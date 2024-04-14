Hot Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This site contains affiliate links. Please seePoliciesfor more information.

Sometimes the oldies are definitely the goodies–like with this family favorite classic hot artichoke dip recipe. We love appetizers at restaurants. They’re perfect for sharing, and delicious on flavor. However, they usually are loaded with extra sodium and other ingredients we try to avoid.

We love the challenge of taking appetizers that we’ve enjoyed in restaurants and coming up with our own version at home. I always thought artichoke dip seemed complicated. I was wrong. It’s not hard to make artichoke dip at home.

Artichoke dip requires little prep time and is so easy to make. This is an appetizer your guests will love – I promise.

I love to serve this with whole wheat crackers, but crusty Italian bread is another delicious pair. Even pita bread will turn this classic appetizer recipe into a game day favorite!

I’ve added diced green chiles to this artichoke dip recipe and they’re delicious! I bet jalapeños would be amazing, too! Anything to add a little spice seems to make the boys in my family happy.

I’ve also served this creamy artichoke dip recipe as a serve yourself appetizer bar and left green chiles, jalapeños, and tomatoes for those who wanted to customize their appetizer a bit–it sounds delicious and was a hit for all of my guests!

Ingredients in Hot Artichoke Dip Recipe

Parmesan Cheese: The grated parmesan cheese is our favorite cheese for this hot artichoke dip. The nutty and rich flavors of parmesan is a must for this easy appetizer dip. We love to buy a triangle of parmesan cheese and grate it ourselves. Freshly grated parmesan cheese has the freshest cheese flavor.

Mayonnaise: We use real mayo for artichoke dip bake.

Artichoke Hearts: If possible, look for canned artichoke hearts that are already chopped into smaller pieces. If not, whole artichokes are easy to chop up for this dip.

Garlic: Fresh minced garlic is a must in our baked artichoke dip.

Feta cheese: Trust us. I know most traditional artichoke dip use cream cheese. Using feta cheese instead of cream cheese will give this artichoke dip so much flavor and will be a huge hit with everyone who tries it.

Italian bread crumbs: You can't have artichoke dip without baked bread crumbs.

How to Make Hot Artichoke Dip Recipe in the Oven

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. If your artichokes aren’t already chopped, chop them up now. In a medium bowl, mix together all of the ingredientsexcept for the bread crumbs. Transfer to an oven-safe baking dish. Immediately before baking in the preheated oven, sprinkle bread crumbs on top of the hot artichoke dip. Bakeat 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm with crackers or bread. Enjoy!

Recipe Tips

This artichoke dip is an easy dish to make ahead. If you do plan to make ahead, mix together all ingredients and transfer to an oven-safe baking dish. Store this in the refrigerator until you are ready to bake. Be sure to wait until the last minute to add the bread crumbs. Otherwise they’ll get soggy.

Traditional artichoke dip recipes use cream cheese. We prefer the version without it.

If you are looking for a healthier version of artichoke dip, we have an incredibly delicious and great recipe for Healthy Spinach Artichoke Dip .

. You could add spinach to this recipe to turn it into a true Spinach Artichoke dip. If you do it this way, we recommend sautéing the spinach on the stovetop first. The added spinach gives in a nutritional boost, however we think this recipe is a great dip without it.

You can serve this creamy artichoke dip with pita chips, baguette slices, or chopped veggies sticks.

If you do have any leftovers, store the remaining artichoke dip in an airtight container and stick it in the refrigerator. The dip will last up to 5 days.

If you prefer a more smooth artichoke dip, you could place the ingredients in the food processor to make it more smooth. We haven’t tested this out, as we prefer that our cheesy dip has chopped artichoke hearts that you can bite into.

