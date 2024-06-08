How to Make Authentic Italian Tiramisu Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This is the authentic Italian tiramisu recipe - not just a dessert, but a testament to Italy's rich culinary history.

From the vibrant streets of Venice to the rustic homes of Tuscany, tiramisu has become a beloved treat enjoyed by locals and global foodies alike.

Its name, which means "pick me up" in Italian, perfectly captures its essence, combining layers of delicate ladyfingers soaked in strong coffee with the velvety texture of mascarpone cheese, all dusted with a generous sprinkling of cocoa powder.

But like all iconic dishes, tiramisu has seen numerous variations over time, each claiming to be the "real deal". For the purist, the search is always for the original, unadulterated, classic tiramisu that transports them to the heart of Italy with every bite.

This recipe is dedicated to that quest, unraveling the timeless charm and layered flavors of authentic Italian tiramisu.

The classic recipe for tiramisu calls for raw eggs, but we’ll give you even the version with cooked eggs. Just read the paragraph below "How to Pasteurize Eggs".

Let's see how to make the authentic Italian Recipe for tiramisu!

Jump to: Ingredients

Kitchen Tools and Equipment

Instructions

How to Cook Eggs For Tiramisu

Storage

Substitutes

Origins of Tiramisu

Recipe Recap

Ingredients Prep Time: 30 Min

Cooling Time: 3 H

Servings: 8 300 g Savoiardi (Ladyfingers) - about 30 cookies. We recommend BALOCCO Savoiardi Ladyfingers, or make homemade ladyfingers with our recipe, which are great!

with our recipe, which are great! 500 g (1.1 pound = 2 ¼ cups) of mascarpone cheese. Try our recipe for homemade mascarpone cheese

4 medium eggs (about 220 g/7.7 oz without shells)

100 g (½ cup) of granulated sugar

300 ml (1 ¼ cup) of espresso coffee

2 tablespoons of Marsala Wine

unsweetened cocoa powder for decoration

To make this fabulous Italian dessert you need a ceramic baking pan. For 8 people you need one of about 30 x 19 cm (12 x 8 inch), like the one we used in this recipe. There are several types but have a look at this set of Ceramic Baking Dish. They are perfect casseroles even for lasagna.

If you want to serve tiramisu in something more elegant, check out these Trifle Bowl with Pedestal

You absolutely need an electric stand mixer that really is a great help for making a perfect tiramisu. We opted for the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer but there are other very good brands. For example, another excellent and less expensive stand mixer is this 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer by Cuisinart.

You can also prepare tiramisu recipe with an electric hand mixer: try KitchenAid Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo.

Instructions

BEFORE YOU START: This is the authentic recipe for Italian Tiramisu. The ancient one that we've been handing down for generations. It is made with very fresh but raw eggs. If you want to use cooked eggs, read the paragraph at the end of the recipe "How to Cook Eggs for Tiramisu"

Step 1) - First of all, make the coffee. For a quick and delicious Italian coffee, we used an Espresso Machine. Then add 2 tablespoons of Rum or Marsala wine. This is optional. If you don't like liqueurs or you are making Tiramisu for children, don't use it. Your tiramisu is great all the same, even without liqueur. Set aside and let cool.

Step 2) - Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Set aside the yolks and whip the egg whites until stiff: you will get at it when the the egg whites will not move if you turn the bowl over. Remember that to whip egg whites to stiff peaks, there should be no trace of yolk. Once ready, set aside.

Step 3) - Now, in a bowl, beat the egg yolks with sugar until light and smooth, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4) - In the meantime, pour the mascarpone cheese into a bowl and work it with a spoon to make it softer. Mascarpone cheese must be of excellent quality, creamy and thick. When the yolks are ready add the mascarpone cheese.

Step 6) - Mix with a wooden spoon, from bottom up. Mix slowly until smooth and creamy.

Step 7) - Now let's prepare the layers of ladyfingers and mascarpone cream. You can make 2 or more layers, depending on the width and depth of your pan. Dip the ladyfingers quickly (1 or 2 seconds) into the coffee. Then arrange the ladyfingers in the casserole of your liking. IMPORTANT: The ladyfingers should not soak too much coffee, otherwise the tiramisu will be too rich in coffee and runny.

Step 8) - Arrange them so that they cover the bottom of the casserole. Then spread the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.

Step 9) - Add another layer of ladyfingers and then top with more mascarpone cream. If you are making the last layer, spread the mascarpone cream generously.

Step 10) - Finally, sprinkle with cocoa powder. You can even add dark chocolate chips, if you like. Allow to rest 3 hours in the refrigerator before serving. Even better if you prepare the tiramisu the day before, letting it rest overnight. YOU MUST ALSO TRY:

Mascarpone Cream Recipe

Strawberry Tiramisu Recipe

Coffee Mascarpone Cream in Chocolate Cookie Cups

in Chocolate Cookie Cups Zuccotto Recipe

Limoncello Tiramisu

Tiramisu Cake Roll

How to Cook Eggs For Tiramisu

Tiramisu in Italy has always been made with raw eggs and it's well known that it would be a good idea to cook (pasteurize) the eggs before using them in the preparation of this dessert.

Below I'm going to show you how to cook yolks and egg whites using a hot syrup made with water and sugar.

For more information and tips read "How to Pasteurize Eggs"

EGG YOLKS

For 4 yolks, you need 50 g (¼ cup) of granulated sugar and 25 g (1 ¾ tablespoons) of water. Step 1) - First, place the sugar and the water in a saucepan. Stir to dissolve the sugar as much as possible and then bring this syrup to a boil, stirring constantly. The syrup will be ready when it reaches the temperature of 121°C (250°F). Measure the temperature with a candy thermometer. If you don't have a thermometer, the syrup will be ready when small white bubbles form on the surface. Step 2) - Meanwhile, start whipping the egg yolks with a stand mixer at full speed. Step 3) - When the syrup is hot and ready, drizzle it over the yolks while whisking. Beat the cream until completely cool (about 10 minutes). To tell if the cream is cool enough, simply place your hands on the bowl. When the bowl is cold, the cream is ready.

Now it's time to add the mascarpone.

EGG WHITES

See Also 60 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes to Sweeten Your Holiday Season

For 4 egg whites at room temperature, you need 50 g (¼ cup) of granulated sugar and 25 g (1 ¾ tablespoons) of water. Step 1) - As for the egg whites, prepare as well a syrup with sugar and water. The syrup will be ready when it reaches the temperature of 121°C (250°F). Step 2) - Meanwhile, start whipping the egg whites with the mixer at full speed. Step 3) - When you see that they are whipping well, slowly add the hot syrup in a trickle. Continue whipping the egg whites until stiff for another 10 minutes.

Now the stiffly beaten cooked egg whites are ready. Add them to the mascarpone cream and continue following the tiramisu recipe.

Storage

After assembling the tiramisu, it's a good practice to let it set in the refrigerator for at least three hours before serving. This allows the flavors to meld together and the dessert to firm up.

Short-Term Storage

If you made the tiramisu in a dish, cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. If you're dealing with individual servings, they should be covered or placed in airtight containers.

Tiramisu contains dairy, so it needs to be stored in the refrigerator. It will usually keep well for up to 3-4 days.

Long-Term Storage (Freezing)

Place tiramisu in airtight food containers, preferably already portioned. Then place them in the freezer. It can be stored frozen for up to 2-3 weeks.

To enjoy your frozen tiramisu, transfer it to the refrigerator and let it thaw overnight. Avoid thawing it at room temperature as this can lead to condensation, affecting the texture and flavor.

Substitutes

Mascarpone: You can substitute mascarpone with cream cheese, which has a consistency similar to mascarpone. While sifted fresh ricotta adds a more delicate and light note. Or try tiramisu with my diplomatic cream recipe!

You can substitute mascarpone with cream cheese, which has a consistency similar to mascarpone. While sifted fresh ricotta adds a more delicate and light note. Or try tiramisu with my recipe! Eggs: You can substitute eggs for whipped cream, as in the " Tiramisu without eggs " recipe. Whip the heavy cream until stiff and add to the mascarpone for a creamy, fluffy texture without eggs. Be sure to whip the cream well until it forms soft peaks to ensure the right consistency in the tiramisu.

You can substitute eggs for whipped cream, as in the " " recipe. Whip the heavy cream until stiff and add to the mascarpone for a creamy, fluffy texture without eggs. Be sure to whip the cream well until it forms soft peaks to ensure the right consistency in the tiramisu. Savoiardi: You can substitute Savoiardi for Pavesini, which are thinner Italian cookies than Savoiardi but have a similar texture. Or use thinly sliced Pan di Spagna (sponge cake) for a lighter, softer option.

You can substitute Savoiardi for Pavesini, which are thinner Italian cookies than Savoiardi but have a similar texture. Or use thinly sliced (sponge cake) for a lighter, softer option. Espresso coffee: You can also use instant coffee brewed with hot water, which is a quick and convenient option. However, the flavor is less intense. Decaffeinated coffee, meanwhile, is for those who prefer to avoid caffeine.

You can also use instant coffee brewed with hot water, which is a quick and convenient option. However, the flavor is less intense. Decaffeinated coffee, meanwhile, is for those who prefer to avoid caffeine. Marsala: Rum or coffee liqueur adds a robust flavor similar to Marsala. Brandy or cognac may be more intense and aromatic alternatives.

Rum or coffee liqueur adds a robust flavor similar to Marsala. Brandy or cognac may be more intense and aromatic alternatives. Cocoa powder: Dark, white, or milk chocolate chips add a decorative touch and rich flavor that can replace cocoa powder. You can use grated chocolate for a more rustic and crunchy decoration.

Origins of Tiramisu

The origins of Tiramisu are not certain. Piedmont, Tuscany, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia are the Italian regions fighting for the paternity of this wonderful dessert.

We make our own the authoritative conclusions of the Tiramisu Academy The Academy places the origins of this dessert in the Treviso area (a city in Veneto), between the second half of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century.

Tiramisù is certainly the evolution of a very simple dessert called "sbatutin" (beaten). It was a cream based on beaten egg yolks and sugar, served together with crumbly biscuits, specially prepared for children's snacks.

For this reason, the use of liqueur does not appear in the official recipe.

Subsequently and gradually they began to add coffee, mascarpone and cocoa, giving rise to the wonderful dessert that we all know.

The people from Treviso who emigrated abroad were the first to export and spread the traditional Italian Tiramisu recipe to the world.

Recipe Recap