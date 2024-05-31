How to Install a VPN for Samsung Smart TV — Easy Guide 2024 (2024)

Since Samsung Smart TVs switched to Tizen OS, they no longer have native VPN support. It's now become impossible to watch all my favorite movies and TV shows on the big screen. So, I decided to test different methods of installing a VPN on my Samsung TV and finally found some that work.

The easiest workaround is to install a VPN on your router instead. Any device connected to your router is then covered by the VPN — including your Samsung Smart TV. You won't have to miss out on all the amazing content out there.

After testing 50 services, my favorite is ExpressVPN. It has custom router firmware for easy setup and impressive speeds with servers across the globe for watching any movie or TV show without buffering. Additionally, it’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try ExpressVPN without risk. Getting a refund is easy if you're not 100% happy with it.

Get a Samsung TV VPN Now

Quick Guide: How to Install a VPN for Samsung Smart TV in 3 Easy Steps Get a VPN. I recommend ExpressVPN since it has fast speeds, native router firmware, and a Smart DNS feature. Setting it up on your Samsung Smart TV is straightforward. Choose your installation method. There are 3 effective ways to install a VPN on your Samsung TV — router setup, WiFi connection sharing, or through Smart DNS. Start streaming on your Samsung Smart TV. You can now use the VPN with your Samsung Smart TV and enjoy your favorite TV shows on the big screen.

3 Ways to Easily Set Up a VPN for Samsung TV

Samsung Smart TVs have fantastic features, but they aren’t cheap. Naturally, you want to make the most out of your purchase by accessing all the content you want by installing a VPN.

Your router is the easiest way to install a Samsung Smart TV VPN. But you can also install your VPN on a desktop device and share the connection with your TV or set up Smart DNS.

Below are the step-by-step guidelines for setting up a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV using these 3 methods.

1. How to use a VPN on Samsung TV via a router

You can set up a VPN on your router to bypass geo-restrictions from your Samsung Smart TV. I found this to be the quickest and simplest way — it took me less than 10 minutes during testing.

Check that your router is VPN compatible. Not all routers come with the firmware you need, like DD-WRT or Tomato. If you find your router is incompatible with VPNs, you'll need to flash your router or buy one that has a VPN already installed. Get a VPN and sign in. I recommend ExpressVPNbecause of its custom router firmware for easy setup. Plus, impressive speeds allow for a seamless viewing experience on your Samsung TV. Download the VPN firmware. Once you're logged in, you need to choose where you want to install the VPN. When choosing 'Router' you'll be prompted to select your router type and model. The process will vary slightly depending on the VPN you've chosen, but most will have detailed guides on their website. Connect your Samsung TV to the VPN router. You can do this via WiFi or Lan cable. Complete the setup. Once connected, there should be a setup screen for the VPN router. Simply follow the instructions. Connect to a server. Choose a server in the country you want to stream from. For example, connect to a US server to access your Amazon Prime US account from your Samsung Smart TV. Start watching TV shows and movies. You’ll now be able to access global content to stream on your Samsung Smart TV.

Warning. Incorrect installation of custom firmware can brick your router, rendering it useless. Make sure to follow your VPN’s firmware installation guides properly to avoid doing any damage.

2. Set up a VPN through Windows connection sharing

This method involves installing a VPN on your computer and then sharing its connection with your Samsung Smart TV. The Windows connection sharing option is easy and fast, but your computer has to remain on the whole time.

Download and install a VPN. I recommend ExpressVPNsince it has impressive speeds for uninterrupted streaming — even over WiFi connections. In the VPN app, choose a server. Connect to a server in the country with the content you want. For example, you can't stream from your Disney+ Hotstar subscription unless you have an Indian IP address. Using a VPN changes your virtual location to that country. Share the connection from your computer. You can do this via your computer’s mobile hotspot or an ethernet cable. Ethernet is faster, but it’s inconvenient. Open your computer’s network settings, click on Mobile Hotspot, select WiFi under “Share my internet connection over,” and activate the mobile hotspot. Connect your Samsung Smart TV to your PC’s mobile hotspot. To do this, go to your TV menu and click “Network” > “Network Settings” > “Network type” > “Wireless.” Choose the mobile hotspot you just created and click on “Done.” This lets the TV connect to the internet through your PC’s VPN connection. Start watching your favorite movies and TV shows. You can now access your international streaming platforms on your Samsung Smart TV through your computer’s mobile hotspot.

3. Set up a VPN through Smart DNS

Smart DNS allows you to unblock content by masking your ISP’s DNS address behind a different DNS server. However, a Smart DNS hides your real IP but doesn’t encrypt your internet traffic.

Not all VPN services offer Smart DNS and those that do usually support limited locations. If you have a VPN that supports Smart DNS, follow these steps to set up the service on your Samsung Smart TV.

Get a VPN. I recommend ExpressVPNbecause its MediaStreamer Smart DNS feature is effotless to set up on your Samsung TV. Activate Smart DNS on your VPN. Log into your VPN’s website, navigate to the Smart DNS page, register your TV’s IP address, and get the VPN’s DNS IP address. Configure the DNS on your Samsung Smart TV. On your TV, go to “Settings” > “Network,” > “Network Status,” > “IP Settings,” > “DNS Settings,” > “Enter Manually.” Key in the DNS provided on your VPN website and click on “OK.” Choose your preferred location. If your VPN supports this option, choose a location that hosts your streaming subscriptions. Some Smart DNS services only support US connections. Start streaming on your Samsung Smart TV. Restart your TV and enjoy your chosen location's movies and shows. If you need to change your location, repeat steps 2 - 5.

Best VPNs to Install on Your Samsung Smart TV in 2024

All the VPNs on my list can be used on your Samsung TV and are router compatible. You can watch your favorite content on the big screen without delays, thanks to fast servers located worldwide.

Using these VPNs on your Samsung Smart TV is straightforward, even if you're a beginner. Plus, they have tried and tested money-back guarantees, so you can try them out risk-free.

Editor’s Choice Editor’s Choice Try Risk-Free for 30 Days

Tested March 2024 Works With: Netflix Disney+ APV HBO Max Hulu BBC iPlayer Sky More Try ExpressVPN > www.ExpressVPN.com

Straightforward to install on different routers using its custom firmware

Lightning-fast speeds for uninterrupted streaming on your Samsung Smart TV

Access global content on your TV with 3,000 servers in 105 countries

Connect up to 8 devices at the same time, including your Samsung Smart TV

Can unblock: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Vudu, DAZN, and more

Compatible with: Samsung Smart TV, routers, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

ExpressVPN has its own firmware compatible with various routers, making VPN-router setup hassle-free. After installing its router firmware, you get access to an intuitive console that makes it easy to change server locations on your Smart TV and access your streaming accounts.

Its unique Device Groups feature lets you connect your router-enabled devices to 5 different locations. This is handy when you want to use the VPN for different purposes. For example, I could immediately watch Netflix Canada on my Samsung TV while simultaneously torrenting on my desktop using a US server.

You can also install the VPN directly on your Smart TV using MediaStreamer. This Smart DNS feature lets you unblock US and UK content on devices that don’t natively support VPNs, like your Samsung TV. ExpressVPN unblocked Peaky Blinders on my BBC iPlayer account in less than 5 seconds.

Using its proprietary Lightway protocol, I experienced no buffering while streaming on my Samsung TV. My tests always yielded an average download speed above 27 Mbps, which is only about a 4% drop from my base connection of 28.22 Mbps — more than you need to stream in Ultra HD (4K viewing requires 25 Mbps).

I tested servers in the US, UK, and Canada, and they were all fast enough for 4K streaming

The only drawback is that this VPN is not the cheapest; its prices start at $6.67/month. However, for all the unique features you get, t’s worth it. Additionally, you can save up to 49% on your ExpressVPN subscriptionby taking advantage of its frequent discounts and deals.

All plans are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can try ExpressVPN with confidence. Getting a refund is quick and straightforward if you’re unhappy with the service. I canceled via 24/7 live chat, and the support agent promised to process it within 7 days. I was pleasantly surprised when I received the money in my bank account 3 days later.

ExpressVPN Offer March 2024: For a limited time only, you can get an ExpressVPN subscription for up to 49% off! Don't miss out!

Works With: Netflix Disney+ APV HBO Max Hulu BBC iPlayer Sky More Try CyberGhost VPN > www.cyberghostvpn.com

Impressive speeds for UHD streaming on your Samsung Smart TV

11,690 servers in 100 countries, and many streaming-optimized servers

Watch movies and shows on up to 7 devices simultaneously

Can unblock: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Vudu, DAZN, and more

Compatible with: Samsung Smart TV, routers, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

CyberGhost's streaming-optimized servers give you reliable access to your favorite platforms. Using the app on my Samsung Smart TV was a breeze. Just select 'For streaming' and type in your preferred platform in the search bar.

I connected to the Netflix US server in just 2 clicks during my tests and started watching 30 Rock immediately. I also easily unblocked my Amazon Prime Video and Hulu subscriptions.

Servers are labeled with the country and platform they unblock, making it easy to find the right one

On all the servers I tested, I averaged a download speed of 26 Mbps — ideal for smooth streaming on your Samsung TV. Thanks to its unlimited bandwidth, you can binge-watch as much as you want.

Like ExpressVPN, CyberGhost has a Smart DNS feature to quickly set it up on your Samsung Smart TV. You can also use it on other devices that don’t have native VPN support, like your PlayStation or Xbox. The VPNs also offer Smart DNS IPs for unblocking Netflix US, Netflix UK, and Hulu US.

It’s simple to configure your VPN preferences directly from your browser, too. This means you can easily adjust the VPN settings for your router from your browser instead of manually reconfiguring the router. For example, you can log into your browser and toggle on 'Content Blocker' to avoid ads popping up while using your Samsung Smart TV.

I found the short-term subscriptions quite pricey, with only a 14-day money-back guarantee. Thankfully, long-term plans are inexpensive at only $2.19/month. I recommend the 3-year option for the best savings.

You can also test CyberGhost free for 45 days using its money-back guarantee. I found its refund policy straightforward. After sending a cancelation email to customer support, the agent responded within 3 hours, and I received the money in my PayPal account within 5 days. You can also claim a refund through the 24/7 live chat support.

March 2024 Deal: CyberGhost is currently offering 83% off its most popular plan! Take advantage of this offer now and save more on your CyberGhost subscription.

Works With: Netflix Disney+ APV HBO Max Hulu BBC iPlayer Sky More Try Private Internet Access > www.PrivateInternetAccess.com

Fast connection to watch UHD movies on your Samsung Smart TV without issues

29,650 servers in 91 countries to access global content

Watch international movies and shows on up to Unlimited devices simultaneously

Can unblock: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Vudu, DAZN, and more

Compatible with: Samsung Smart TV, routers, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

PIA's vast server network lets you access your favorite movies and TV shows from your Samsung TV. Unblocking my Netflix US and ESPN+ subscriptions took me less than a minute. With so many servers to choose from, you won't have to deal with congestion due to overcrowding either. I watched Blade Runner 2043 in 4K Ultra HD without buffering. I lost less than 9% of my base speed in my PIA tests, achieving 25.6 Mbps.

Connecting to a US server instantly provided me with a Las Vegas IP address

Thanks to its Smart DNS feature, setting up the VPN on your Samsung Smart TV is easy. I had it installed and working in under 10 minutes. I chose the US as my DNS location, but PIA also has DNS IP addresses for the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Japan.

The only downside is that beginners might find the VPN a bit complicated due to its many customization options. However, you can use PIA with your Samsung Smart TV immediately as settings come pre-configured for streaming.

A long-term plan will cost you only $2.19/month. I opted for the 2-year option because it's the cheapest.

If you’re unsure whether it’s the right choice for you, you can try PIA risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. When I tested the process via 24/7 live chat, the support agent only inquired about my reason for canceling before processing my request. My refund was in my PayPal account that same week.

March 2024 Update: PIA doesn't usually have deals or discounts (it's already so affordable), but right now you can get a new subscription for a crazy 82% off!

Works With: Netflix Disney+ APV HBO Max Hulu BBC iPlayer Sky More Try PrivateVPN > www.privatevpn.com

Good speeds for uninterrupted Ultra HD streaming on your Samsung Smart TV

200 servers in 63 countries to watch global content on your Samsung TV

Easy to install and use on up to 10 devices at the same time

Can unblock: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Vudu, DAZN, and more

Compatible with: Samsung Smart TV, routers, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

The process of unblocking content is made easier through PrivateVPN's intuitive interface for Samsung Smart TVs. By pressing the noticeable power button, you're able to link to a local server. Like CyberGhost, the feature to add servers to your favorites list facilitates rapid connections and straightforward access to your preferred streaming platforms.

When testing PrivateVPN, I found installing it on my router effortless, thanks to the website's step-by-step instructions. I was up and running after just a few minutes. Additionally, you can request remote installation for Windows, Mac, and Linux, and then share the connection with your Samsung TV.

You can choose between multiple VPN protocols, including OpenVPN and L2TP/IPSec. For reliable streaming, I recommend OpenVPN as it gave me the fastest speed and is less likely to be detected by streaming platforms.

Choose OpenVPN to reliably get around geo-restrictions and access your streaming accounts

Despite my concerns about its limited server network, I encountered no issues watching various local platforms. Even Netflix, which is notorious for blocking VPNs, didn't detect that I was using a nearby server in London to watch Netflix in the UK. I was able to stream The Irishman on my Samsung TV without any interruptions.

You save the most with longer plans, which start at $2/month. Since all subscriptions offer the same benefits, I recommend the 3-year option as it's the most cost-effective.

Additionally, all subscriptions come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, you can try PrivateVPN on your Smart TV without risk. I requested a refund via 24/7 live chat and received my money back in my bank account within 5 days.

Works With: Netflix Disney+ HBO Max Hulu BBC iPlayer More Try IPVanish VPN > www.IPVanishVPN.com

Fast servers to watch movies and TV shows on your Samsung TV without delays

Access global content on the big screen with 2,400 servers in 90 countries

Use it on an Unlimited number of devices at once so the whole family can stream

Can unblock: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Vudu, DAZN, and more

Compatible with: Samsung Smart TV, routers, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

IPVanish boasts consistent high speeds that are perfect for streaming on your Samsung TV. In my tests on the US, UK, and Australian servers, the average speed was 25.2 Mbps, which is only 10% below my foundational speed of 28 Mbps. The VPN dashboard allows you to easily identify the most suitable server by checking its load and ping.

Choose a server with low ping and server load for faster speeds

You also have plenty of options for unblocking international streaming accounts with servers spread worldwide. I easily accessed my US Amazon Prime Video account and watched Jack Ryan.

Regrettably, IPVanish does not offer a Smart DNS service to modify your TV's virtual location. Nevertheless, IPVanish is compatible with various router brands, and their support team is available around the clock to assist you in configuring the VPN on your Samsung Smart TV. Installing the VPN on my router and unblocking Disney+ took approximately 15 minutes.

See Also Wie Sie ein DNS auf Ihrem Samsung Smart TV einrichten | ExpressVPN

Subscriptions are affordable, with prices starting at $2.75/month. I went for the yearly subscription to save money.

With its 30-day money-back guarantee, you can test IPVanish for yourself. If it doesn't suit your needs, simply cancel your subscription and request a refund via your online dashboard, you don't even have to talk to anyone. I did this and received my money back after 5 days.

Tips on Choosing The Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV

Although there are hundreds of VPNs available on the market, not all are compatible with Samsung Smart TVs. Some either don't function with these televisions or lack the ability to reliably circumvent restrictions across various streaming services. Should you decide to assess VPNs on your own, these are the criteria I used to refine my recommendations:

Compatible with Samsung TV — There’s no point in picking a VPN if it doesn’t work with your TV. For a VPN to be compatible with Samsung Smart TV, it should either have an app that works with your router or a Smart DNS feature.

— There’s no point in picking a VPN if it doesn’t work with your TV. For a VPN to be compatible with Samsung Smart TV, it should either have an app that works with your router or a Smart DNS feature. Fast speeds — Some VPNs slow down your speeds so much that videos take too long to load and keep buffering as you watch. Choose a VPN that won't drop our speed by more than 20-30%.

— Some VPNs slow down your speeds so much that videos take too long to load and keep buffering as you watch. Choose a VPN that won't drop our speed by more than 20-30%. Global network — A good VPN should have many servers worldwide. This helps you bypass geo-restrictions and access your streaming accounts.

— A good VPN should have many servers worldwide. This helps you bypass geo-restrictions and access your streaming accounts. Easy to set up and use — Get a VPN that has a simple, user-friendly interface and is easy to install on your router. A Smart DNS feature is a bonus.

— Get a VPN that has a simple, user-friendly interface and is easy to install on your router. A Smart DNS feature is a bonus. Trustworthy money-back guarantee — You might want to test whether a VPN suits your needs, and knowing it as a reputable refund policy will put your mind at ease.

FAQs on Samsung Smart TV VPNs

Does Samsung TV support VPNs?

No, but you can use a VPN on your Samsung TV by installing it on your router. All you need to do is choose a VPN that's router compatibility to get it working with your Smart TV. You can also set up a VPN on your Samsung TV via a Smart DNS feature, which some premium VPNs offer. Alternatively, you can install the VPN on your computer and share the connection with your Smart TV.

What can I unblock with a VPN on Samsung TV?

You can access a ton of content from your Samsung Smart TV using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions. However, it goes against some streaming services' T&Cs to use a VPN, so make sure you familiarize yourself with its policies so that you don't break any rules. To access global content, set up the VPN on your router and connect your Samsung Smart TV.

Some of the streaming platforms you can unblock with a VPN include:

Netflix HBO Max Sky YouTube TV Amazon Prime Video Hulu ITV Hub Sling TV Disney+ Vudu Disney+ BBC iPlayer Showtime All 4 Starz Peaco*ck PlayStation Vue ESPN DAZN The Tennis Channel Pandora Spotify fuboTV UFC Fight Pass

How can I use a VPN to watch Netflix on my Samsung Smart TV?

Yes, you can access your Netflix subscription on your Samsung Smart TV when connecting your VPN to a server location with the rights to that specific Netflix library. For example, connect to a server in America to unblock your Netflix US account. ExpressVPN is super easy to set up on your router, or use its MediaStreamer feature to connect your Samsung TV.

Can I use a DNS proxy instead of a VPN on Samsung Smart TV?

You can, but it’s not recommended. To reliably stream movies and TV shows from various platforms on your Samsung Smart TV, you’re better off using a tried-and-tested VPN.

There are a couple of reasons why proxies aren’t the best option. DNS proxies have fewer server locations, limiting your content selection. Additionally, most streaming platforms easily detect and block most DNS proxies. You’ll also have difficulty finding a proxy that works with your Samsung TV since most of them are incompatible with Smart TVs.

Why do I need a VPN for my Samsung Smart TV?

You don't need a VPN, but it's useful if you want to bypass geoblocks and access your streaming platforms. This way, you won't be limited to the content in your region but can (if the service's rules permit it) enjoy international entertainment. A premium VPN compatible with your Samsung TV can help you get around geo-restrictions.

On top of that, VPNs use encryption and robust security features to protect your data from snoops and hackers while using internet services.

Can I use a free VPN for a Samsung TV?

Probably not, as it's unlikely that free VPNs can be installed on a Samsung Smart TV. Plus, they generally limit speed, server networks, and bandwidth in the hope that you'll upgrade to a paid plan. A reliable VPN that works with Samsung Smart TVs and has a money-back guarantee is a better alternative.

Most streaming platforms block free VPNs, so they aren’t reliable for accessing content. Some log your data and browsing activity and sell it to third parties, while others can infect your device with malware.

Start Using a VPN on Your Samsung Smart TV Now

Installing a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV is a great way to access your favorite TV shows and movies. While Tizen doesn’t support native VPN apps, you can use a router, Smart DNS, or WiFi connection sharing to set up a VPN on your Samsung TV and unblock tons of amazing global content.

My top recommendation is ExpressVPN. It has custom router firmware that makes it easy to install on your Samsung Smart TV, plus a Smart DNS feature for watching US and UK content uninterrupted. It’s also backed by a trustworthy 30-day money-back guarantee so, you can try ExpressVPN risk-free.

To summarize, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV are…

Rank Provider Our Score Discount Visit Website 1 9.9 /10 9.9 Our Score Save 49%! Find Out More 2 9.7 /10 9.7 Our Score Save 83%! Find Out More 3 9.5 /10 9.5 Our Score Save 82%! Find Out More 4 9.4 /10 9.4 Our Score Save 85%! Find Out More 5 9.3 /10 9.3 Our Score Save 77%! Find Out More