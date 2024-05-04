Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Some like it hot and a little on the thick side. Here’s how to make sweet and rich hot fudge sauce from an old fashioned recipe.

You may never purchase another jar of the store-brand after making this Old Fashioned Hot Fudge Sauce recipe. You can have this thick, rich sauce drizzled over your ice cream in 10 minutes or less.

Hot Fudge Sauce with Cocoa – Perfect Ice Cream Topping

Growing up, our Grandma’s Homemade Ice Cream and this from scratch Hot Fudge Sauce went together like peas and carrots. I guess I never appreciated this delicious sauce until recently. The taste is off the charts!

I had a hankering for this from scratch hot fudge sauce, and it was ready in less than 10 minutes. And, it might as well be called a copycat hot fudge sauce because it tastes just like the jars that you buy at the grocery store.

My Grandma was a genius in the kitchen.Her generation didn’t have access to all the convenience products that we do, so they just made their own.

This stuff is HOT, HOT, HOT right when it comes off the stovetop.Don’t stick that spoon or whisk directly in your mouth or you’ll be sorry.I know it’s tempting, but take it from me. I learned this lesson from experience.

How do you make hot fudge sauce from scratch?

It’s simple! Combine water, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, cornstarch and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a rolling boil while whisking until it’s thickened.Let cool, and store in a jar in the refrigerator.

How long does homemade fudge sauce last?

If stored properly in an airtight container in the refrigerator, homemade hot fudge sauce will last approximately 2 weeks. Be sure to never double dip into the hot fudge sauce, or the the sauce will become watery and break down in consistency.

What can I do with leftover hot fudge sauce?

Other than the obvious way to use it (ice cream sundaes), there’s countless other ways to use it up.Add it as a layer in trifle recipes, add a spoonful into your morning coffee, make homemade hot cocoa by adding to warmed milk, or add it to your brownie mix for some extra pizazz.

Ingredients

Water

Sugar

Cocoa Powder

Cornstarch

Vanilla Extract

Butter

What goes on a hot fudge sundae?

Check out this list of ingredients to customize your ice cream sundae. Start with a bowl of ice cream, vanilla or any flavor of ice cream you like. Top with one or more of these ingredients.

Hot Fudge Sauce or Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Sauce

Cherry

Salted Peanuts

Chocolate Chips (milk chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips)

Sprinkles

Brownie Chunks

Crushes Oreos

Candy Bits

Whipped Cream

Marshmallows or Marshmallow Creme

Grandma’s Favorite Recipes

Try some more of Grandma’s favorite recipes:

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Rhubarb Pie

Caramel Corn

Apple Crisp

Three Layer Chocolate Bars

How to Make Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce

Step By Step Instructions

In a sauce pan, bring water, sugar, cocoa powder, corn starch, vanilla, and butter to a boil. Stir constantly, cooking until thickened. Serve over vanilla ice cream, or just eat off the spoon (when cooled).

Storage Instructions

To store, let cool completely. Pour into a mason jar. Seal and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

For the full instructions for hot fudge sauce with cocoa powder, scroll to the bottom of this post.

Recipe FAQs

This thick hot fudge recipe is a copycat of the jarred type that you get at the grocery store.

Grandma’s hot fudge sauce uses cocoa powder for a deep, rich chocolate flavor.

Corn starch is the thickening agent, and you may get clumps if you don’t whisk constantly. Feel free to push the sauce through a sieve for a smoother texture.

Let the homemade hot fudge sauce cool completely, seal and store in the refrigerator.

To rewarm, remove lid, and warm in 30 second intervals in the microwave, stirring in between intervals until it’s at your desired temperature.

Drizzle over ice cream for a sundae, try adding a scoop to your morning coffee to create a mocha, or add to milk to make chocolate milk.

It’s also great with a sprinkle of sea salt to get that salty sweet flavor combo.

Looking for a chocolate sauce that is similar to the Magic Shell ice cream topping? Try our homemade chocolate sauce with walnuts.

with walnuts. Check out our favorite pantry and kitchen items in our Amazon Store.

Homemade Edible Christmas Gifts

Hot Fudge Sauce from scratch is the perfect homemade Christmas gift. Pour the cooled hot fudge sauce into a clean mason jar, add a pretty ribbon, and it’s ready to be gifted to friends and family. Be sure to include a label with the date of preparation and how to properly store in the refrigerator.

Homemade edible Christmas gifts is one of my favorite parts of the holidays. Be sure to check out some of our favorite recipes below that make perfect gifts. Or read our best homemade gifts post.

Red Hot Cinnamon Apples

Homemade Martini Olives

Caramel Puff Corn

Grandma’s Caramel Corn

