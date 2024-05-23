How FBI: International Will Give More Insight Into Kellett's Past, According To The Star (2024)

How FBI: International Will Give More Insight Into Kellett's Past, According To The Star (1)

FBI: International took the CBS crime-fighting action across the ocean to follow the Fly Team operating out of Budapest, and the first season so far has used the cases to reveal bits and pieces about the agents. The first season has been rough for Jamie Kellett with twists ranging from a tempting job offer to a gunshot wound to crossing a line and disposing of evidence. Now, actress Heida Reed has shared how the CBS hit will give some more insight into her character.

Heida Reed spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the January 11 episode of FBI: International, called “Close to the Sun.” It will be a big episode for Kellett and see the Fly Team traveling to join an investigation in Northern Ireland. The actress previewed what viewers can expect from the case and its impact on Kellett:

I think this episode gives the viewers a slight more insight into her past, and possibly why she's done what she's done and why she acts the way she does, really.

FBI: International has dropped hints here and there about Kellett’s past, particularly with regard to her family and the sister of whom she spoke in the past tense. She also had a job offer that would have taken her back to the United States, and seemed to be seriously considering it. While “Close to the Sun” surely won’t answer every question for fans, more insight is on the way.

The case of the week will hit closer to home than usual for Kellett as well, based on the CBS episode description. One of Kellett’s informants will be mixed up in the crimes that bring the Fly Team to Northern Ireland, and the first season is far from over. Heida Reed went on to share what she’s excited about as Season 1 continues on CBS:

I'm just always excited to see kind of where we end up because we're always taking cases in different countries with a different culture. One of my favorite parts of the job is to meet new characters and actors and see where they've come from. So that's always exciting. What's unique about our show is that we're never in the same place. Rarely in the same place.

The show has certainly taken the Fly Team all over the world so far in the first season, with Kellett’s previous big episode set in Prague, and others set in locations in Europe ranging from Bulgaria to Spain to Paris. With “Close to the Sun” taking the action to Northern Ireland, the show is even branching off of the continent.

See Also
'A Shock For All Of Us': FBI: International's Luke Kleintank Opens Up About The Bloody Season 3 Premiere Twist And Cast ChangeFBI: International Is Losing Another Cast Member, And It's Time To Start Worrying About That Explosive CliffhangerFBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars BeforeFBI: International cast - Meet the characters

Interestingly, however, FBI: International doesn’t have to travel to all of these locations for the episodes, but can recreate them in Budapest, where production is based. Heida Reed weighed in on working out of Budapest:

It's amazing. It's such a privilege to be in Europe doing it in real time, as in in the real places, and this city is just filled with history and beauty and and it just lends such authenticity to the piece, that we're not on set somewhere in a different country and we feel very lucky that we get to be on location like we are.

Since the show manages to make Budapest look like countries and cities throughout Europe, it’s always quite clear that FBI: International doesn’t exactly film on a Los Angeles sound stage. As the actress noted, there’s a certain authenticity that comes from filming where they can, and all signs point toward that continuing in “Close to the Sun.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER

Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News

Be sure to tune in to CBS on Tuesday, January 11 at 9 p.m. ET for Heida Reed’s next big episode of FBI: International, between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. For more of what to watch and when to watch it in the new year, check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule. The three FBI shows share a universe with the three One Chicago shows and two current Law & Orders over on NBC, and that TV universe will be growing even further in the not-too-distant future.

How FBI: International Will Give More Insight Into Kellett's Past, According To The Star (2)

Laura Hurley

Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

More about interviews

'There Are A Lot Of Suspicions': Elsbeth's Carra Patterson Talks Kaya's Conflict And Being 'Very Worried' About The PartnershipThe Masked Singer’s Miss Cleocatra Was Recovering From Major Accident During Performances: ‘I Was Still On A Little Morphine’

Latest

Nightbitch: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About Amy Adams' Upcoming Horror Movie
See more latest►

Most Popular
A Popular Disney World Ride Is On The Chopping Block, And Not Even Rachel Zegler Can Save It
As Chicago Med Alum Joins FBI: International To Replace Luke Kleintank, Could This Make Up For His Abrupt One Chicago Exit?
How Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 28 Years Later Casting Play Into Those James Bond Rumors?
Transformers One Director Addresses The Comedy In The Trailer, Promises Fans There’s ‘Real Danger’ In The Story
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Break Into The p*rn Industry, And Insiders Dropped Claims On How He’s Trying To Do It
Glen Powell Finally Admitted He And Sydney Sweeney Leaned Into Those Affair Rumors
Doctor Who Fans Dragged The Show's Latest Look At The Beatles, And One Of The Actors Responded
Eddie Murphy And Pete Davidson's New Movie Is Under Federal Investigation After An Action Sequence 'Did Not Go As Planned'
WWE Star Logan Paul Unloaded On A TikTok User After He Claimed Prime Has 'Forever Chemicals'
‘I Haven’t Been In The Ocean Since’: Christian Slater Shares Experience Seeing Jaws At Five While Talking About Influential Early Movies For Him
After Quiet On Set Success, ID Is Putting The TV Spotlight On Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter And Brother Aaron Carter
How FBI: International Will Give More Insight Into Kellett's Past, According To The Star (2024)

FAQs

Why did Kellet leave FBI: International? ›

Heida Reed is leaving the FBI: International force. The Icelandic star, who has played Special Agent Jamie Kellett since the show's first season, is exiting the series early in season 3 due to creative decisions, EW has learned.

View More
Who's leaving FBI: International in 2024? ›

Luke Kleintank, who has played Scott Forrester in “FBI: International” since its debut, is leaving the crime drama series after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Get More Info Here
Does Raines lose his leg in FBI: International? ›

In the aftermath of the explosion and tracking down the man who planted the bomb (and getting him to turn on his boss), the agent most injured is Raines (Carter Redwood), who saved Powell's (Greg Hovanessian) life and ended up pinned under rubble; it's touch and go, and it looks like he might lose his leg, but thanks ...

Discover More Details
What happens to Jamie on FBI: International? ›

Warning: Spoilers ahead for FBI: International season 3, episode 1! Agent Jamie Kellett exits in the season 3 premiere of FBI: International, transferring to Washington D.C. field office.

View Details
Why did FBI: International lose a cast member? ›

Summary. Lead actor Luke Kleintank is leaving FBI: International after three successful seasons, citing personal reasons for his departure. Kleintank's final appearance will be for the episode airing on May 7.

Discover More Details
Who is the new girl on FBI: International? ›

On November 29, 2023, Christina Wolfe joined the cast as a new series regular for the series' upcoming third season.

Learn More
Are any actors leaving FBI: International? ›

EXCLUSIVE: So long, Scott Forrester: Luke Kleintank, one of the original cast members of FBI: International, is leaving the CBS series. Kleintank plays the head of the FBI fly team unit. His last episode as Scott airs May 7.

Keep Reading
Who is missing from FBI: International? ›

Luke Kleintank starred as Scott Forrester, the head of the Fly Team unit, for the first three seasons. He announced his departure on April 24, 2024, with just a few episodes of Season 3 remaining.

Learn More Now
Is Luke leaving the FBI: International cast? ›

Luke Kleintank, who has brilliantly portrayed Special Agent Scott Forrester since the inception of FBI: International, has announced his decision to leave the show. A critical reason behind his departure is his dedication to family priorities.

Show Me More
Does Andre lose his leg in FBI: International? ›

And the good news is that Raines is alive. He didn't lose his leg. He is going to be back. But he does have this long recovery ahead of him.

Learn More Now

What did Jamie have written on her hand in FBI: International? ›

Once on the train, Jamie revealed that the message on her hand was her sister's name. In addition to saying goodbye to Jamie, viewers were introduced to Special Agent Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe), who will be joining the team in Jamie's absence and with Raines recovering from his foot injury.

Learn More
What type of dog is Tank in FBI: International? ›

History, Appearance & More. Known on FBI International as “Tank” or “Schutzhund,” this dog is actually a Giant Schnauzer. The breed is commonly raised in Europe to be used as a police dog and originated in Germany in the 10th century.

Read More
Who is the new guy on FBI: International? ›

Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell has been cast as a guest star in the final two episodes of FBI: International's third season, sources confirm to Deadline. Donnell's character is being under wraps, but his introduction to the series follows the exit of original cast member Luke Kleintank.

Discover More
Who is joining FBI: International? ›

Summary. Luke Kleintank is leaving FBI: International, creating a void in the popular show and leaving fans concerned about its future. Colin Donnell is joining the cast, potentially as a new lead, bringing stability and a proven track record to the series.

Get More Info
Why did Hobbs leave the show on FBI? ›

Why did Trevor Hobbs leave FBI? In the Season 6 opener, Trevor Hobbs was tragically killed off. Hobbs was a special agent and intelligence analyst at the Joint Operations Center. He was first introduced during Season 2 and although he was not one of the main players, he was an integral part of the team.

View More
What happened to Crosby on FBI: International? ›

Character Bio

FBI Special Agent and ex-Army Intelligence officer (seasons 1–3). Crosby was a member of the Fugitive Task Force, but when the actor left the show, it was explained his character left the task force in order to rest and recuperate with family after getting shot.

Discover More Details
Is one of the actors leaving FBI: International? ›

Heida Reed's Jamie Kellett was one of FBI: International's main characters in the show's first two seasons, but TVLine reported in December 2023 that the actress would be leaving the show early on in Season 3.

Read On
Was there a cast change on FBI: International? ›

Original cast member Heida Reed, who starred as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, left the show in the Season 3 premiere, with her character transferring back to the U.S. Now, the Fly Team might be down yet another member, as Damian Powell, a recurring character since Season 2, has gotten himself into some hot water.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
York Peppermint Patty Copycat Recipe
Homemade Crunch Bars (Award Winning Recipe!)
Teacher of Psychology - Harington School
Designated Safeguarding Lead - Catmose College
Latest Posts
Quick and Easy Chili Recipe
Cranberry Curd Tart Recipe
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 5999

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.