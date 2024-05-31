Hot Ham and Swiss Pinwheels - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to Recipe This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

Hot Ham and Swiss Pinwheels are smoked ham and melty Swiss cheese rolled up in croissantdough and are brushed with a buttery garlic poppyseed topping! This makes the most delicious quick and easy dinner or appetizer!

Hot Ham and Swiss Pinwheels

We always make these hot pinwheels at our house. They are so easy to make and you can easily switch them up to make them taste different every time! We have stuffed them with pepperoni and made pizza pinwheels, but our favorite variation is these hot ham and Swiss pinwheels.

You can’t beat the classic ham and melty Swiss cheese combo. Whether you’re hosting a party, planning a picnic, or simply looking to treat yourself, these pinwheels are sure to impress. They make a fantastic appetizer or snack that will have everyone reaching for seconds and thirds,

Ingredients in Pinwheels

These simple ingredients are something that you can always have on hand. Then you can whip these up for a delicious meal or snack anytime! Check out the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements.

Crescent Roll Dough: This is what makes these pinwheels so easy!

Dijon Mustard: This is spread onto the crescent roll and adds a yummy taste.

Deli Ham: Get ham that is already sliced.

Sliced Swiss Cheese: Ham and cheese is a classic combo.

Butter: I used unsalted butter in this recipe.

Worcestershire Sauce: This adds in a tangy and delicious flavor.

Garlic Powder: I love adding garlic to the butter sauce!

Fresh Parsley: Chop up fresh parsley and garnish the top of these pinwheels for an added touch.

Poppy Seeds: These go in the garlic butter sauce.

How to Make Hot Ham and Swiss Pinwheels

In just 13-15 minutes, these Ham and Cheese Pinwheels emerge, crispy on the outside and oh-so-melty on the inside. They are a must try!

Prep dough: Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8×8 inch pan. Start by unrolling your croissant dough and divide it into 4 sections. Pinch the seams to seal. Add ham and cheese: Spread about 1 heaping teaspoon of dijon mustard on top. Add 2 slices of Swiss cheese and smoked ham on top. Roll up each rectangle and seal the seam. Brush with butter and bake: Cut each roll into 3-4 slices. Place on a greased 8×8-inch pan. Add melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, parsley, and poppy seeds in a small bowl. Brush on top of the pinwheels. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I use a different type of meat instead of ham? Absolutely! While ham adds a delicious flavor to these ham and Swiss pinwheels, you can get creative and use other meats such as turkey, roast beef, or even crispy bacon. Choose your favorite deli meat to customize the recipe to your taste. Is there a vegetarian option for this recipe? If you’re looking for a vegetarian version, you can skip the ham and opt for thinly sliced veggies like bell peppers, spinach, or mushrooms. Pair them with your favorite cheese and follow the rest of the recipe as usual. Can I make mini-sized pinwheels for appetizers? Yes. You can adjust the recipe accordingly if you prefer bite-sized ham and Swiss pinwheels for appetizers or party snacks. Instead of cutting each roll into 3-4 slices, you can make smaller cuts, creating mini pinwheels. Just keep an eye on the baking time, as they may cook a bit faster due to their smaller size.

How to Store Ham and Cheese Pinwheels Make Ahead of Time: After assembling the pinwheels, you can cover the pan tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 24 hours before baking. When ready to bake, brush on the butter glaze and pop them in the oven.

After assembling the pinwheels, you can cover the pan tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 24 hours before baking. When ready to bake, brush on the butter glaze and pop them in the oven. How to Freeze Leftovers: Once baked and cooled, place them in an airtight container or freezer bag, separating the layers with parchment paper. They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Once baked and cooled, place them in an airtight container or freezer bag, separating the layers with parchment paper. They can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. To Reheat: To reheat these pinwheels, thaw them in the refrigerator and warm them in the oven until they are heated through.

