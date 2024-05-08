Household Appliances - Worldwide | Statista Market Forecast (2024)

Market Insights Consumer
- The revenue generated in the Household Appliances market worldwide amounts to US$0.67tn in 2024.
- It is projected to grow annually by 4.86% (CAGR 2024-2028).
- The largest segment in the market is Major Appliances, with a market volume of US$0.42tn in 2024.
- When comparing revenue globally, in China generates the highest revenue with US$160bn in 2024.
- In terms of per household revenue, in 2024, each household generates US$299.50.
- Online sales are expected to contribute 28.0% of the total revenue in the Household Appliances market by 2024.
- The volume in the Household Appliances market is projected to reach 4.9bn pieces by 2028.
- In 2025, the market is expected to experience a volume growth of 1.7%.
- The average volume per household in the Household Appliances market is estimated to be 2.04pieces in 2024.
- The aforementioned data pertains specifically to the market segment of Household Appliances market worldwide.
- The worldwide household appliances market is experiencing a surge in demand for smart home devices, with countries like the United States leading the way in adoption.
Key regions: Europe, Worldwide, United States, United Kingdom, India
Definition: The Household Appliances market covers appliances that are usually used in private households to perform various tasks such as cleaning, washing, cooking, and refrigeration. The market is competitive, and features various prominent manufacturers including Whirlpool, Midea Group, Electrolux, and Haier Group, to name a few. Consumers electronics and appliances for professional usage are not included in this segment.
Structure: The market is divided into two major segments:
- Major Appliances, which includes refrigerators, freezers, dishwashing machines, washing machines, cookers, ovens, and air conditioners.
- Small Appliances, which includes vacuum cleaners, small kitchen appliances, hair clippers, irons, toasters, grills, roasters, coffee machines, air fryers, and hair dryers.
Additional Information: The market comprises key performance indicators such as revenues, volume, price per unit, average revenue and volume per household, sales channels, and key players. In addition, a comparable estimates box is provided, which shows the forecasted development of the selected market from different sources.
Note that the volume sales only refer to B2C (business to consumer) sales, via both the offline and the online channel. The average revenue and volume per household are determined by dividing the revenues and volume by the number of households, where a household refers to a house and its occupants, regarded as a unit. Finally, price per unit refers to the cost of a single unit of the product.
in-scope
- Major and small appliances
- Refrigerators and freezers
- Dishwashing machines and washing machines
- Cookers, ovens, coffee machines and small kitchen appliances
- Vacuum cleaners and irons
- Air conditioners
out-of-scope
- Consumer electronics
- Fans, fan heaters
- Lamps and lights
Household Appliances
- Major Appliances
- Refrigerators
- Freezers
- Dishwashing Machines
- Washing Machines
- Air Conditioners
- Small Appliances
- Vacuum Cleaners
- Small Kitchen Appliances
- Hair Clippers
- Irons
- Air Fryers
- Hair Dryers
- Coffee Machines
- Microwave Ovens
- Electric Kettles
- Toasters
Analyst Opinion
The Household Appliances market was one of the few markets that withstood the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the pandemic has had a positive impact on the market, with revenues growing 8.4% YOY in 2020 and 8.1% in 2021, fueled by the increasing use of home appliances in the wake of infections and because consumers spent significantly more time at home. To illustrate this with some concrete numbers, Whirlpool, one of the most well-known names in the U.S. consumer appliances industry, reported decade-high net sales of almost US$22 billion in 2021. In the same year, Swedish appliance manufacturer Electrolux generated around US$14 billion in revenue, its highest revenue over the past decade.
The market consists of two segments, which are both driving its growth. First, there is the Major Appliances section, which includes more expensive appliances that are replaced less frequently, such as refrigerators, stoves, and ovens. Second, there is the Small Appliances section, which is contributing the most to volume sales. Small appliances have a shorter lifespan, and, typically, consumers are readily persuaded, or even eager, to upgrade to a newer model.
Interestingly, the popularity of household appliances differs between geographical regions. In countries such as the U.S. and Canada, for example, coffee machines are more popular than freezers and dishwashing machines, with a 68%–69% penetration rate, according to the findings of the Statista Global Consumer Survey conducted in early 2022. In the East, by contrast, in mainland China and India, for example, the penetration rate of coffee machines is still in the low 20s, whereas the penetration of products such as freezers is comparatively higher.
Smart technology solutions, such as connected / IoT-enabled refrigerators and washing machines are expected to be key growth drivers in developed economies in the medium term. Meanwhile, growth in developing economies is likely to be fueled by growing disposable incomes as well as a rising awareness of household appliances and the consequent increase in penetration. Additionally, hybrid home/office working models are also expected to have a positive impact on the market in the short to medium term.
Key players in this segment include the Midea Group, Whirlpool, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Gree, and Electrolux.
Methodology
Data coverage:
The data encompasses B2C enterprises. Figures are based on consumer spending on Household Appliances.
Modeling approach:
Market sizes are determined through a bottom-up approach, building on specific predefined factors for each market segment. As a basis for evaluating markets, we use annual financial reports of the market-leading companies and industry associations, trade data, national statistical office data, third-party studies and reports, survey results from our primary research (e.g., the Statista Global Consumer Survey), as well as performance factors. In addition, we use relevant key market indicators and data from country-specific associations, such as number of households, consumer spending, and price level index. This data helps us estimate the market size for each country individually.
Forecasts:
In our forecasts, we apply diverse forecasting techniques, such as exponential trend smoothing, for instance. The selection of forecasting techniques is based on the behavior of the relevant market.
Additional notes:
The data is modeled using current exchange rates. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are considered at a country-specific level. The market is updated twice a year. In some cases, the data is updated on an ad hoc basis (e.g., when new, relevant data has been released or significant changes within the market have an impact on the projected development).GCS data is reweighted for representativeness.
