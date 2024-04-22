How to Make Blueberry Jam (no pectin recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Whip up a batch of Homemade Blueberry Jam with fresh or frozen blueberries. This no-pectin Blueberry Jam Recipe is made with only 3 ingredients and is perfect for slathering on bread, English muffins, scones, and so much more!

No Pectin Blueberry Jam Recipe

If you’ve been a reader for any amount of time, you probably already know we are die-hard blueberry fans over here. I mean we just can’t stay out of them, and when Sprouts puts them on sale, we load up! (Have you seen my no-bake Blueberry Pie Recipe or Lemon Blueberry Bread? They are both amazing!)

This Homemade Blueberry Jam Recipe is made with no pectin, no starches, or fillers, just three simple ingredients!

All you need is a few minutes over the stove and you will have an amazing and sweet homemade jam.

I have an amazing Strawberry Jam and Peach Jam Recipe that is basically the same as this blueberry jam. Just fruit and sugar plus a bit of lemon to help the jam set. (Lemon juice is a natural pectin source. It helps the jam set up and also helps prevent the growth of bacteria in your jam.)

The blueberry jam came out beautifully with minimal effort, and I will for sure be making it whenever we have a surplus of berries in our home.

Ingredients Needed to Make Blueberry Jam

Want to give this recipe a shot? Make sure to add these ingredients to your shopping list:

2 cups Blueberries

3/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to make Blueberry Jam

(Scroll to the bottom for the printable recipe card)

Start by placing your sugar, lemon juice, and blueberries in a pan .

in a pan You will work at cooking the berry mixture on the stove until it begins to boil stirring constantly .

begins to boil stirring constantly Reduce heat and cook for 10 minutes. Gently smash the blueberries with the back of the spoon while cooking

Towards the end of the cooking time, the blueberry mixture will begin to thicken just a bit.

Transfer your blueberry jam to jars and allow it to cool to room temperature.

to cool to room temperature. Once the jam is at room temperature, seal and store it in the fridge.

This recipe makes one 8oz Jar of Blueberry Jam

Storage

I store my Homemade Blueberry Jam in the fridge in8 oz mason jars with lids.

Homemade Jam is best when used within the first 10 days of making it. However, if left unopened, jamcouldstay usable in the fridge for 1-3 months.

If you would like to freeze your blueberry jam, just place the jars (or use a freezer bag) in the freezer. You’ll want to leave a little room for the jam to expand as it freezes. For best results, use the frozen jam within a year.

Thaw Jam in the fridge the night before you plan to eat it.

Ways to use your Blueberry Jam Spread on muffins, bread, etc .

. Top yogurt bowls .

. Pair with oatmeal .

. Add a dollop of the jam to ice cream .

. Mix in smoothies , etc…

, etc… Use on top of cheesecake .

FAQ’s

How long do you cook Blueberry Jam? Cook the jam for about 10 minutes or until the temperature of the jam reaches 220°f. How To Know When Jam Is Done For best results, use a thermometer to check the temperature. You will want the jam to reach 220°F. 220°F is the heat point at which the sugar bonds with the pectin and forms a gel. It can take 24-48 hours for the jam to fully set up. So if it is still on the thinner side, don’t worry. Know that as it sits in the fridge, it will continue to set up. Another method to test if the jam is ready is the “plate in the freezer” method. (Remove jam from heat while conducting the test.) Place a small plate in the freezer when you begin cooking the jam. When you are ready to test to see if the jam will set, remove the plate from the freezer and place a quarter size amount of the jam in the center of the plate. Place the plate back in the freezer for about a minute. Run your finger through the jam on the plate. if it wrinkles and is jell-like, the jam is ready. If the jam “fills in” the line you made with your finger, you should cook the jam for another few minutes. Does It Matter If I Use Fresh Or Frozen Blueberries? This easy jam recipe works great with both fresh and frozen blueberries. Blueberries are picked and frozen at their prime, so the sweetness is very comparable to fresh. The texture of frozen berries is a bit different, but since you are cooking the berries, you don’t have to worry. For this go around, I used fresh blueberries, but I have used frozen berries in the past. Do you need to add pectin to make Blueberry Jam? Blueberries are naturally low in pectin. What this means is you will need to add something to help the blueberries gel. In this recipe, we use sugar and lemon juice instead of pectin. How long does homemade jam last? Unopened in the fridge, the jam will last 2 to 3 months. Once the jar is opened, I recommend using the jam within 10 days for the best flavor. If you can your jam using the water-bath method, you can expect your sealed jars (stored in a cool, dry place) to last 1 to 2 years. How To Can Homemade Fruit Jam For Pantry Storage: This fruit jam recipe is perfect for water bath canning. I have the Ball Home Canning kit. Itcontains everything you need for water bath canning. To can your blueberry jam: Sterilize the jars and lids. Whatever size you like. (I prefer the8 oz jarsfor this recipe.) Add the strawberry jam to the jar, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Use a skinny spatula to help remove air pockets. Wipe down jar rims and add the lids. Seal to fingertip tightness. (Screw on till you feel resistance. Too loose, jar won’t seal, too tight air won’t release properly.) Process for 5 minutes in the boiling water. Turn off the heat and let the jars sit in the water for another 5 minutes. Remove jars and let cool for 12 to 24 hours. Check the seal by removing the band and pressing the center of each lid. If you are able to indent the lid, your jam did not seal properly. Store in a cool, dry location for 1 for best quality, but may be good for up to 2 years. Be sure totest your jar for spoilagebefore using it. Keep in mind higher altitudes affect boiling, and you will need to process the jam differently. (I believe I readboiling points are lower at high altitudes.)

Grab your plump and juicy blueberries and make this blueberry jam recipe for yourself or gift it to another blueberry lover!

Print

How to Make Blueberry Jam (no pectin recipe)
Author: Jamie Sanders

Prep Time: 5

Cook Time: 10

Total Time: 15 min

Yield: 1 8 oz jar 1 x

Category: jams and jellies

Delicious no-pectin Blueberry Jam Recipe, made with 3 ingredients! It's perfect for slathering on bread, English muffins, scones, and so much more!
2 heaping cups of fresh or frozen blueberries

heaping cups of fresh or frozen blueberries 3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
Add blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice to a medium saucepan. Stirring frequently, cook over medium high heat until blueberry mixture comes to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to medium and continue boiling and stirring for 10 minutes. Towards the end of the cooking time, use the back of the spoon to gently crush some of the berries. At the end of the 10 minutes the blueberry liquid should be slightly thickened. You can also use a thermometer to judge done-ness. When the blueberry mixture reaches 220°F, the jam is done. (I watched the clock, my jam hit 220°F at almost exactly 10 minutes.) Transfer the blueberry jam to a storage jar and let come to room temperature. Once at room temp, seal jars and store in the refrigerator. The jam might take 24 to 48 hours to fully set up. (But it can be eaten immediately.) For best results use in about 10 days. (If sealed properly and unopened, your jam couldlast anywhere from 1 to 3 months in the fridge.)
Serving Size: 1 tablespoon

Calories: 47

Fat: 0

Carbohydrates: 12

Protein: 0

Good luck making jam!

