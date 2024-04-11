How To Get a Los Angeles VPN with LA IP Address | PrivacySharks (2024)

With a Los Angeles VPN, you can get an LA IP address and change your online location. This will make it seem as though you’re physically based in Los Angeles even if you’re based in a different US state or another country. A Los Angeles VPN will also secure your online activities and protect your identity on public Wi-Fi networks in Los Angeles or elsewhere. Considering that there is such an extensive array of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks around LA, this is a great benefit of using a VPN when traveling in Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out how to get a Los Angeles VPN with LA IP addresses, and how you can use a VPN for Los Angeles to protect yourself online. VPNs with LA IP Address How to Get a Los Angeles IP Address If you plan on traveling to Los Angeles and want to stay safe online, or want to access LA restricted content such as the LA Times news site, you need to get a Los Angeles VPN. Firstly, we recommend choosing a VPN from the list ago and then signing up for a VPN subscription. After getting your VPN subscription, you should install the VPN on your device. The VPNs on the list below all offer compatible apps for various operating systems meaning you should be able to get a VPN on almost any device. When the VPN has been installed, you need to connect to a server in Los Angeles. Most VPNs (like Surfshark pictured below) allow users to connect to servers by city or country. Now that you’ve connected to a Los Angeles VPN server, you should have an LA IP address and be able to freely surf the internet with privacy. Best VPN for Los Angeles to Get LA IP Address A VPN for Los Angeles will give you an LA IP address, giving you complete internet freedom. If you’re actually in Los Angeles, then an LA VPN will provide you with total anonymity as you connect to public Wi-Fi networks across the city. We’ve put together a list of the best VPNs for Los Angeles so that you can quickly download one and start enjoying more freedom and privacy online. #1 VPN Service: NordVPN Simultaneous connections / Users: 6 OS support: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Boxee Box, Chromecast, ChromeOS, FireOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku, Windows Streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouSee, DR TV, Disney+, Plex, Kodi, NBC, ESPN, BBC iPlayer, TV Player, HBO Go, HBO Max, Apple TV Browser Extentions: Firefox, Safari, Chrome Pros: Fast connection

NordVPN is an excellent VPN service for Los Angeles. It delivers fast connection speeds, a powerful streaming performance, and first-rate security features for an enhanced online experience. Moreover, it operates many US-based servers including servers in Los Angeles, so that you can get a real LA IP address anywhere. NordVPN operates on military-standard AES-256 bit encryption and comes with some impressive security features. These include Onion over VPN to reroute your connection through the anonymous Tor network and Double VPN encryption which will encrypt your private data twice rather than just once. There is a reliable integrated kill switch and DNS leak protection for complete privacy protection even if the VPN connection fails for any reason. This makes NordVPN a great option if you want internet privacy in LA. NordVPN comes optimized for P2P-sharing, and you can connect to an LA server for private torrenting. There are also streaming optimized servers to provide secure access to geo-restricted streaming sites, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, YouTube, HBO, Hulu, and more. NordVPN offers unlimited bandwidth, too, meaning that you can torrent, stream, and game as much as you like on an LA server without worrying about how much data you are consuming. NordVPN offers a strict no-logging policy when it comes to privacy, which means that the VPN provider cannot offer user details to third parties even if requested. NordVPN does not monitor, track, log, or share private user information on its VPN server network, so you can rest assured that your online activities are completely anonymous and untraceable. This is good news if you live in Los Angeles, since the state is known for monitoring internet use. Price Starting At: 3.29 $ / monthly39.48 $ / annually For New Users: 30 days free trial + 30-day money-back guarantee Number of servers:5400+ Read review Try now

Hotspot Shield offers access to a VPN server network consisting of 3,000 VPN servers in 115 VPN server locations across the world. It has Los Angeles VPN servers in its network so that you can easily surf the web using an LA IP address. Hotspot Shield VPN is one of the fastest VPN services on the market thanks to its proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol. No matter where you connect from, Hotspot's VPN servers in Los Angeles will deliver superfast speeds, making it a great choice for fans of streaming and gaming. The Hydra protocol also delivers increased security, reduced latency, quicker connections, and advanced unblocking potential. You can access US streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, and more by connecting to one of the VPN servers in Los Angeles. Hotspot Shield has good unblocking abilities, making it a great choice for an LA VPN. When it comes to user anonymity, Hotspot Shield does log slightly more than some of the best VPNs on the market, which may cause concern for some security-conscious users. However, it does appear that this is not personally identifiable information that can be linked to a user. Customer support is standard with a 24/7 live chat and a comprehensive knowledge base on the website as well as standard email support. Hotspot Shield comes with a 7-day free trial, enabling you to test the product on your favorite streaming services. It will be necessary to enter your payment details, and you will be automatically charged if you forget to cancel within 7 days. There is also a free VPN plan that comes with 1 device connection, a 500MB data limit, and access to 1 virtual server location. Price Starting At: 7.99 $ / monthly95.88 $ / annually For New Users: 45 -day money-back guarantee Number of servers:3200+ Read review Try now

Unlimited Bandwidth

ProtonVPN comes with 4 VPN servers in Los Angeles and additional VPN server locations across the United States in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, and Denver. This makes it a great option if you want an LA IP address or an IP from another US city. ProtonVPN is great in terms of security. It operates its own Secure Core technology, an advanced security feature that offers a unique protection level for your online activities. The Secure Core network will protect your VPN connection by re-routing your data traffic through multiple servers before it leaves Proton's VPN network. This means that even an advanced cybercriminal who gains access to the exit server will be unable to decipher your real IP address or private data. The VPN also comes with security features such as a powerful ad-blocking DNS filter that protects your device from malware, malicious advertisem*nts, and website trackers. Moreover, ProtonVPN utilizes military-grade AES-256 bit encryption to ensure no one knows what you do online under the LA IP address. With ProtonVPN you can get access to content on US streaming sites with an LA IP address, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+; however, there is only streaming support on the Plus and Visionary plans. Price Starting At:Free VPN- For New Users: Free VPN Number of servers:1077+ Read review Try now

VyprVPN offers a VPN server in Los Angeles and other US locations. This means that you can easily get an LA IP address and access US websites, social media networks, and streaming services. For security-conscious users in Los Angeles, California, VyprVPN is a great option. It is well-known for its strong privacy policy and owns every VPN server on its network. It also operates on military standard AES encryption, secure VPN protocols, and uses its own zero-knowledge DNS service. This removes the need for any third-party intervention at any point. Admittedly, connection speeds are somewhat slower when using the OpenVPN protocol. However, WireGuard has recently been introduced to offer faster and more reliable speeds that are sufficient for streaming and gaming in high definition or even 4 K. VyprVPN's service is decent for streaming and successfully overcoming geo-restrictions on a host of streaming content on sites including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Unfortunately, it was unable to access Amazon Prime Video in the US, when connected to a Los Angeles VPN server. However, there is complete support for torrenters. Price Starting At: 3.75 $ / monthly45 $ / annually For New Users: 30 -day money-back guarantee Number of servers:700+ Read review Try now

Firestick Compatible StrongVPN This California VPN solution from StrongVPN is a solid choice for Los Angeles residents. It offers support for a wide range of devices and operating systems. There are dedicated clients for Windows, macOS, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android. StrongVPN also offers manual setup guides for a wide array of other platforms, including Linux, Synology NAS, Chrome OS, Wi-Fi routers, and Amazon Kindle. A single subscription comes with 12 simultaneous connections, which is more than most VPNs offer. And, if you install the VPN on your Wi-Fi router, you will gain support for an unlimited number of connections. This is possible as your Wi-Fi router will count as just one device connection, no matter how many additional devices connect to it. StrongVPN is not the largest of VPNs when it comes to its server network; however, its VPN server network offers access to servers in 46 cities worldwide and has Los Angeles VPN server locations. The VPN servers enable access to the most popular US streaming websites, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Spotify, Crunchyroll, ABC, YouTube, and more. The VPN will protect you from the prying eyes of your ISP, malicious companies, and cybercriminals in LA with industry-standard 256-bit AES encryption. A comprehensive no-logs policy also ensures that your VPN usage with an LA IP will never be recorded. Price Starting At: 5.83 $ / monthly69.96 $ / annually For New Users: 30 -day money-back guarantee Number of servers:950+ Read review Try now

If you’re traveling to Los Angeles, then you definitely need a VPN. A VPN will protect you if you connect to public Wi-Fi networks in LA, ensuring that hackers and network providers are unable to see yourinternet traffic.

Moreover, if you travel to LA from work, then you may need a VPN to gain secure remote access to your work network. A VPN will offer completely private internet access and a secure connection from your location to the office network.

Finally, if you’re traveling around in LA, then using a VPN will allow you to change your IP address so that you can find cheaper prices online, or access content from back home.

When choosing a VPN for Los Angeles, there are several things to need to consider. Firstly, does the VPN offer Los Angeles VPN server locations? You need to make sure it does so that you can get a Los Angeles IP address.

Not only does a Los Angeles VPN need to have servers in the city, but it needs to have excellent security and privacy features for secure access to the internet. As well as this, ensure that the VPN hasa strict no-logs policy to protect your sensitive information.

If you’re connecting to a Los Angeles VPN server from outside the US, then you need to ensure it offers the fastest speeds so that you can enjoy a great connection at all times. This means even long-distance connections will be speedy.

Finally, support for all of your devices is a must when it comes to choosing an LA VPN. This means you can use the VPN on any device and protect your internet browsing at all times.

Are VPNs legal across the entire United States? Yes, they are, meaning they are also legal in Los Angeles. However, every state in the US has different internet laws. Therefore, if you’re caught using a VPN to do something illegal online in Los Angeles, you will be in a lot of trouble with law enforcement.

There are many free VPNs that work in Los Angeles. One of the most popular free VPNs with LA IP addresses is Hola VPN. Hola is a P2P-powered VPN, meaning you can get a real LA IP address by routing your connection via another user’s device.

However, there are risks to free VPNs. If you are seeking privacy and security online, avoid using a free VPN. Free VPNs log data and often offer little to no encryption.