How does apple fix my speakers? (2024)

Aug 25, 2015 2:09 PM in response to cricket4days
cricket4days wrote:
It may not be your speaker.
I went over to a cell phone mechanic and he indicated that iphone's software updates prevents audio being heard on music and videos.
Total BS. Avoid that mechanic in the future. If it were true 500 million people would be complaining about it.
Aug 25, 2015 3:14 PM in response to Lawrence Finch
It is not the speakers if Siri works and a LOT of people are complaining
about it.
If Apple thinks I am going to purchas a new phone.."Forget about it!".
I will jump on the Android bandwagon.
Aug 25, 2015 4:26 PM in response to cricket4days
If you are hearing Siri then there is nothing wrong with your speakers.
How many millions of people make up a LOT?
We don't care if you care nothing about the security on your phone and buy some phone that runs Android. Go ahead and do it now.
Sep 15, 2014 5:39 PM in response to HarryM23
If they are not damaged by use and the iPhone is still under warranty, Apple can replace the speaker (it has only one) or replace the iPhone.
Take it to an Apple store to get checked out.
Make an appointment first -> https://www.apple.com/retail/geniusbar/
Sep 15, 2014 5:40 PM in response to HarryM23
You realize the phone only has one speaker, right?
Aug 25, 2015 11:42 AM in response to HarryM23
It may not be your speaker.
I went over to a cell phone mechanic and he indicated that iphone's software updates prevents audio being heard on music and videos.
How does apple fix my speakers?