

Return the bars to the refrigerator or freezer until the chocolate hardens. Notes Make sure to let the caramel freeze for up to 30 minutes until it’s hardened.

Slice your caramel bars while you’re waiting for the chocolate to cool to save yourself some time.

Slice your caramel bars while you're waiting for the chocolate to cool to save yourself some time.

Drizzle melted chocolate on top to give them a little extra chocolatey goodness. Storage:Store homemade Twix bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

