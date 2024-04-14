Horseradish Cheese Spread - Only 4 Ingredients (Grandpa Kelly's Famous Recipe) (2024)

by Mary Neumann · 58 Comments
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, time to make my Grandpa Kelly’s Famous Horseradish Cheese Spread!
GRANDPA KELLY’S FAMOUS HORSERADISH CHEESE SPREAD
Only 4 Ingredients!! A cherished family recipe for over 50 years. We make this the week of Thanksgiving and it lasts until New Year’s Eve. One of my favorite family traditions. Skip the store bought bar cheese and make your own!
I shared this recipe my first year blogging, it was one of my very first posts. I wanted to update a few of my photos and share it again for my new readers. If you love store bought Horseradish Bar Cheese, I know you will love this recipe. This is so much better than any store bought spread.
Most families have foods or traditions that are must haves during the holidays. In my family, we have a few. The one that is most special to me, my official kick off to the holidays, is making my Grandpa Kelly’s Horseradish Cheese the week of Thanksgiving…ALWAYS with Jo Stafford playing in the background. I have been eating this cheese since my first two teeth popped through. I can’t remember a Thanksgiving or Christmas without this yummy spread.
During one winter break back in college, while visiting my grandparents, a few years before my grandpa passed, he showed me how to make his “family secret” cheese. So shhhh, this is a secret!
I’ve made this cheese for several parties and events over the years. I have also given it as holiday gifts in cute jars. People would always ask for the recipe, but I would never give it out – it’s a familysecret after all. Well, I did some googling on horseradish cheese…so much for the family secret. There has to be at least a dozensimilarrecipes on the internet. So since it’s already out there, I figure it’s okay to share.
Only 4 ingredients and SO GOOD!!! Be sure to have a few containers, this recipe makes a lot and can be stored in the refrigerator from Thanksgiving to the New Year.
PINNABLE IMAGE
Horseradish Cheese Spread
Ingredients
- 2 Pound Block ofVelveeta, cut into cubes
- 1 CupHellmann’s®Real Mayonnaise (I only use Hellmann’s for this recipe)
- 8 oz Fresh Prepared Horseradish (drain excess liquid on top)
- 5-6 dashes ofTabascoSauce
Directions
Melt cheese in a double boiler. If you don’t have a double boiler, you can use a regular pan on medium heat, stirringcontinuouslyuntilcheese is melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in mayonnaise, horseradish and Tabasco. Mix until completely blended. Pour into a small crocks or ceramic bowls. Chill. Serve with crackers. Store in refrigerator. Enjoy!
How easy is that?! And so so good!If you make the spread, please stop by and letting me know what you think.
Sharing this recipe at Weekend Potluck.
Thanks for stopping by!
Cheers!
More Bar Cheese recipe
- Best Salad Ever (My Most Requested Salad Recipe)
Dinner Made Easy with Slow Cooker
Tried-and-true recipes to make cooking in your slow cooker simply & delicious!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sandra McMahen
Ok–Is the horseradish like the Kraft one sitting on the shelf in the grocery store OR the one that’s ground up and in the jars sitting cooler in the meat section??
Reply
Mary Neumann
It’s refrigerated section, Sandra – like this one….there are many brands. https://www.target.com/p/silver-spring-fresh-ground-coarse-cut-horseradish-8oz/-/A-51068371?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&AFID=google_pla_df&fndsrc=tgtao&DFA=71700000012732781&CPNG=PLA_Grocery%2BShopping_Local%7CGrocery_Ecomm_Food_Bev&adgroup=SC_Grocery&LID=700000001170770pgs&LNM=PRODUCT_GROUP&network=g&device=c&location=9010815&targetid=aud-1458285715103:pla-455493619894&ds_rl=1246978&ds_rl=1248099&gclid=CjwKCAiA4veMBhAMEiwAU4XRrxY79mfHOPmToHvBxvsy6cmglfGMZT7akfN1GL6nxcqzd2PD6efTbhoCkRUQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Reply
Lois Childs
How long will this last in
1. Refrigerator?
2. Freezer?
THANK YOU
Reply
Mary Neumann
Refrigerator. Do Not Freeze.
Reply
Candy
My first batch is cooling. I did lick the spoon (YUM) and can’t wait to try it on crackers. Horseradish doesn’t age well after it has been opened even tho it is refrigerated (it loses a lot of it’s zip) so if you want the spread to be zesty you might opt for a new jar.
Reply
Stephanie Nodelman
This has been my go to “secret recipe” gift since I first saw it! Making another batch right now!
Reply
Mary Neumann
Smiling ear to ear, Stephanie 🙂
Reply
Lisaj
How much of a ‘bite’ does this have?? 8oz of Horseradish seems like an awful lot!! (this, coming from someone that doesn’t like spicy food)
Reply
Mary Neumann
It all depends on how hot the horseradish is, be sure to use regular not extra hot. I have been eating this since I was little and was not a fan of hot/spicy foods until I was an adult.
Reply
Mellissa
Can you substitute either Greek yogurt or sour cream for the mayonnaise? I am going to a party that will have people with soy allergies
Reply
Mary Neumann
I do not think that would work, Melissa. The mayo is a big part of the cheese spread, I cannot think of a good substitute.
Reply
Mary Neumann
I found this recipe: https://www.veggiebalance.com/horseradish-cracker-dip/
Reply
Ginny
What are your favorite crudités to serve with this spread? Just put it in the fridge after tasting it warm. Delicious!
Reply
Mary Neumann
We grew up serving the spread with Triscuits and Sociable crackers – but veggies like celery, cucumbers and carrots would be great – peppers too.
Reply
Lauri Eide
Can you substitute real cheese in place of Velveeta?
Reply
Mary Neumann
Lauri – I am not sure. This is how my Grandpa made it and the only way I’ve made all these years. I am not sure about texture with another cheese. You could try – I would just reduce the recipe to 1/4 for a trial run.
Reply
Nancy
DELISH!!!
Reply
Joann
Can this be made with another type of cheese instead of velveeta?
Reply
nancy
DELISH!!!! The whole tribe raved about it!!
Reply
Nancy McCullough
Can you do this recipe in a crock pot?
Reply
Mary Neumann
You could melt the cheese in a slow cooker, but it’s easy to just throw it in a pan on the stove – unless you don’t have access to stove, then a crock pot is a great solution. A double boiler is what my grandpa always used. I use a non stick pan on low to medium heat.
Reply
Ella
No, it can’t be! This is Grandma Jonnie’s secret family recipe I’ve been making for years! Grandma Jonnie gave it to ME, and me only! She always was a li’l’ stinker! Lol
Reply
Nancy
Can I put this in a crockpot>
Reply
olivia
Yumm, never had that.
Reply
Becky
How long will this last in the fridge? Or could it be frozen?
Reply
marysweetlittlebluebird
Hi Tiffany – It's a spread.
Reply
Tiffany
Is this more of a dip (thinner) or a spread that you might use a knife to put it on the cracker?
Reply
Mary Neumann
It’s not thin but not hard – a slight more more firm than cream cheese once it’s cooled in the fridge.
Reply
« Older Comments
Trackbacks
[…] found this recipe over at Sweet Little Bluebird and had to try it in the slow cooker, Mary got this recipe from her grandpa. I added pimentos for […]
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.