How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (2024)

Table of Contents
Different Types Of Selfie Stick To Use With iPhone 1. Bluetooth-enabled selfie sticks 2. 3.5mm stereo jack sticks 3. Selfie sticks with remote button How To Connect A Selfie Stick To iPhone 1. Using A Bluetooth-enabled Selfie Stick 2. Using A 3.5mm Stereo Jack Selfie Stick 3. Using A Selfie Stick With No Remote Button Why Is My Selfie Stick Not Working In My iPhone? Tips To Take A Good Snap With A Selfie Stick Frequently Asked Questions Are Selfie Sticks Worth It? How Long Does A Selfie Stick Battery Last? Which Selfie Stick Should I Buy? Final Thoughts FAQs

The rising popularity of social media has made selfie sticks a thing among millennials in recent years. You may have seen people posing for a selfie with their phone attached to a telescoping rod, either solo or as a group.

While there are different selfie sticks, most of them work well with both iOS and Android devices. And connecting one to your iPhone is pretty much straightforward, as I’ll show you later in this article.

If you just bought yourself one and can’t figure out how to connect the selfie stick to your iPhone, don’t worry; you’ve come to the right place. Here, I’ll show you how to connect a selfie stick to an iPhone using e different methods and give you tips to take good selfies. Keep reading to discover more.

Key Takeaways:

  • Not all selfie sticks are compatible with iPhones. Some are designed for Android devices only.
  • The ideal selfie sticks for iPhones are Bluetooth-enabled ones.
  • You can use your selfie stick as a tripod stand for regular photos; however, it may not be stable.
  • Not all selfie sticks are Bluetooth-ready. Some use a wired 3.5mm stereo jack, while others have phone mounts only.

Different Types Of Selfie Stick To Use With iPhone

A selfie stick is an extendable rod with a smartphone mount on one end and a camera controller button on the other end. As the name suggests, this magic stick lets you take stunning photos and videos using the front camera of your smartphone beyond where your arm can reach.

There are mainly three types of selfie sticks:

1. Bluetooth-enabled selfie sticks

These sticks remotely control your phone camera via Bluetooth. They work on both Android and iPhone. Once paired, open your camera app and press the button on the stick’s handle to take a shot.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (1)

2. 3.5mm stereo jack sticks

These types have a headphones-like jack that connects to your camera app via the headphone socket. Once you plug in the stereo jack, open your camera app and press the button on the stick’s handle to take a shot.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (2)

3. Selfie sticks with remote button

These are neither Bluetooth-enabled nor have a jack. They only have a smartphone mount to hold your phone. Most of them are sold to be used with a separate Bluetooth remote.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (3)

How To Connect A Selfie Stick To iPhone

Before we look at how to connect a selfie stick to an iPhone, it’s important to note that not all selfie sticks work with iPhones. So make sure to buy the ones that do.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (4)

After you get yourself a compatible selfie stick, it’s time to connect it to your iPhone.

Follow these easy steps to connect a selfie stick to your iPhone and take excellent selfies:

1. Using A Bluetooth-enabled Selfie Stick

  • Step 1: Place your iPhone securely on the phone mount of the selfie stick. Your phone screen should face the inner side of the selfie stick.
  • Step 2: Turn on your iPhone.
  • Step 3: Turn on your selfie stick.
  • Step 4: Go to the Bluetooth settings on your iPhone.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (5)

  • Step 5: Scan for devices. You should see your selfie stick’s name on the list of devices.
  • Step 6: Pair it with your iPhone. Ensure your iPhone has no other Bluetooth pairing.
  • Step 7: Open the camera app.
  • Step 8: Set camera trigger to remote via Bluetooth.
  • Step 9: Extend the selfie stick to your preferred length.
  • Step 10: Use the button on the stick’s handle to take photos.

2. Using A 3.5mm Stereo Jack Selfie Stick

This method works on iPhone 6s and earlier models.

  • Step 1: Place your iPhone securely on the phone mount of the selfie stick. Your phone screen should face the inner side of the selfie stick.
  • Step 2: Turn on your iPhone.
  • Step 3: Plug the 3.5mm stereo jack into the headphones jack socket of your iPhone.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (6)

  • Step 4: Open the camera app.
  • Step 5: Set the camera trigger to stereo jack.
  • Step 6: Extend the selfie stick to your preferred length.
  • Step 7: Use the button on the stick’s handle to take photos.

3. Using A Selfie Stick With No Remote Button

Here you can use your camera timer or a separate Bluetooth remote:

  • Step 1: Place your iPhone securely on the phone mount of the selfie stick. Your phone screen should face the inner side of the selfie stick.
  • Step 2: Turn on your iPhone.
  • Step 3: Open the camera app.
  • Step 4: Set the camera trigger to an automatic timer.
  • Step 5: Set the number of seconds you want the shutter to count before snapping.

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (7)

  • Step 6: Extend the selfie stick to your preferred length.
  • Step 7: pose and wait for the timer to snap.

Why Is My Selfie Stick Not Working In My iPhone?

Not all selfie sticks work with iPhones. Before purchasing one, check for compatibility. However, if you had one that was working but later failed, this could be the reason and how to fix it:

  • Your iPhone may not recognize your selfie stick after an iOS update. Just wait a few moments or restart your smartphone before trying again.
  • If your selfie stick still shows in the Bluetooth devices list but not working, forget your device. Restart your iPhone. Set your selfie stick into pairing mode. After restarting your iPhone, you should be able to pair your selfie stick again.
  • Check if your selfie stick is charged.
  • If you have a 3.5mm stereo jack selfie stick, but your iPhone does not have a headphone jack socket, it will not work. If that’s the case, a Bluetooth-enabled selfie stick would be a better option. Else, you can use lighting to a stereo converter to connect your selfie stick. This will help prevent Bluetooth compatibility issues.

Tips To Take A Good Snap With A Selfie Stick

The secret to taking exquisite photos is to practice because not everyone has natural photography skills. Take more photos until you become perfect at framing shots. Additionally, here are a few more tips for taking good pictures with a selfie stick:

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer (8)

  • Avoid shooting in direct sunlight – Taking photos in direct sunlight will make you look washed out. If you must shoot in bright light, ensure you use a light filter.
  • Shoot from above – You are more likely to obtain appealing and more natural photos if you place your camera at an angle over your head.
  • Keep your background as minimal as possible – Although dramatic backdrops are part of the selfie game, you should avoid too busy or simply unsightly ones. Keep an eye out for picture bombers; crop if you need to.
  • Try the sides – Try tilting your camera to the sides to view your face better. Not always will holding your selfie stick directly in front of you deliver perfect shots.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Selfie Sticks Worth It?

Yes, of course. Selfie sticks are not just a trend among teenagers. They can help you take incredible photos, shoot group selfies easily and reduce shakiness in your images. Selfie sticks are worth every coin spent on them.

How Long Does A Selfie Stick Battery Last?

While most selfie sticks have rechargeable batteries, some have replaceable ‘2030’ batteries. The rechargeable battery can last anywhere between 250 – 300 hours of usage. Replaceable batteries, on the other hand, may last longer than that.

Which Selfie Stick Should I Buy?

Bluetooth-enabled selfie sticks tend to offer more satisfaction to most users. It is easy to connect and works with almost all phones. It’s a matter of personal preference, after all. Due to compatibility issues, some people prefer stereo jack selfie sticks over Bluetooth ones.

Final Thoughts

Connecting a selfie stick to your iPhone shouldn’t be a challenge at all. We’ve explained some of the easiest possible methods. If you use a Bluetooth-enabled selfie stick, ensure it’s fully charged and in pairing mode before connecting to your iPhone.

Although selfie sticks are supposed to work well with all phones, there are some specific brands that are specifically designed for iPhones. To avoid compatibility issues, you should probably consider such brands. We hope this article has been helpful to you; please give us feedback in the comment section below. Let us know which selfie stick works well for you.

Have a smiley selfie day!

FAQs

How To Connect Selfie Stick To iPhone [Step By Step] | Wise Photographer? ›

Connect your new selfie stick to your device using Bluetooth pairing. Open the Bluetooth area on your smartphone or digital camera and search for the name of your selfie stick. When you see the name of your selfie stick, you can use your phone or camera to pair with the device.

How do I get my selfie stick to work on my iPhone? ›

Connect your new selfie stick to your device using Bluetooth pairing. Open the Bluetooth area on your smartphone or digital camera and search for the name of your selfie stick. When you see the name of your selfie stick, you can use your phone or camera to pair with the device.

How to take good photos with a selfie stick? ›

5 tips for taking better selfies with a selfie stick
  1. Lighting. The key to any great photo starts with the lighting. ...
  2. Clean lens. Be sure to always clean your camera lens before you start snapping photos with your selfie stick. ...
  3. The right angles. ...
  4. Be aware of surroundings. ...
  5. Be creative.

Do selfie sticks work with iPhones? ›

How does a selfie stick work? Most selfie sticks work by using Bluetooth technology, which connects your iPhone to a remote or shutter button using radio waves instead of wires or cables. This is a short-range communication system, and the range varies depending on your device.

Why won't my iPhone connect to my selfie stick? ›

Try these steps first

Make sure that your Bluetooth accessory and iOS or iPadOS device are close to each other. Turn your Bluetooth accessory off and back on again. Make sure that your Bluetooth accessory is on and fully charged or connected to power.

Why is my selfie camera not working on my iPhone? ›

Your iPhone's front camera may not work if your software is outdated, your storage is full, or you have changed some accessibility settings.

Do all selfie sticks need Bluetooth? ›

Some are connected to a smartphone via its jack plug, while others are tethered using Bluetooth controls. The connection between the device and the selfie stick lets the user decide when to take the picture or start recording a video by clicking a button located on the handle.

Why does a selfie stick need Bluetooth? ›

Equipped with Bluetooth technology, it enables remote control over your device's camera-this means you can take pictures or start recording without needing to touch your phone.

How do I get my photo stick to work? ›

To start on Android:
  1. Install “ThePhotoStick Omni” app from the Google Play store.
  2. If prompted, allow ThePhotoStick Omni app to access your photos, videos, and audio files.
  3. Plug in ThePhotoStick Omni device into your Android device.
  4. Tap “Get Started” when ThePhotoStick Omni app loads.

What is the best angle for a selfie stick? ›

Since you don't want every selfie to look the same, play around with different angles until you capture your “best” side. As a starting point, try holding your phone a little higher than your head and looking up into it - a top-down 45-degree angle can be the most flattering for a lot of people.

What app can I use for a selfie stick? ›

Most of selfie sticks works with normal camera app of android phones and iPhone. You have to change volume button settings to capture or take photos if you are using wired selfie stick like Mystical Master Selfie Stick. For some phones you need special camera apps like selfishop camera or woofie camera.

Do I need to download an app to use a selfie stick? ›

Open up the camera app and push the button on the selfie stick to take photos. For Android Devices: Plug the cord into the auxiliary jack of your Android device. You will either need to simply change your settings on your device or download a free app to be able to use the selfie stick.

Do selfie sticks work with all phones? ›

Most selfie sticks have a universal clamp that will fit most smartphones and digital cameras. However, a few selfie sticks on the market have specific clamps for specific devices. If you have a specific device that you want to use your selfie stick with, check the clamp before making your purchase.

Does iPhone have selfie camera? ›

You can take selfies in Photo mode, Portrait mode, or Video mode. To learn about camera modes, see Switch between camera modes. Open Camera on your iPhone. to switch to the front-facing camera.

Why is my selfie stick not visible? ›

An invisible selfie stick, often used with 360-degree cameras, is designed to be automatically edited out of the photo or video by the camera's software. This creates the illusion that the camera is floating.

Why is my phone selfie camera not working? ›

The front camera not working on Android phone can also occur if your device is not updated to the latest version. Most of the time, it happens that due to system updates, some apps do not work. So you should check for updates by going to Settings > System > System Update > Online Update.

Why is my selfie stick click not working? ›

It is because the selfie stick may be using the headphone jack of your phone to function as the shutter button. Some sticks come with a built in microphone to combat this issue, although most don't as they were originally intended for photos only.

