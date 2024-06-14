Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (2024)

What's in Twix Bars? Variations on Twix Candy How to Store How to Freeze Serving Suggestions Twix Bar Recipe Ingredients Equipment Instructions Notes More Homemade Candy Recipes We Love

Homemade Twix Bars

Candy Caramel Chocolate Cookies Dessert Halloween

Easy Dessert Recipes Team

If you love chocolate and caramel candy bars, learn how to make these Homemade Twix Bars at home. They’re tasty, delicious, and perfect for when your sweet tooth strikes!

Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (1)

What’s in Twix Bars?

You only need 8 ingredients to make these homemade Twix bars and I bet you have most of them in your kitchen already. The combination of chocolate and caramel over a shortbread cookie is an irresistible treat that everyone will love!

  • Salted Butter: Holds the shortbread dough together and adds richness and buttery flavor.
  • Granulated Sugar: Sweetens the shortbread dough.
  • All-Purpose Flour: Gives the shortbread structure.
  • Vanilla Extract: Enhances the sweetness of the shortbread
  • Caramel Baking Pieces: An easy shortcut to create a rich caramel layer. I used Kraft Caramel Bits.
  • Heavy Cream: Helps thin the caramel to a pourable consistency and adds richness.
  • Chocolate Chips: Melt down to create a rich chocolate coating.
  • Coconut Oil: Helps the chocolate melt evenly and set up firm.

Pro Tip: I used semisweet chocolate chips, but you could use milk or dark if you prefer.

Variations on Twix Candy

Twix makes many different flavors of this popular candy bar, and you can mimic those at home!

  • For a salted caramel Twix, simply add a pinch of sea salt to the caramel layer.
  • For a cookie dough Twix, swap out the caramel for my homemade edible chocolate chip cookie dough.
  • For a peanut butter Twix, swap the caramel for homemade peanut butter thickened up to a spreadable consistency with a bit of powdered sugar.
Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (2)

Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (3)

Why is a Twix candy bar called a Twix?

The popular candy bar got its name back in the late 1960s. The name combines two words, twin and mix, to create the official name for this tasty chocolate bar that people love.

What is the crunchy thing in a Twix bar?

The crunchy part of the Twix is a shortbread cookie! It adds the perfect texture to go with the chocolate and caramel.

Are Twix gluten-free?

No, these candy bars are not gluten-free!

Does Twix have nuts?

No, the traditional version doesn’t contain nut pieces. However, Twix does sell a peanut butter version from time to time.

Is there a difference between right and left Twix?

Nope! It’s all a clever marketing ploy from the company.

Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (4)

How to Store

Store homemade Twix bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

How to Freeze

Freeze Twix bars in a single layer on a lined baking sheet until solid, about 1-2 hours. Transfer to an airtight container or Ziplock bag to store for up to 1 month. Let thaw at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before enjoying.

Serving Suggestions

Serve these delectable candy bars on top of a scoop of vanilla bean or cheesecake ice cream, or use them to garnish a dulce de leche milkshake, chocolate caramel ombre cake, or chocolate caramel cheesecake.

Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (5)

Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (6)

4.46 from 37 votes

Twix Bar Recipe

Do you love Twix bars? If these are one of your favorite chocolate candy bars, you’ll be glad to know that you can learn how to make them at home!

Prep: 10 minutes minutes

Cook: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 1 hour hour

Chill: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 20 bars

Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (7)

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup salted butter 170 grams (1½ sticks)
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar 50 grams
  • cups all-purpose flour 180 grams
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 4 grams
  • 11 ounces caramel baking pieces 311 grams, such as Kraft Caramel Bits (1 bag)
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream 28 grams
  • 3 cups chocolate chips 510 grams
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil 42 grams

Equipment

  • Kitchen Scale (optional)

  • 8×8 Baking Pan

  • Hand Mixer

  • Baking Sheet

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together.

    ¾ cup salted butter, ¼ cup granulated sugar

  • Mix in the vanilla extract and flour until the dough comes together.

    1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1½ cups all-purpose flour

  • Press the dough into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

    Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (8)

  • Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool.

  • While the crust is cooling, melt the caramel pieces in the microwave. Add the caramel and heavy cream to a microwave-safe bowl, and heat in 30-second increments until melted and smooth.

    11 ounces caramel baking pieces, 2 tablespoons heavy cream

  • Pour the caramel over the cooled cookie layer.

    Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (9)

  • Freeze for 30 minutes, until the caramel has hardened.

  • Place the chocolate chips and coconut oil in microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments. Stir until melted and smooth. Let the chocolate cool.

    3 cups chocolate chips, 3 tablespoons coconut oil

  • While the chocolate is cooling, take the pan out of the freezer and slice the bars into slices about 1 inch wide.

    Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (10)

  • Place the bars on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and return them to the freezer for a few minutes.

  • Using two forks, submerge each bar into the melted chocolate until fully coated.

  • Remove each bar from the chocolate, letting excess chocolate drip off. Then, transfer the bars to the parchment paper-lined baking sheet to let them cool.

  • Drizzle the tops of the bars with extra chocolate.

    Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (11)

  • Return the bars to the refrigerator or freezer until the chocolate hardens.

    Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (12)

Notes

  • Make sure to let the caramel freeze for up to 30 minutes until it’s hardened.
  • Slice your caramel bars while you’re waiting for the chocolate to cool to save yourself some time.
  • Drizzle melted chocolate on top to give them a little extra chocolatey goodness.

Storage:Store homemade Twix bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Twix Bar Recipe

Amount Per Serving (1 bar)

Calories 258Calories from Fat 126

% Daily Value*

Fat 14g22%

Saturated Fat 8g50%

Trans Fat 1g

Polyunsaturated Fat 1g

Monounsaturated Fat 2g

Cholesterol 26mg9%

Sodium 106mg5%

Potassium 47mg1%

Carbohydrates 33g11%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 23g26%

Protein 2g4%

Vitamin A 241IU5%

Vitamin C 1mg1%

Calcium 26mg3%

Iron 1mg6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Author: Becky Hardin – Easy Dessert Recipes

Did You Make This?We love seeing what you’ve made! Tag us on social media at@easydessertrecipesfor a chance to be featured.

  1. Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (19)Meg S says

    I had a ton of chocolate left over. The caramel didn’t stick to the shortbread even though I made sure they were well-frozen over 30 minutes. Just a mess of a recipe in my opinion.Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (20)

    Reply

    • Homemade Twix Bars Recipe - Easy Dessert Recipes (21)Aol says

      Uhh caramel sticks to everything . Sounds like you didn’t follow directions .

      Reply

FAQs

What is inside a Twix bar? ›

Twix is a caramel shortbread chocolate bar made by Mars, Inc., consisting of a biscuit applied with other confectionery toppings and coatings (most frequently caramel and milk chocolate).

View More
What are the ingredients in mini Twix? ›

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Lactose, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, PGPR, Artificial Flavors), Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Skim Milk, Dextrose, Less than 2% - Salt, Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin, ...

Get More Info Here
How is the right Twix made? ›

The two took distinctively different approaches to the manufacture of chocolate, finally able to do it their own way. Left TWIX became a crunchy biscuit base upon which caramel was flowed before being bathed in chocolate. Meanwhile Right TWIX was a cascade of caramel on a crisp biscuit base, cloaked in chocolate.

Discover More Details
What is the white stuff in Twix? ›

(Spoiler alert, it's still safe to eat!) This white film does not mean the chocolate is moldy or has gone bad. It's actually just a scientific process called “chocolate bloom”. There are two types of this bloom: sugar bloom and fat bloom.

View Details
What was Twix originally called? ›

Twix was called Raider in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway for many years before its name was changed in 1991 (2000 in Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Turkey).

Discover More Details
What cookie is inside a Twix? ›

The cookie part of a Twix bar is a layer of shortbread. It's part of what makes the candy bar so special and what it's known for.

Learn More
What is in the middle of Twix? ›

Right TWIX is an amazing pairing of smooth chocolate, crispy cookie and luscious caramel. Left TWIX is an awesome combination of crunchy cookie, delicious caramel and creamy chocolate.

Keep Reading
What chocolate is on Twix? ›

An elevenses classic, the two bar treat that combines both biscuit and chocolate. On a finger of rich, crunchy shortbread, is a strip of creamy caramel and the whole thing is coated in delicious milk chocolate.

Learn More Now
What is in a peanut butter Twix? ›

MILK CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, COCOA BUTTER, CHOCOLATE, SKIM MILK, MILKFAT, SOY LECITHIN, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR), PEANUTS, WHEAT FLOUR WITH FOLIC ACID AND IRON (FERROUS FUMARATE), SUGAR, PALM OIL, MALTODEXTRIN, LESS THAN 1.5% - HYDROGENATED RAPESEED AND COTTONSEED OIL, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SALT, GLUCOSE SYRUP, SOY LECITHIN, ...

Show Me More
What raw materials are in Twix? ›

Milk Chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, skim milk, lactose, milkfat, soy lechitin, PGPR, artificial flavors), sugar, enriched wheat flour (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), PALM OIL, CORN SYRUP, SKIM MILK, DEXTROSE, LESS THAN 2% - FOOD STARCH-MODIFIED, SALT, COCOA ...

Learn More Now

What is the Twix cookie made of? ›

Twix Cookies made with soft sugar shortbread topped with rich caramel and milk chocolate and sprinkled with chopped Twix candy bars. These Millionaire Cookies are the best chocolate caramel shortbread cookie!

Learn More
Is Twix made in two different factories? ›

The "history" behind the Left Twix and Right Twix is chronicled on the candy's website, telling the story of two brothers who were collaborators-turned-rivals, splitting the candy they once developed together into two factories, creating Left Twix and Right Twix separately.

Read More
