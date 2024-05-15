How to make Cauliflower Rice Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Love rice but not the carbs? Try this easy Cauliflower rice recipe for a low carb alternative to rice that is easy and delicious!

Cauliflower rice recipe

Rice is always a great side dish but if you are eating keto or low carb, it won’t work. The solution? This amazing cauliflower rice recipe. It really is fabulous!

Now, I have had several skeptical people try this cauliflower rice and they have all been very surprised by how delicious it actually is. It isn’t your normal rice, but you will be surprised by how much you love it.

In fact, there are several meals that my husband and I now prefer cauliflower rice over regular rice.

We love to use this cauliflower rice in my Taco Rice Casserole.I just toss it in raw and it is so delicious. No one even misses the carbs! I wouldn’t microwave it for this recipe though. Just toss it in raw.

The entire family loves Crockpot Taco Rice Soup and cauliflower rice is amazing in this recipe too! Another favorite is this Crockpot Stuffed pepper soup.

We actually prefer the cauliflower rice over the regular rice! It is seriously so amazing! You might also want to try this easy Cheesy Cauliflower Recipe. Yum!

What is cauliflower rice?

It is a really delicious and easy alternative to rice. You will be amazed how tasty cauliflower can taste.

Give this a try!

Are some of you trying to eat heathier like me? I am trying not to just diet, but instead plan for healthier meals.

One of the things my family has now incorporated into our dinners is Cauliflower Rice. This cauliflower rice recipe is so easy, it is hard to even call it a recipe.

How to rice cauliflower:

You will just need a head of cauliflower. You can usefood processor like this, or you can even use aninexpensive food chopper.

In a matter of minutes your fresh cauliflower is chopped up into a “rice”. It does not take long at all to do this if you want to make your own cauliflower rice.

Ingredients for the best cauliflower rice:

1 Head of Cauliflower

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic salt

How to make cauliflower rice:

Coarsely chunk the cauliflower into pieces. Place in a food processor or food chopper until a “rice mixture forms”.

It is that easy!

How to cook cauliflower rice:

Dump this rice into a microwave safe dish with a lid. Season lightly with garlic salt and pepper.

Microwave for 5 minutes with the lid on. It is so quick and easy!

Serve with your favorite dish.

How to season cauliflower rice.

Seasoning cauliflower rice is actually very easy. See How to Season Cauliflower Rice for all our easy ideas.

This cauliflower rice recipe is that easy!

However, it tastes great and works well to replace your regular rice in any of your recipes. If the thought of loosing all of your rice scares you mix it in with your brown rice. My kids didn’t even notice it when we did it.

We have also put this cauliflower rice in our soups instead of regular rice and our kids didn’t even question us. I loved it because I was adding a vegetable into our meal where we normally wouldn’t have it.

Once you try cooked cauliflower rice, you will see how easy it is. It only takes a few minutes to turn a head of cauliflower or cauliflower florets into delicious cooked cauliflower rice.

Try this side dish for a great recipe. It is one of our favorite cauliflower rice recipes and gluten free. You can use this to make fried rice in stir fries with a little olive oil.

The ideas are endless and your entire family will enjoy it. My kids were hesitant at first but really loved it once they tried it.

Let us know how it turns out for you! It is really so good and very easy to make!

Skip takeout and enjoyCauliflower fried rice recipeat home.

Here are some recipes you could try it in:

Taco Rice Casserole – I wouldn’t microwave it for this recipe though. Just toss it in raw.

– I wouldn’t microwave it for this recipe though. Just toss it in raw. Crockpot Taco Rice Soup – we love it in this recipe.

– we love it in this recipe. Crockpot Stuffed pepper soup is another one where I prefer the cauliflower rice over the regular rice!

This is a simple gluten free side dish. See more Gluten Free Side Dishes Recipes.

Print this cauliflower rice recipe below:

CAULIFLOWER RICE
Love rice but not the carbs? Try this easyCauliflower rice recipe for a low carb alternative to rice that is easy and delicious!
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 15 minutes mins
Servings 6
Cuisine American
Course Side Dish
Ingredients
▢ 1 head Cauliflower

▢ ½ teaspoon pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic salt Instructions Coarsely chunk the cauliflower into pieces.

Place in a food processor or food chopper until a “rice mixture forms”.

Dump this rice into a microwave safe dish with a lid.

Season lightly with garlic salt and pepper.

Microwave for 5 minutes with the lid on.

Serve with your favorite dish. Nutrition Facts Calories 21kcal, Carbohydrates 4g, Protein 2g, Fat 1g, Saturated Fat 1g, Sodium 413mg, Potassium 249mg, Fiber 2g, Sugar 2g, Vitamin C 40mg, Calcium 18mg, Iron 1mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

