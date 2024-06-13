Honeycomb Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This crisp and airy Honeycomb Recipe is a deliciously simple candy to make. The honey toffee-like flavor and spongy texture melts in your mouth. You can enjoy it with or without melted chocolate on top or straight from the pan broken into random pieces.

Easy Honeycomb Recipe

What is honeycomb candy? It’s a light and airy candy that’s made with honey and sugar and combined with baking soda. The baking soda creates a reaction that causes it to foam. It’s one of those fun candies that has a plethora of names, sometimes called honeycomb toffee, seafoam, sponge toffee, hokey pokey and beyond. It has a sugary honey flavor with an airy texture that can be broken into random pieces or cut using a sharp knife into more uniform shapes. It naturally crumbles when cutting so random sizes should be expected. How to make Honeycomb Candy: (Scroll down for full printable recipe.)

Honeycomb Mixture – Add sugar, water, corn syrup, and honey to a medium size heavy bottomed saucepan fitted with a candy thermometer. Whisk to combine. Heat over medium heat cooking until clear and the the mixture reaches 300°F.

Remove from the heat and whisk in baking soda, vanilla and salt. The mixture will foam up, whisk just until fully incorporated.

Use a rubber spatula to carefully push and pour the mixture into the prepared pan. (Don’t spread or press down the mixture or it will deflate the bubbles.)

Let the candy cool completely then remove it from the pan using the parchment.

Break into individual random pieces by hand or using a sharp knife.

How to Make the Best Honeycomb Candy Recipe

Ingredients you’ll need to make homemade Honeycomb Candy: Light corn syrup, honey, granulated sugar, water, vanilla extract, salt and baking soda.

Kitchen gadgets you’ll need: A 4 quart heavy bottomed saucepan, measuring cups and spoons, an 8 x 8 inch pan, parchment paper, a whisk, candy thermometer and a rubber spatula.

Choose a heavy bottomed pot that’s deep enough to contain the mixture when it foams up. When in doubt go a bit larger than smaller. You don’t want it to overflow.

When pouring the mixture into the prepared pan don’t be tempted to press down and spread the mixture or it can deflate the bubbles. Try to pour it evenly into the pan, then gently shake the pan to spread.

You can dip or drizzle this honeycomb recipe with melted chocolate. When doing so, the topping shouldn’t be like a sauce but rather something that would be able to dry and is stable at room temperature.

To clean the pan, fill with warm water and let sit. This should dissolve what’s left behind. If it’s still stubborn, place the pot onto the stovetop and bring to a boil. This will soften any drips left behind and clean-up will be a breeze.

To make the optional chocolate topping : In a double boiler over simmering water melt 1 1/2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips with 1 1/2 teaspoons of solid vegetable shortening (or coconut oil) stirring until completely smooth. Once the honeycomb is completely cooled and set, gently spread the warm chocolate on top and let dry. Then remove from the pan using the parchment paper and use a sharp knife to cut or break into pieces.

Store Honeycomb in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.

I don’t recommend freezing or refrigerating honeycomb candy.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe Honeycomb Recipe Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time10 minutes mins Cooling time30 minutes mins Total Time45 minutes mins See Also Cauliflower Soup – The Best Creamy Soup Recipe! Course: Candy, Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: easy-honeycomb-candy, honeycomb-candy Servings: 12 servings (may vary) Calories: 95kcal Ingredients 1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup light corn syrup

2 Tbsp honey

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp sea salt OR table salt Instructions Line an 8 x 8 baking dish or large pie dish with parchment paper, leaving at least 1 inch overhang.

Add sugar, water, corn syrup, and honey to a medium size heavy bottomed saucepan fitted with a candy thermometer. Whisk to combine. Heat over medium heat cooking until clear and the the mixture reaches 300°F.

Remove from the heat and whisk in baking soda, vanilla and salt. The mixture will foam up, whisk just until fully incorporated.

Use a rubber spatula to carefully push and pour the mixture into the prepared pan. (Don't spread or press down the mixture or it will deflate the bubbles.)

Let cool completely then remove from the pan using the overhang parchment.

Break into individual random pieces. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. (See the Cook's note for optional chocolate topping instructions.) Notes To make a Chocolate Topping : In a double boiler over simmering water melt 1 1/2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips with 1 1/2 teaspoons of solid vegetable shortening (or coconut oil) stirring until completely smooth. Once the honeycomb is completely cooled and set, gently spread the warm chocolate on top and let dry. Then remove from the pan using the parchment paper and use a sharp knife to cut or break into pieces.

