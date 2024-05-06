How to Make Fermented Cranberries for Your Holidays or Any Time: A Recipe — All Posts Healing Harvest Homestead (2024)

You might also want to sign up for the FREE 5-Day Herbal Foundations Course, and start using herbs and spices for your own home remedies today! Just click here or on the image below:

Nourishing Traditions by Sally Fallon is a feast of excellent research and information from the Weston A. Price Foundation.

Besides adding them to yogurt like I did in the above picture, you could try adding them to stuffings, potatoes, marinades, soups, and whatever else you think they might go with! Keep in mind, cooking them will kill off the raw probiotics, but if you are just going for a different taste or a unique addition to a traditional recipe, I think you’ll like these!

Well, I’m glad I chose number three. This experiment just underscored for me how wonderful the traditional food preservation practice and skill of fermentation is. What would have been a waste turned into a delicious treat and side-dish.

I admit. This was initially a move of desperation. You see, I hate waste. When I pulled out that old bag of frozen berries, I had three choices: 1) Give them to the chickens (but I wasn’t sure they’d go for them); 2) Compost them; 3) Try an experiment and see what happens if I fermented them.

Fermenting them makes them MUCH more mild. They are slightly salty, and not sweet. Since I like my cranberries a little tiny bit sweet, I added some Lemon Infused Honey, and MMMmmmmm! So, So Good!

Well, I was pleasantly surprised! You know how cranberries are usually super tart? To the point where you can't really eat them by themselves?

Step 10) After you feel they have fermented long enough (I let mine go about 2 to 3 weeks on my counter), it's time to test them out!

Step 9) Now put on your airlock system . For Mason jars, my favorites are these silicone "nipple" types , but you can also purchase lids with an actual airlock that will fit on a Mason jar. Alternatively, you can simply use a regular Mason jar lid---if you do this, you will HAVE to "burp" your fermenting jar once or twice a day to allow the gases to escape.

Step 8) Place your weight on top of the cranberries, making sure they are all under the liquid.

Step 7) Fill up the rest of the way to within one inch of the top of the jar with distilled water. Since we are on a well, I just use our well water.

Step 4) Squeeze the juice of a lemon into the jar---or you can use an orange.

Step 2) Crush them up. You can use a large fork, a sauerkraut masher , or even a potato masher . You want to try to bust most of them up a bit to allow the juices out and to help them ferment better as the brine will soak into them more easily.

Step 1) Since my cranberries were frozen, I put them in a colander and let them defrost. If you're using a fresh bag, you can skip this step. Rinse them well!

You’ll need a quart wide mouth mason jar to make these. You really don’t need any fancy equipment, although you could use a mason jar airlock system if you like.

Fermented foods are GREAT for your gut!So here's how I fermented my cranberries and also how I used these red beauties in our food.

The reason I decided to ferment these frozen cranberries is because 1) I just didn't feel like a cranberry sauce deal; and 2) I just wanted to see how it would go! 3) I had to get them used up, as they were getting on the old side, and…

This recipe is easy, tasty, and healthy, with a flavor that is unlike any cranberry taste you’ve ever tried!

Have you ever cleaned out your freezer and found things in there that you should really just use already?I found a bag of frozen fresh cranberries hiding out in my freezer, and I decided I'd just go ahead and ferment them in time for this year’s holiday feast.

NOTE: This article is about how you can ferment and preserve your cranberries. You don’t need a freezer, and by fermenting any extra cranberries you have from the holidays, you’ll actually increase their nutritional value! Cause…that’s what fermentation does. Read on for the directions!

FAQs

Fermenting cranberries in honey is straightforward and uncomplicated. You add your cranberries and other ingredients to a jar, pour in the honey, seal, and wait. Simple, right? But, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure they come out just how you hoped they would.

Sprinkle the wine yeast over the surface of the juice and then cover with a thin, clean towel. Allow this mixture (must) to ferment for 5 to 7 days. You should start to see some foaming activity within 24 hours of adding the wine yeast.

These would serve as a beautiful alternative to a traditional cranberry sauce at an autumn feast. Both the honey and the berries, being fermented, will contain friendly, probiotic bacteria, good for gut and tastebuds alike.

Is it safe to drink fermented cranberry juice? - Quora. It is most certainly safe!

Is it safe to eat cranberries raw? Cranberries are generally considered safe whether they are cooked or raw. However, because of their notoriously bitter, sharp taste, most people prefer not to eat them raw or unsweetened. This bitterness is due to the high tannin content of cranberries.

Fermentation occurs in nature in any sugar-containing mash from fruit, berries, honey, or sap tapped from palms. If left exposed in a warm atmosphere, airborne yeasts act on the sugar to convert it into alcohol and carbon dioxide. The making of wines and beers uses this biotechnology under controlled conditions.

It also fermented at the slowest rate. The juices with the most sugar, purple grape juice and white grape juice (15% sugar) each produced the greatest yield of potential alcohol (8%). Cranberry juice had the lowest sugar content (7%) and produced the least amount of potential alcohol (0.25%).

Similar to red wine, cranberry juice contains a reasonable amount of tannins. Riddled with these bitter and mouth-drying compounds, the juice functions as a zero-alcohol stand-in for wine. Juxtaposing decadence and umami, tart cranberry juice proves itself as an equally effective palate cleanser.

Fermentation times can be shortened by using powdery (non-flocculent) strains of yeast or by mechanically stirring the fermenting wort. The yeast can also be roused toward the end of fermentation by the injection of carbon dioxide or by using a re-circulating device.

Native Americans used cranberries in a variety of foods, the most popular being pemmican, a high-protein combination of crushed cranberries, dried deer meat, and melted fat. They also used it as a medicine to treat arrow wounds and as a dye for rugs and blankets.

Once the cranberries have reached the level of tartness you want, likely somewhere between 5-8 days, remove them from the bag and strain the liquid into separate containers. Store in the fridge for 4-7 days without much change in taste. To prevent further fermenting, store them in freezer bags with the air removed.

Mead (/miːd/), also called hydromel (particularly when low in alcohol content), is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water, and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains, or hops.

If you take aspirin regularly, as a blood-thinner, for example, or if you are allergic to aspirin, you should not take cranberry supplements or drink a lot of juice. Other medications: Cranberry may interact with medications that are broken down by the liver.

In addition to beneficial probiotics, kombucha made from black, green, and rooibos tea has been shown to be a good source of antioxidants—plant chemicals that can help prevent or delay cell damage that may have unique gut health benefits (11).

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections.

Cranberries are tough to penetrate, so this will give the fermentation a bit of a head start. I did this by poking them with a fork all over, but you could also give them a couple of pulses in a food processor. Frozen cranberries can be used instead of fresh, but it is best to thaw them before adding the honey.

Making alcohol with cranberries is interesting and challenging. The problem is with fermenting cranberry juice is that it is very acidic, being about 2.3 to 2.5 pH. As a result, straight cranberry juice is too acidic to make wine.

Combine the fresh cranberries, dried cranberries, cherries, chile powder, and cocoa powder in a food processor. Add the orange juice and process the mixture to a paste consistency. Sprinkle in the salt. Pack the paste into a jar that is just the right size for your ferment, pressing out any air pockets as you go.

Place plastic bags of cranberries directly in the freezer for up to twelve months and use without thawing—just run cold water over them to rinse before using. Because some bruised and soft berries and some stems and leaves are often in the bags, you might prefer to sort and wash the berries before freezing them.