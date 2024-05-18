HOT CHOCOLATE FUDGE RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe brings two of your favorite winter desserts together. Hot cocoa and rich fudge topped with marshmallows! The perfect holiday party recipe.

Chocolate Fudge Made In Microwave

Making fudge in the microwave is unbelievably quick and easy! Just melt, stir, pour and wait for it to set. This Hot Chocolate Fudge is simple and a show-stopper!

This Hot Chocolate Fudge Recipe is perfect for parties and as edible holiday gifts. This fudge gets a lot of ooooohs and aaaaahs. Not just because it tastes awesome but everybody loves that it looks like a mug of hot chocolate in fudge form.

Ingredients Needed For Chocolate Microwave Fudge(screenshot for grocery list)

Dark Chocolate Chips

Sweetened Condensed Milk

White Chocolate Chips

Mallow Bits, mini hot chocolate marshmallows

How Do You Make Hot Chocolate Layered Fudge

In a microwave safe bowl; combine white chocolate chips with 5 Tablespoons sweetened condensed milk. In a separate bowl; combine dark chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk. Line a square 9×9 pan (or 8×8) with foil or parchment paper and generously grease with butter or shortening. Microwave dark chocolate 30 seconds, stir. Microwave 15 seconds then stir vigorously until chocolate is smooth. Transfer mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer. Microwave white chocolate 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of dark chocolate layer.(This will take some finesse to spread into a thin layer) Top with mini marshmallows then gently press down. Refrigerate at least 6 hours to set. Remove fudge and foil from pan. Carefully peel all foil from fudge. Cut fudge into bite sized pieces and serve.

Yield 12Serving Size g

Amount Per ServingCalories 431Total Fat 19gSaturated Fat 12gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 6gCholesterol 22mgSodium 88mgCarbohydrates 59gFiber 2gSugar 54gProtein 6g

10