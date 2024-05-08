Household Appliances - Ethiopia | Statista Market Forecast (2024)

Market Insights Consumer
- Ethiopia
- In 2024, the revenue in Ethiopia's Household Appliances market reaches US$4.37bn.
- It is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 8.07% (CAGR 2024-2028).
- The largest segment in this market is Major Appliances, which has a market volume of US$2.72bn in 2024.
- When compared globally, in China generates the most revenue with US$160bn in 2024.
- On a per household basis, the revenue generated in 2024 amounts to US$172.80.
- Online sales are expected to contribute 2.2% of the total revenue in the Household Appliances market by 2024.
- By 2028, the volume in this market is projected to reach 51.7m pieces.
- In 2025, the Household Appliances market is expected to show a volume growth of 5.2%.
- The average volume per household in the Household Appliances market is estimated to be 1.69pieces in 2024.
- The demand for modern household appliances in Ethiopia is rapidly increasing as the country undergoes urbanization and economic development.
Key regions: Europe, Worldwide, United States, United Kingdom, India
Definition: The Household Appliances market covers appliances that are usually used in private households to perform various tasks such as cleaning, washing, cooking, and refrigeration. The market is competitive, and features various prominent manufacturers including Whirlpool, Midea Group, Electrolux, and Haier Group, to name a few. Consumers electronics and appliances for professional usage are not included in this segment.
Structure: The market is divided into two major segments:
- Major Appliances, which includes refrigerators, freezers, dishwashing machines, washing machines, cookers, ovens, and air conditioners.
- Small Appliances, which includes vacuum cleaners, small kitchen appliances, hair clippers, irons, toasters, grills, roasters, coffee machines, air fryers, and hair dryers.
Additional Information: The market comprises key performance indicators such as revenues, volume, price per unit, average revenue and volume per household, sales channels, and key players. In addition, a comparable estimates box is provided, which shows the forecasted development of the selected market from different sources.
Note that the volume sales only refer to B2C (business to consumer) sales, via both the offline and the online channel. The average revenue and volume per household are determined by dividing the revenues and volume by the number of households, where a household refers to a house and its occupants, regarded as a unit. Finally, price per unit refers to the cost of a single unit of the product.
For more information on the displayed data, please use the info button right next to the boxes.
in-scope
- Major and small appliances
- Refrigerators and freezers
- Dishwashing machines and washing machines
- Cookers, ovens, coffee machines and small kitchen appliances
- Vacuum cleaners and irons
- Air conditioners
out-of-scope
- Consumer electronics
- Fans, fan heaters
- Lamps and lights
Household Appliances
- Major Appliances
- Refrigerators
- Freezers
- Dishwashing Machines
- Washing Machines
- Air Conditioners
- Small Appliances
- Vacuum Cleaners
- Small Kitchen Appliances
- Hair Clippers
- Irons
- Air Fryers
- Hair Dryers
- Coffee Machines
- Microwave Ovens
- Electric Kettles
- Toasters
Analyst Opinion
The transition to more innovative and energy-efficient technology for use in households is the major driving force behind the growth of the Household Appliances market. The market is propelled by two segments. On the one hand, there is the Major Appliances segment, comprising appliances such as refrigerators, cookers, and ovens, which come with a higher price tag but are replaced less often. On the other hand, there is the Small Appliances segment, which contributes the most to volume sales. Small appliances come with a shorter lifespan, and, in most cases, consumers are easily swayed, willing and happy to exchange their small appliance for a newer model.
Methodology
Data coverage:
The data encompasses B2C enterprises. Figures are based on consumer spending on Household Appliances.
Modeling approach:
Market sizes are determined through a bottom-up approach, building on specific predefined factors for each market segment. As a basis for evaluating markets, we use annual financial reports of the market-leading companies and industry associations, trade data, national statistical office data, third-party studies and reports, survey results from our primary research (e.g., the Statista Global Consumer Survey), as well as performance factors. In addition, we use relevant key market indicators and data from country-specific associations, such as number of households, consumer spending, and price level index. This data helps us estimate the market size for each country individually.
Forecasts:
In our forecasts, we apply diverse forecasting techniques, such as exponential trend smoothing, for instance. The selection of forecasting techniques is based on the behavior of the relevant market.
Additional notes:
The data is modeled using current exchange rates. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are considered at a country-specific level. The market is updated twice a year. In some cases, the data is updated on an ad hoc basis (e.g., when new, relevant data has been released or significant changes within the market have an impact on the projected development).GCS data is reweighted for representativeness.
