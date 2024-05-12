Honey Roasted Almonds Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

-
These candied almonds make for an irresistible snack. The nuts are oven-baked before being stirred into a sweet honey mixture and cooled. They store well and make a great homemade gift, too.
30-60 minutes
ingredients
2 cups whole almonds, skins on
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons water
2 teaspoons almond or vegetable oil
directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Spread the almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until toasted.
Remove the pan from the oven and set aside.
Combine the sugar and salt in a large bowl and set aside.
Combine the honey, water, and oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Stir the almonds into the honey mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until the nuts are mostly dry.
Immediately transfer the nuts to the bowl with the sugar and quickly stir to coat the nuts in the sugar.
Spread the nuts out on waxed paper in a single layer and let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
recipe tips
Stir the almonds frequently while baking for even toasting and to prevent burning.
Be careful when handling the honey mixture as it can get very hot.
Coat the almonds in the honey mixture quickly to make sure they are evenly coated.
Spread the coated almonds in a single layer on waxed paper to cool to avoid clumping.
Let the almonds cool completely before storing or they may get soggy.
For added flavor, consider adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the honey mixture.
For a boozy version, replace all or some of the water with bourbon.
If using salted almonds, reduce the amount of salt in the recipe.
Store the almonds in a cool, dry place.
common recipe questions
Can I use a different type of nut for this recipe?
Yes, you can use other nuts like pecans, walnuts, or cashews.
Is there a substitute for honey in this recipe?
You can use maple syrup or agave nectar as a substitute for honey.
Can I make this recipe without sugar?
The sugar helps to create a candied coating, but you can reduce the amount or use a granulated sugar substitute.
How can I tell when the almonds are toasted?
The almonds are toasted when they are golden brown and have a nutty aroma.
Can I add spices to this recipe?
Yes, you can add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cayenne pepper for added flavor.
How long do these honey roasted almonds last?
Stored in an airtight container, they can last for several weeks.
What type of oil is best to use?
You can use almond oil for added flavor or a neutral oil like vegetable or canola oil.
Can I make these almonds on the stovetop instead of the oven?
Toasting in the oven is recommended for even cooking, but you can toast them in a skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently.
nutrition data
259 calories, 20 grams fat, 18 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams protein per 1/4 cup. This recipe is low in sodium.
reviews & comments
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
August 8, 2020
To keep from sticking, I tossed them with some powdered sugar. Worked great!
-
Moe REVIEW:
June 6, 2020
I have made this recipe several times now. Nuts come out perfectly. Thank you!
-
Flaw REVIEW:
March 5, 2020
These are the best snack. I give them a 5 star. I didn't give them a chance to cool, was eating them and pulled out my crown, even that didn't stop me.
-
Gail REVIEW:
January 22, 2020
Just made these and added a 1/4 tsp of cayenne to the sugar mixture. So good!! You need to really spread them out to cool (not touching, as much as possible) for no sticking. Great recipe! Thanks!
-
MelG REVIEW:
May 18, 2012
I did as the others recommended: I increased the volume of almonds to 2.5 cups. I also only roasted the almonds for 10 minutes at 170C. I also extended the cooking time of the nuts in the liquid by a couple of minutes. I found that my almonds worked out beautifully!
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 21, 2009
I give this recipe a 4 instead of a 5 because while they are delicious, and exactly the flavor I was seeking, they do come out sticky. I put them back into a 250 degree oven for 20 minutes and that helped some. Next time I try it, I would use a bit less of the liquids to see if that makes a difference.
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
October 22, 2009
These are very good. Mine have not had a chance to dry out very long so they are sticky and sticking together on the wax paper, but the flavor is wonderful. Next time I will bake the almonds only 6 minutes (my oven bakes a little on the hot side) and I will increase the almonds by a half cup so they are a little less sticky. These will be made many more times!
