Hot Bacon Dressing Recipe (2024)

Hot Bacon Dressing is also known as Pennsylvania Dutch hot bacon dressing, is the unexpected sweet, tangy and bacon-filled dressing that will dress up a simple spinach salad.

I love this bacon dressing served over spinach salad with thinly sliced red onion and mushrooms. I will also crumble blu cheese, chop pecan pralines or dice up hard-boiled eggs for added flavor.

This was always my favorite dressing, (growing up) we ate ours over endive with hard-boiled eggs and of course bacon. ★★★★★ Conni.

Also if I don't have spinach in the fridge I will quarter a head of iceberg lettuce and make a wedge salad with warm dressing poured over it. I have a cousin who will make a salad of dandelion greens and wilted lettuce every spring just to make this recipe.

You may also hear it called old fashioned hot bacon dressing or hot bacon salad dressing so one dressing goes by many different delicious names.

Here is why this recipe is amazing:

While the name of the dressing is HOT the heat comes from temperature, not spice.

The combination of the crunch and saltiness of the bacon and the tang of the vinegar is balanced out with the sweetness of the sugar.

A great dressing to use if you have someone who is not a fan of salads. Call this a 'starter' salad dressing. Who doesn't love bacon?

Not only use this recipe for hot bacon dressing for spinach salad but I use it to dress roasted Brussels sprouts and other roasted root vegetables.

bacon ,cooked crisp. This would be a great use for your sous vide bacon !

,cooked crisp. This would be a great use for your ! onion ,finely diced

,finely diced sugar

cornstarch - once the sauce comes to a boil, the corn starch will help thicken the dressing

- once the sauce comes to a boil, the corn starch will help thicken the dressing salt

water

vinegar - apple cider vinegar but I have seen some recipes call for red wine vinegar

- apple cider vinegar but I have seen some recipes call for red wine vinegar black pepper

Slice the bacon into one-inch pieces. In a heavy bottom pan, cook diced bacon until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Drain all but ¼ cup of the rendered bacon fat from the pan. Add the onion to the pan and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, salt and pepper. Whisk in the water and apple cider vinegar. Carefully pour the sugar/vinegar mixture into the pan. Scraping the bits off the bottom of the pan. Bring the dressing to a simmer, whisking continually. Cook until thickened about 1 minute. Crumble the bacon and add it back into the dressing and stir to combine. Serve warm over salad greens like spinach leaves.

Spinach - baby spinach, washed and dried

- baby spinach, washed and dried Onion - red onion, sliced paper-thin

- red onion, sliced paper-thin Mushroom - white mushrooms, sliced thinly

- white mushrooms, sliced thinly Bacon - crisped and crumbled

- crisped and crumbled Warm Bacon Dressing - see above or the recipe card below

Slice the onion and the mushrooms thin. Place 2 cups of washed and dried baby spinach in bowls. Sprinkle each salad with onions, mushrooms and crisp, crumbled bacon. Warm the dressing and spoon over the salad.

What kind of bacon is best for bacon dressing? Use your favorite bacon but I suggest using thick-cut bacon for this delicious dressing recipe. The bacon is the star of the recipe and your best bacon should be used. The rendered fat is going to be part of the hot bacon vinaigrette so do not substitute turkey bacon for the slices of bacon. What type of onion should be used? Vidalia onion, Wala -Wala onion, or other sweet onion work well in this dressing. If you want a more subtle onion flavor, use a shallot. How do you reheat this dressing? I reheat this dressing by microwaving it in a microwave safe container in 15 second interval, stirring to avoid hot pockets in the dressing.

This homemade salad dressing is super popular at potlucks, church gatherings and bridal showers. To keep this dressing warm, keep it in a slow cooker set on low.

