HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (2024)

By Nicole Harris 42 Comments
Pin
Share
Tweet
Share
This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe brings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.
This post may contain affiliate links. See my Disclosure Policyfor more info.
Chocolate Fudge Made In Microwave
Making fudge in the microwave is unbelievably quick and easy! Just melt, stir, pour and wait for it to set. This Hot Chocolate Fudge is simple and a show-stopper!
This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe is perfect for parties and as edible holiday gifts. This fudge gets a lot of ooooohs and aaaaahs. Not just because it tastes awesome but everybody loves that it looks like a mug of hot chocolate in fudge form.
Ingredients Needed For Chocolate Microwave Fudge(screenshot for grocery list)
- Dark Chocolate Chips
- Sweetened Condensed Milk
- White Chocolate Chips
- Mallow Bits, mini hot chocolate marshmallows
How Do You Make Hot Chocolate Layered Fudge
- In a microwave safe bowl; combine white chocolate chips with 5 Tablespoons sweetened condensed milk.
- In a separate bowl; combine dark chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk.
- Line a square 9×9 pan (or 8×8) with foil or parchment paper and generously grease with butter or shortening.
- Microwave dark chocolate 30 seconds, stir. Microwave 15 seconds then stir vigorously until chocolate is smooth. Transfer mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.
- Microwave white chocolate 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of dark chocolate layer.(This will take some finesse to spread into a thin layer)
- Top with mini marshmallows then gently press down.
- Refrigerate at least 6 hours to set.
- Remove fudge and foil from pan. Carefully peel all foil from fudge.
- Cut fudge into bite sized pieces and serve.
Microwave Hot Chocolate Fudge
Yield: 12
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe brings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Dark Chocolate Chips
- 14 ounces Sweetened Condensed Milk - divided
- 1½ Cup White Chocolate Chips
- 1½ Cups Mallow Bits, mini hot chocolate marshmallows
Instructions
- In a microwave safe bowl; combine white chocolate chips with 5 Tablespoons sweetened condensed milk.
- In a separate bowl; combine dark chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk.
- Line a square 9x9 pan (or 8x8) with foil or parchment paper and generously grease with butter or shortening.
- Microwave dark chocolate 30 seconds, stir. Microwave 15 seconds then stir vigorously until chocolate is smooth. Transfer mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.
- Microwave white chocolate 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of dark chocolate layer.(This will take some finesse to spread into a thin layer)
- Top with mini marshmallows then gently press down.
- Refrigerate at least 6 hours to set.
- Remove fudge and foil from pan. Carefully peel all foil from fudge.
- Cut fudge into bite sized pieces and serve.
Notes
I use the white chocolate layer just to stick the marshmallows on top. Some readers have wanted a thicker layer of white chocolate. If you prefer a thick white layer feel free to increase the white chocolate layer ingredients to fit your preference.
Recommended Products
As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Nutrition Information
Yield 12Serving Size g
Amount Per ServingCalories 431Total Fat 19gSaturated Fat 12gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 6gCholesterol 22mgSodium 88mgCarbohydrates 59gFiber 2gSugar 54gProtein 6g
10
Pin
Share
Tweet
Share
Previous Post: « Healthy Candied Carrots (Paleo, Vegan)
Next Post: Cheesy Avocado Egg Muffins »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Auntiepatch says
Did you take some time off or did I miss some of your blogs for some reason?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Nope. I’ve been here doing my thing 😀 Glad you are back!See AlsoSugar Cookie Christmas Fudge Recipe - Only 5 Ingredients!Shockingly Crisp Baked Latkes Recipe on Food52Homemade Oreos Recipe | sugar free, gluten free, dairy free, vegan Oreos70 Christmas Cookie Recipes to Bring a Taste of Joy to Your Holiday Season
Reply
What a great idea! And it’s so cute too. Love the ID Nog!!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Thanks Dorothy! The ID Nog is delicious!
Reply
Carly Holtzman says
It’s a great recipe! Can you freeze it and how long does it last? Also is there a substitute for the condensed milk?
Thanks
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Thanks Carly! I know some folks freeze fudge but I personally do not like the consistency of fudge after it has been thawed out. So I never freeze it. As far a a sub for condensed milk, that would be an entirely different fudge recipe. Their are many recipes that do not use sweetened condensed milk if you do a google search or look on pinterest 🙂
Reply
Rondee says
Any ideas on how long these would stay fresh sealed air tight and put in the frig?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I eat my batches of fudge for about a week. After that they tend to get stale.
Reply
Lucy Renard says
I love the sound of this fudge! I can’t wait to make some for Christmas. How long does it keep? Xx
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I always eat my fudge within a week at most. After that it tends to get stale tasting.
Reply
Jackie says
Can you find those mini marshmallows anywhere or do I need to try a certain p;lace?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Hi Jackie! Yes, you can find these at most grocery stores in the marshmallow or hot cocoa section. Enjoy!
Reply
Jess says
Could I mix this fudge into a mug of hot milk and expect a hot chocolate drink? Or would that not work? It’s probably to dense to melt in milk.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Gosh, I don’t know. I have never tried that. I totally should have! Let me know if you give it a try.
Reply
April says
I am wondering if you could substitute peanut butter chips for the white chocolate?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I have never tried to melt pb chips so I can’t say for sure. Let me know if you give it a try 🙂
Reply
Shannon says
Most of the white chocolate chips I have tried taste really “off”. The brand I recommend (& so does America’s test kitchen) is Guittard brand Choc-au-Lait chips. They have a lovely creamy vanilla flavor & no odd chemical notes. I will be using it to try out your recipe which sounds wonderful! Thanks!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Thanks for the tip!
Reply
Caroline says
Hi!
The recipe looks great! I dont have a microwave..could I melt everything au bain marie and for how long?
Greetings, Caroline
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Yes, the double boiler method should work fine. I can’t say for how long because I do not use that method. Enjoy!
Reply
Stacey says
Hi, could I use milk chocolate instead of dark, I have some in the fridge to use up. Or does it need dark to take away the richness of the white?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
The milk chocolate should work fine. I love a good milk chocolate fudge 🙂
Reply
Alisa says
I love chocolate and this is really too delicious thank you for sharing
Reply
Anju says
How do you store this? Just wrap in wax paper/foil on the counter? Or can it just sit out if it’s for a day? I don’t want it to dry out for tomorrow’s party:)
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I cover it with plastic wrap to keep it from drying out. You can leave it on your counter or in the refrigerator. If you do refrigerate it just take it out 1-2 hours before the party to soften. Enjoy!
Reply
sally Brooks says
If I want to double this recipe what size pan should I use
Reply
Nicole Harris says
You can use a 9×13 pan and the fudge will have thicker layers. If you have a dish larger than 9×13 that will work. Or, obviously two 9×9 pans 🙂
Reply
Kate says
Looking forward to trying this! Has anyone tried using parchment paper instead of foil? I’m wondering if it would be easier to peel off.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I’m not sure. I never have much luck with parchment paper in general (probably operator error, lol!) Let me know if you try 🙂
Reply
Darlene says
Probably going to taste good but there’s no way that was enough white choc mix to cover the dark layer! I lost an inch all the way around the pan!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Yes, the white chocolate is really just for sticking the mallows to the fudge. If you prefer a complete white chocolate layer you can definitely double the amount. Happy Holidays 🙂
Reply
Brittany says
Thanks so much for this yummy recipe! I made it for Christmas and it was a big hit with the family. I made it using milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate chips (as mentioned in the comments), since my family doesn’t care for dark and it came out great.
For the pan I used my silicon square pan so no prep was required, I just poured the chocolate directly in it, put it in the fridge and peeled the pan away once it cooled. If you haven’t used silicon pans before I highly recommend them for fudge and butterscotch, (but I still like metal pans for oven cake/bread baking).
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Awesome! Happy new Year 🙂
Reply
Honey + Lime says
You are going to have someone set their home on fire with this recipe. Foil should NEVER be used in a microwave.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
That’s why the chocolate is microwaved in Microwave Safe Bowls then transferred to the foil lined pan once melted. The foil never goes into the microwave. (per the instructions)
Reply
Addisonisabear says
How long does this take to make?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
It takes about 10 minutes to make. But, it needs to set in the refrigerator for 6 hours. You could probably get away with 4 hours in a pinch.
Reply
Jessica Baker says
I’m having trouble finding the mallow bites in my area. Have you tried just using mini marshmallows, or chopping mini marahmallows?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
You can use those 🙂
Reply
I used PB chips and I have to say it really takes a lot of finesse to spread them on top of the chocolate. I think the next time I will let the chocolate set for several hours and then spread the PB chips on top.
Reply
Ellen says
Both my dark chocolate and white chocolate were extremely thick. I pressed it down and when I put the marshmallows on they were not going in but sitting on top. I put it in the fridge and hopefully it will take but I don’t think so. I followed the recipe exactly. Is this normal? Looks great I hope it works!!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I hope it worked out. Yes, spreading the layer on top does take some finesse.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.