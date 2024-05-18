HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (2024)

Table of Contents
Chocolate Fudge Made In Microwave How Do You Make Hot Chocolate Layered Fudge Microwave Hot Chocolate Fudge Ingredients Instructions Notes Recommended Products Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply

By Nicole Harris 42 Comments

Pin

Share

Tweet

Share

Jump to Recipe

This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe brings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.

This post may contain affiliate links. See my Disclosure Policyfor more info.

Chocolate Fudge Made In Microwave

Making fudge in the microwave is unbelievably quick and easy! Just melt, stir, pour and wait for it to set. This Hot Chocolate Fudge is simple and a show-stopper!

This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe is perfect for parties and as edible holiday gifts. This fudge gets a lot of ooooohs and aaaaahs. Not just because it tastes awesome but everybody loves that it looks like a mug of hot chocolate in fudge form.

Ingredients Needed For Chocolate Microwave Fudge(screenshot for grocery list)

  • Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • White Chocolate Chips
  • Mallow Bits, mini hot chocolate marshmallows

How Do You Make Hot Chocolate Layered Fudge

  1. In a microwave safe bowl; combine white chocolate chips with 5 Tablespoons sweetened condensed milk.
  2. In a separate bowl; combine dark chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk.
  3. Line a square 9×9 pan (or 8×8) with foil or parchment paper and generously grease with butter or shortening.
  4. Microwave dark chocolate 30 seconds, stir. Microwave 15 seconds then stir vigorously until chocolate is smooth. Transfer mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.
  5. Microwave white chocolate 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of dark chocolate layer.(This will take some finesse to spread into a thin layer)
  6. Top with mini marshmallows then gently press down.
  7. Refrigerate at least 6 hours to set.
  8. Remove fudge and foil from pan. Carefully peel all foil from fudge.
  9. Cut fudge into bite sized pieces and serve.

HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (4)

Microwave Hot Chocolate Fudge

Yield: 12

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe brings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups Dark Chocolate Chips
  • 14 ounces Sweetened Condensed Milk - divided
  • 1½ Cup White Chocolate Chips
  • 1½ Cups Mallow Bits, mini hot chocolate marshmallows

Instructions

  1. In a microwave safe bowl; combine white chocolate chips with 5 Tablespoons sweetened condensed milk.
  2. In a separate bowl; combine dark chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk.
  3. Line a square 9x9 pan (or 8x8) with foil or parchment paper and generously grease with butter or shortening.
  4. Microwave dark chocolate 30 seconds, stir. Microwave 15 seconds then stir vigorously until chocolate is smooth. Transfer mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.
  5. Microwave white chocolate 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of dark chocolate layer.(This will take some finesse to spread into a thin layer)
  6. Top with mini marshmallows then gently press down.
  7. Refrigerate at least 6 hours to set.
  8. Remove fudge and foil from pan. Carefully peel all foil from fudge.
  9. Cut fudge into bite sized pieces and serve.

Notes

I use the white chocolate layer just to stick the marshmallows on top. Some readers have wanted a thicker layer of white chocolate. If you prefer a thick white layer feel free to increase the white chocolate layer ingredients to fit your preference.

Recommended Products

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Nutrition Information

Yield 12Serving Size g
Amount Per ServingCalories 431Total Fat 19gSaturated Fat 12gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 6gCholesterol 22mgSodium 88mgCarbohydrates 59gFiber 2gSugar 54gProtein 6g

10

Pin

Share

Tweet

Share

Previous Post: « Healthy Candied Carrots (Paleo, Vegan)

Next Post: Cheesy Avocado Egg Muffins »

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (8)Auntiepatch says

    Did you take some time off or did I miss some of your blogs for some reason?

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (11)Nicole Harris says

      Thanks Dorothy! The ID Nog is delicious!

      Reply

  3. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (12)Carly Holtzman says

    It’s a great recipe! Can you freeze it and how long does it last? Also is there a substitute for the condensed milk?

    Thanks

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (13)Nicole Harris says

      Thanks Carly! I know some folks freeze fudge but I personally do not like the consistency of fudge after it has been thawed out. So I never freeze it. As far a a sub for condensed milk, that would be an entirely different fudge recipe. Their are many recipes that do not use sweetened condensed milk if you do a google search or look on pinterest 🙂

      Reply

  4. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (14)Rondee says

    Any ideas on how long these would stay fresh sealed air tight and put in the frig?

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (15)Nicole Harris says

      I eat my batches of fudge for about a week. After that they tend to get stale.

      Reply

  5. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (16)Lucy Renard says

    I love the sound of this fudge! I can’t wait to make some for Christmas. How long does it keep? Xx

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (17)Nicole Harris says

      I always eat my fudge within a week at most. After that it tends to get stale tasting.

      Reply

  6. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (18)Jackie says

    Can you find those mini marshmallows anywhere or do I need to try a certain p;lace?

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (19)Nicole Harris says

      Hi Jackie! Yes, you can find these at most grocery stores in the marshmallow or hot cocoa section. Enjoy!

      Reply

  7. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (20)Jess says

    Could I mix this fudge into a mug of hot milk and expect a hot chocolate drink? Or would that not work? It’s probably to dense to melt in milk.

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (21)Nicole Harris says

      Gosh, I don’t know. I have never tried that. I totally should have! Let me know if you give it a try.

      Reply

  8. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (22)April says

    I am wondering if you could substitute peanut butter chips for the white chocolate?

    Reply

  9. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (24)Shannon says

    Most of the white chocolate chips I have tried taste really “off”. The brand I recommend (& so does America’s test kitchen) is Guittard brand Choc-au-Lait chips. They have a lovely creamy vanilla flavor & no odd chemical notes. I will be using it to try out your recipe which sounds wonderful! Thanks!

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (25)Nicole Harris says

      Thanks for the tip!

      Reply

  10. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (26)Caroline says

    Hi!

    The recipe looks great! I dont have a microwave..could I melt everything au bain marie and for how long?

    Greetings, Caroline

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (27)Nicole Harris says

      Yes, the double boiler method should work fine. I can’t say for how long because I do not use that method. Enjoy!

      Reply

  11. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (28)Stacey says

    Hi, could I use milk chocolate instead of dark, I have some in the fridge to use up. Or does it need dark to take away the richness of the white?

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (29)Nicole Harris says

      The milk chocolate should work fine. I love a good milk chocolate fudge 🙂

      Reply

  12. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (30)Alisa says

    I love chocolate and this is really too delicious thank you for sharing

    Reply

  13. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (31)Anju says

    How do you store this? Just wrap in wax paper/foil on the counter? Or can it just sit out if it’s for a day? I don’t want it to dry out for tomorrow’s party:)

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (32)Nicole Harris says

      I cover it with plastic wrap to keep it from drying out. You can leave it on your counter or in the refrigerator. If you do refrigerate it just take it out 1-2 hours before the party to soften. Enjoy!

      Reply

  14. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (33)sally Brooks says

    If I want to double this recipe what size pan should I use

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (34)Nicole Harris says

      You can use a 9×13 pan and the fudge will have thicker layers. If you have a dish larger than 9×13 that will work. Or, obviously two 9×9 pans 🙂

      Reply

  15. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (35)Kate says

    Looking forward to trying this! Has anyone tried using parchment paper instead of foil? I’m wondering if it would be easier to peel off.

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (36)Nicole Harris says

      I’m not sure. I never have much luck with parchment paper in general (probably operator error, lol!) Let me know if you try 🙂

      Reply

  16. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (37)Darlene says

    Probably going to taste good but there’s no way that was enough white choc mix to cover the dark layer! I lost an inch all the way around the pan!

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (38)Nicole Harris says

      Yes, the white chocolate is really just for sticking the mallows to the fudge. If you prefer a complete white chocolate layer you can definitely double the amount. Happy Holidays 🙂

      Reply

  17. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (39)Brittany says

    Thanks so much for this yummy recipe! I made it for Christmas and it was a big hit with the family. I made it using milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate chips (as mentioned in the comments), since my family doesn’t care for dark and it came out great.
    For the pan I used my silicon square pan so no prep was required, I just poured the chocolate directly in it, put it in the fridge and peeled the pan away once it cooled. If you haven’t used silicon pans before I highly recommend them for fudge and butterscotch, (but I still like metal pans for oven cake/bread baking).

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (40)Nicole Harris says

      Awesome! Happy new Year 🙂

      Reply

  18. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (41)Honey + Lime says

    You are going to have someone set their home on fire with this recipe. Foil should NEVER be used in a microwave.

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (42)Nicole Harris says

      That’s why the chocolate is microwaved in Microwave Safe Bowls then transferred to the foil lined pan once melted. The foil never goes into the microwave. (per the instructions)

      Reply

  19. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (43)Addisonisabear says

    How long does this take to make?

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (44)Nicole Harris says

      It takes about 10 minutes to make. But, it needs to set in the refrigerator for 6 hours. You could probably get away with 4 hours in a pinch.

      Reply

  20. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (45)Jessica Baker says

    I’m having trouble finding the mallow bites in my area. Have you tried just using mini marshmallows, or chopping mini marahmallows?

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (46)Nicole Harris says

      You can use those 🙂

      Reply

  21. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (47)dulcist3gmailcomBeverly says

    I used PB chips and I have to say it really takes a lot of finesse to spread them on top of the chocolate. I think the next time I will let the chocolate set for several hours and then spread the PB chips on top.

    Reply

  22. HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (48)Ellen says

    Both my dark chocolate and white chocolate were extremely thick. I pressed it down and when I put the marshmallows on they were not going in but sitting on top. I put it in the fridge and hopefully it will take but I don’t think so. I followed the recipe exactly. Is this normal? Looks great I hope it works!!

    Reply

    • HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (49)Nicole Harris says

      I hope it worked out. Yes, spreading the layer on top does take some finesse.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (2024)
Top Articles
Devil's Food Cupcakes with Dark Chocolate Frosting recipe
Homemade Apple Strudel Recipe (made with puff pastry)
Evil Dead II - Wikiquote
Fotos De Novios Besandose Tumblr
Latest Posts
'No better party dish': deep-fried snapper with green mango salad recipe
Praline recipe - Swasthi's Recipes
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6219

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.