Horseradish Cheese Spread - Only 4 Ingredients (Grandpa Kelly's Famous Recipe) (2024)

I shared this recipe my first year blogging, it was one of my very first posts. I wanted to update a few of my photos and share it again for my new readers. If you love store bought Horseradish Bar Cheese, I know you will love this recipe. This is so much better than any store bought spread.

Most families have foods or traditions that are must haves during the holidays. In my family, we have a few. The one that is most special to me, my official kick off to the holidays, is making my Grandpa Kelly’s Horseradish Cheese the week of Thanksgiving…ALWAYS with Jo Stafford playing in the background. I have been eating this cheese since my first two teeth popped through. I can’t remember a Thanksgiving or Christmas without this yummy spread.

During one winter break back in college, while visiting my grandparents, a few years before my grandpa passed, he showed me how to make his “family secret” cheese. So shhhh, this is a secret!





I’ve made this cheese for several parties and events over the years. I have also given it as holiday gifts in cute jars. People would always ask for the recipe, but I would never give it out – it’s a familysecret after all. Well, I did some googling on horseradish cheese…so much for the family secret. There has to be at least a dozensimilarrecipes on the internet. So since it’s already out there, I figure it’s okay to share.







Only 4 ingredients and SO GOOD!!! Be sure to have a few containers, this recipe makes a lot and can be stored in the refrigerator from Thanksgiving to the New Year.



