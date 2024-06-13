How to Fix It When a Windows 11 Microphone Is Not Working (2024)

This article explains how to fix it when a Windows 11 microphone is not working.

Why Is My Windows 11 Microphone Not Working?

Your Windows 11 microphone may not work a variety of reasons. The most common include:

Microphone is turned off.

Microphone isn't connected or loosely connected.

Audio input is muted on your Windows 11 PC.

Audio input is muted on your headset or microphone.

The incorrect microphone is selected in Windows.

Missing device drivers.

Faulty microphone hardware.

How to Fix a Microphone in Windows 11

Follow these steps to troubleshoot your microphone:

Check that your microphone or headset is not muted by a button or setting physically on the device. Microphones will often have a mute button on the microphone itself (if it's an external microphone) or on your PC's keyboard (if it's an integrated microphone). Headsets may have a button. Some may automatically mute when the built-in microphone is folded or retracted. See Also How to Fix It When a Laptop Microphone is Not Working If your Bluetooth headset's mic and audio aren't working, reconnect the headphones to your computer. This is a common problem for some people on Windows 11 that usually occurs because the headset enters into sleep mode. If you have a wired microphone, ensure that it's properly plugged in. If it is, remove it from its port and attach it again a few seconds later to "reboot" Windows' connection to it. Make sure the app has permission to use your mic. There are two things to do here: Go to Settings > Privacy & security > Microphone . Ensure Microphone access is on and the toggle next to the app (if you see it) is turned on so it can access your mic.

> > . Ensure is on and the toggle next to the app (if you see it) is turned on so it can access your mic. Open the app you want to use the mic with. Confirm that the correct mic is chosen. Right-click the speaker icon on the Windows taskbar and then select Sound settings. You can also access this through the Windows 11 Settings app. A window will open. Look for the Input section and examine the list of input microphones available. Check that the microphone you want to use is selected. If not, select it. If the microphone still is not working, select it in the Sound settings menu opened in the prior step. This will open additional options. Under General, check to see if the microphone is allowed. If it says Don't allow, then it's turned on. Also, check that the Input volume is turned up. If the problem persist, right-click the speaker icon on the taskbar. Follow the directions in the Get Help app that opens to run through some automated sound troubleshooters. Install any pending Windows updates. This should fix known bugs that could be causing Windows 11 mic problems. Open Device Manager and expand Audio inputs and outputs. The microphone input you intend to use should be listed. If it is, try these solutions. Check if the microphone is working after each one. Right-click the input device you want to use and select Update driver . Follow the on-screen instructions.

. Follow the on-screen instructions. Right-click the input device and select Disable device . Then right-click it once more and choose Enable device .

. Then right-click it once more and choose . Right-click the input device and select Uninstall device. Then tap Action in the Device Manager menu and select Scan for hardware changes. This will reinstall the device (reboot if it doesn't). Connect and use a different microphone.

These troubleshooting steps should resolve the problem in most situations.

If it persists even after connecting a different microphone, however, the problem is most likely a fault deep in Windows or a fault with the audio hardware in your PC.

You can reset Windows in a final attempt to fix the problem, but, as always, you should back up Windows before you proceed.

Why Does My Headset Work But Not My Mic?

This is likely because the microphone isn't selected in Windows. The troubleshooting steps above will help you find and select the correct microphone.

If the mic doesn't appear as an option, it likely isn't connected to your Windows 11 PC, the connection is faulty, or the microphone is faulty.

How Do I Fix My Realtek Mic Not Working?

Realtek is a company that makes audio hardware found in many Windows PCs. A computer with a Realtek audio solution will have a Realtek audio input listed in Windows. This controls the PC's 3.5mm audio input.

If the Realtek audio input doesn't appear in Windows, or it doesn't work even with a microphone securely connected to the audio input port, you probably need to download Realtek's latest audio driver update.