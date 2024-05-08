Household Appliances - Germany | Statista Market Forecast (2024)

Definition: The Household Appliances market covers appliances that are usually used in private households to perform various tasks such as cleaning, washing, cooking, and refrigeration. The market is competitive, and features various prominent manufacturers including Whirlpool, Midea Group, Electrolux, and Haier Group, to name a few. Consumers electronics and appliances for professional usage are not included in this segment.

Structure: The market is divided into two major segments:

Major Appliances, which includes refrigerators, freezers, dishwashing machines, washing machines, cookers, ovens, and air conditioners.

Small Appliances, which includes vacuum cleaners, small kitchen appliances, hair clippers, irons, toasters, grills, roasters, coffee machines, air fryers, and hair dryers.

Additional Information: The market comprises key performance indicators such as revenues, volume, price per unit, average revenue and volume per household, sales channels, and key players. In addition, a comparable estimates box is provided, which shows the forecasted development of the selected market from different sources.

Note that the volume sales only refer to B2C (business to consumer) sales, via both the offline and the online channel. The average revenue and volume per household are determined by dividing the revenues and volume by the number of households, where a household refers to a house and its occupants, regarded as a unit. Finally, price per unit refers to the cost of a single unit of the product.

For more information on the displayed data, please use the info button right next to the boxes.