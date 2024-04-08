How To Get A NordVPN Free Trial In 2024 (2024)

NordVPN is among the leading VPN services on the internet. If you are looking for a reliable, robust, secure, and affordable VPN service with good long-term plans, then NordVPN service is for you.

Before committing to its subscription, it’s best to first use it for free in its trial period. Fortunately, NordVPN offers its 7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee plans, where, If you find it a good fit, purchase its subscription, or if not, then you can cancel your subscription and you’ll get your refund.

Now there are some specific ways by which you can avail of its free trial. In this guide, you’ll find those ways in detail.

Is It Safe to Use NordVPN’s Free Trial?

Yes, it is totally safe to use NordVPN’s free trial, this is because you won’t be paying any penny under that time period. It is a 7-day free trial for Android users. Also, a 30-day money back guarantee acts as an add-on. Though you have to enter your payment details, that’s safe in the NordVPN’s database.

Just make sure you cancel your subscription before the trial period or money back guarantee ends.

NordVPN Free Trial vs 30-Day Money-Back guarantee

NordVPN free trial is of 7-days and technically only available on Android devices. When signing in, you have to enter your payment details, but don’t worry, you won’t be charged until those 7-days end. After that, you’ll be charged.

Also, there’s another way by which you can use NordVPN for free for more time period. Well, technically not a trial as you have to pay for the service, but with its 30-day money back guarantee you’ll be refunded fully. This way, you can test the NordVPN for a whole month without risking your money. Just make sure to cancel the subscription before those 30-day period ends.

To get the maximum out of NordVPN’s free options, you can also put the two options together. Just claim your 7-day free trial, then continue to use the service for 30 more days and claim a refund.

How to Get NordVPN 30-day Money-back Guarantee

NordVPN doesn’t offer a completely free 30-day trial, but its money-back guarantee is quite close to it. This method works on PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other devices. To get it:

Visit the official website of NordVPN. There on the main page, click the Get NordVPN button to start the sign-up process. You’ll be redirected to the subscription page. Pick a subscription plan according to your requirements and enter your payment details. To reduce the upfront cost, it is best to sign up for the 1-month plan. Now you’ll be transferred to the checkout page, there, create your NordVPN account. Check your email, in that, you’ll receive a welcome email inviting you to log into your account and download the NordVPN app. You can even go to the download page of the NordVPN website. Click on “Download” for the relevant platform, and install the app. Once the NordVPN app is installed, open it and enter your login credentials. Connect to your preferred server location and you are done. For the next 30 days, you can use the NordVPN app without any restrictions. Just remember to cancel the subscription just before 30 days end.

Featured Partners 1 NordVPN Lowest Monthly Cost INR 329.07 ($3.99) + 3 months free Money back guarantee See Also The Best VPNs to Protect Yourself Online 30 days No. of servers 5,000+ Buy Now On NordVPN's secure website

How to Get NordVPN Free Trial on Android Devices

There are billions of Android users in the world, and if you are among those who wish to use NordVPN on your Android device. Then follow the steps mentioned below.

First, head towards the Google Play Store. There, search for the NordVPN app. Tap on install and download it. Launch the NordVPN app and tap on a sign-up button to create a new NordVPN account. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account. Now choose a subscription plan and enter your payment details to start the free trial (you won’t be charged until it ends). Once done, tap the Start 7-day trial button and you can use NordVPN for free.

Note: After using, if you realize that you don’t wish to continue using NordVPN. Make sure that you cancel your subscription before your trial period ends. This way, you’ll avoid being charged.

NordVPN’s Cancellation Policy During the Free Trial Period

When you are done using NordVPN in its free trial, to stay free of charge, you should cancel it before its trial period ends. Canceling NordVPN is as easy as signing up for its service. Here’s how to do it.

First, visit the official website of NordVPN. Login into your account. In the left-side menu, find NordVPN and click on it. Click on Manage Plan. Then click on cancel automatic payments and confirm the cancellation. You’ll start seeing that your VPN plan is expiring soon. Now, get in touch with the NordVPN customer support team via live chat to get a refund and regarding the cancellation of your account. To request for the live chat, click on the chat bubble from the bottom-right corner of NordVPN’s support page. You can even send an email to them. Once you have asked for the refund, your account will be disabled and within a matter of a few days, you’ll receive your refund.

Note: Usually, it takes 5-10 business days to process the refund.

Why To Choose NordVPN Over Other VPN Services

NordVPN is among the most popular VPN services due to its offerings. At Forbes, we’ve reviewed the service. Check out our NordVPN Review here. Below are some features that you should consider:

Threat protection – NordVPN is one of the most secure VPNs on the internet. Its biggest perk is that it offers malware and ad blocker. It also offers new-gen encryption, a customizable kill switch, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, Double VPN, Dark web monitor, and much more.

NordVPN is one of the most secure VPNs on the internet. Its biggest perk is that it offers malware and ad blocker. It also offers new-gen encryption, a customizable kill switch, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, Double VPN, Dark web monitor, and much more. Strict no-logs policy – Based in Panama, a remote area, NordVPN has a strict no-log policy for its users. You can even pay them in cryptocurrency.

Based in Panama, a remote area, NordVPN has a strict no-log policy for its users. You can even pay them in cryptocurrency. Great connection speeds – With cutting-edge NordLynx tunneling protocol, NordVPN offers fast connection speeds. Up to 200+ Mbps.

With cutting-edge NordLynx tunneling protocol, NordVPN offers fast connection speeds. Up to 200+ Mbps. Big server network – The NordVPN service has a big server network that has around 5000 servers in over 50 countries. So, wherever you are in the world, it’s easy for you to connect to your nearest server for fast speed.

The NordVPN service has a big server network that has around 5000 servers in over 50 countries. So, wherever you are in the world, it’s easy for you to connect to your nearest server for fast speed. Multi-platform support – The NordVPN service works on multiple platforms. Be it Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS.

The NordVPN service works on multiple platforms. Be it Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. 24/7 customer support – With email and 24/7 Live chat support, all your queries are answered swiftly.

Bottom Line

This was all regarding how to get a NordVPN free trial on different devices. Make sure that you go through the above-mentioned steps carefully and thoroughly. This way, you’ll be able to test NordVPN in its free trial period without any hassle.

