Honey Roasted Almonds Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Spread the almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until toasted.

Remove the pan from the oven and set aside.

Combine the sugar and salt in a large bowl and set aside.

Combine the honey, water, and oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Stir the almonds into the honey mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until the nuts are mostly dry.

Immediately transfer the nuts to the bowl with the sugar and quickly stir to coat the nuts in the sugar.

Spread the nuts out on waxed paper in a single layer and let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.