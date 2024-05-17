House Elf Beef & Dumpling Stew | Harry Potter Inspired Recipes (2024)

Cover the pot and let cook for about 10-15 minutes, until the dough is cooked though and puffed up. Serve the stew to S.P.E.W. supporters, friendly wizards and of course, the boy who lived. Enjoy!

When the stew has about ten minutes remaining, return the meat to the stew then begin adding the dough balls to the pot. The dough should form an even layer on the top of the stew.

Slowly pour the milk mix into the dry mix. Stir together until a thick batter-like dough forms. You should be able to pull off individual pieces without it sticking to your fingers. Pull off 1-2 tablespoon sized chunks of dough and roll between your palms to create a dough ball. Let the dough rest for about five minutes.

Roughly chop the chilled butter into small pieces (or use a food processor). Add the butter to the dry mix and stir until the mixture is crumbly – rub larger pieces of butter between your fingers, as needed, to achieve this.

While the stew cooks, start making the dumplings. Whisk together the flour, salt, pepper, baking powder and the herbs. In a separate bowl, stir together the milk and egg.

Pour the chicken, beef, and garlic broth (if using) into the pot and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and let stew about 20-25 minutes.

Add the carrots and celery to the pot. Cook until the celery brightens in color, about 1-2 minutes, then add the garlic, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the flour across the vegetables and stir until everything is coated in flour.

Add the chopped potatoes, stirring occasionally, until they begin to lightly brown. Then add the onions and cook until softened, about 4-5 minutes.

In a large pot over medium high, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Toss in the chunks of beef and cook until just browned on the outsides, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from the pot and set aside.

This house elf beef and dumpling stew is inspired by both Kreacher's love of cooking and Dobby's love of cooking in the kitchens at Hogwarts.

Kreacher, out of all the House Elves, probably made the best soups and stews – one of his favorites being French onion soup, which he made for Harry after Harry gifted him Regulus’ locket. I’d like to think that once the wizarding war ended, Hermione restarted S.P.E.W. and mended soured relationships between house elves and wizards, with Kreacher at her side as a helpful ambassador.

However Kreacher does eventually show his soft side, mostly to Harry, by cooking him simple but heartwarming dishes. One of those times happens to be right after Harry has accidentally slipped into Voldemort’s mind. And even though Harry wasn’t hungry enough to eat the stew, he still appreciated Kreacher’s efforts.

Out of all the House Elves we meet in the wizarding world, Kreacher is possibly the most miserable of them. Winky might come in as a close second, even though she was drunk on butterbeer most of the time. Even Dobby, who lived with the Malfoys, remained positive despite his role.

Tonight we apparate back to England to stay at Twelve Grimmauld place – previous home to Sirius Black’s family and headquarters for the Order of the Phoenix. If you aren’t caught up on the Harry Potter series (and let’s be honest, it’s been twenty years, so you should be), there may be mild spoilers in this post!

“Dobby has no master. Dobby is a free elf, and Dobby has come to save Harry Potter and his friends!”

FAQs

Avoid These Common Mistakes When Making Beef Stew Using the wrong cut of meat. ... Not searing the meat. ... Cooking your veggies for too long. ... Dusting the meat with flour or cornstarch before browning. ... Over-thickening the stew. ... Using water as a base. ... Not enough or wrong seasonings. ... Adding salt at the end of cooking. More items... Apr 13, 2024

If it tastes off-balance, add some finishing flavors to bring it to the next level. Try adding soy sauce or Worcestershire for extra savory (or umami) flavor, a touch of honey or brown sugar for sweetness, lemon zest or vinegar for brightness or chili powder or smoked paprika for spice and depth.

Add spices such as turmeric, coriander and cumin at the early stage of cooking, when you are frying onions and garlic, to enhance the taste of the beef stew. Fresh herbs like coriander and bay leaves also contribute a distinct flavour without making the dish too spicy for the younger members of the family.

Getting a more beefy beef stew Mushrooms (Crimini, sh*take, Lions Mane, etc.), browned beforehand. Dried mushrooms. Caramelized onions. Roasted garlic. Deglaze your pan (since you don't use wine, deglaze with broth) Oct 23, 2023

The most important key to making stew meat tender is being sure to cook it for a long time. If you want super tender beef, you'll need to cook it on a low heat in a Dutch oven on the stove or a slow cooker for at least a few hours.

Root Vegetables



They really bring more substance and body to these dishes and turn velvety and soft as they cook. Carrots are a go-to for stews and braises, but look beyond them to parsnips, turnips, rutabaga, celeriac, and sweet potatoes. Be sure cut them on the larger size so they don't dissolve into mush.

Short rib is one of the best stew meats for rich and hearty stews because of its robust flavor and large surface area that absorbs the sauce during the long cooking time. These short ribs also contain a great deal of connective tissue, which breaks down in the slow cooker to produce a very soft and succulent meat.

Use a tight-fitting lid and keep it on while stewing to prevent moisture and heat loss, which can affect cooking time. Follow your recipe for timing guidelines. Do not lift the lid — unless you are recipe calls for adding vegetables or other ingredients later on. You will know it is done when the meat is fork tender.

Low heat is suggested for all stews, never a hard boil. Placing a lid, slightly ajar on the pot traps the escaping steam and allows it to condense and fall back onto the stew. You can also cook stews in a 350°F oven or on low in a slow cooker.

Simmering and Boiling



In the event that your goal is to keep moisture in—like when your pot of soup, stew, or sauce is already at the right consistency, but you want to keep cooking the vegetables and melding the flavors—leave the lid on to keep any more liquid from evaporating.