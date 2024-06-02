How To Make Hash Browns {easy recipe} - Fast Food Bistro (2024)

These can easily be made from scratch and taste so much better than anything store-bought. Season to your liking and you are good to go. So, are you ready to learn how to make hash browns? Join me in the bistro kitchen!

Quick Hash Browns Recipe

Hash browns come in many shapes and sizes. They can be prepared in various ways. Some consider it the ultimate breakfast food that needs to be served with eggs.

Others also eat it as a side dish. In either case, hash browns or hashed browns are made with a limited number of ingredients and that is what we love.

It is quick, simple, tasty, and easy to prepare another thing we love as well. These only take you 15 minutes to make and they are perfect to make in a bigger batch because they store well.

Hash Browns Ingredients

For this potato recipe, you only need 4 ingredients and a hot skillet. It is also handy to have a mandolin slicer ready.

This will make life so much easier. Put the following ingredients on your grocery list:

Starchy potatoes – the starch in the potato helps the grated potato to stick together better

Onion – this adds flavor

Egg – another binding agent to let them stick together better. Use a medium size egg

Salt and pepper

How To Make Hash Browns

Start this recipe with potatoes. Peel them and wash the potatoes with cold water. Pat dry with a paper towel.

Peel the onion as well but do not cut or slice. Take a mandolin slicer and coarsely grate the potatoes and onion.

Put the mix of potatoes and onion in a clean tea towel. Then twist the towel to squeeze out the excess liquid.

Keep on twisting and squeezing until no excess liquid comes out. You will be surprised to see how much liquid you can squeeze out.

Put the potato-onion mixture in a large bowl. Beat a medium size egg and add to the mixture. Stir to combine.

Add a good pinch of salt and pepper. Put in more than you would normally do without it the hash browns will taste bland.

Thoroughly mix the ingredients. Preheat a skillet to medium-high heat with olive oil. Take a big spoon and put it into a round heap in the skillet.

Press down to slightly flatten the patties. Turn the heat to medium. Bake until golden brown this will take about 5 minutes before you turn them and bake the other side.

Ready to serve.

What Are The Best Potatoes For Hash Browns?

Making the grated potatoes stick together is made easier when you use a starchy potato. When you boil this type of potato a high amount of starch is released that is milky in color.

Starchy potatoes are fluffy and absorb liquids really well, which you need when making hash browns. As these potatoes have coarser skin, they fry up crispy.

Starchy potatoes are:

Russets

King Edward

Yukon gold

Idaho

Maris Piper

Golden rush

Hash Browns Versus Rösti

If you know rösti you might wonder what the difference is compared to hash browns.

Some say there is no difference while others say that hash browns are made like small potato patties and rosti as a pancake.

There is also an explanation that rosti is made with raw potato and hash browns with cooked potatoes.

How To Store Homemade Hash Browns

If you make more than you can eat you can easily store them to eat later. You can store them in multiple ways:

Fridge – put them in a food container and close the lid. Put them in the fridge if you plan to eat them within 2 days

Freezer – want to save longer put them in a freezer-friendly container. You can easily store them in the freezer for up 2 months

How To Reheat Hash Browns

If you stored these baked hashed browns in the freezer thaw them first else preheat a skillet. Apply some cooking spray or a touch of olive oil to coat the pan.

Warm the potato patties for a couple of minutes per side. Do not overheat the pan you only want to warm the patties not brown them.

Can You Make Hash Browns In Air Fryer

Yes, you can make hash browns in an Air Fryer. If you want to make them from freshly grated potatoes it is recommended to use a grill pan in your Air Fryer.

The grill pan makes it easier to hold the hash browns together and flip them compared to a regular Air Fryer basket.

You can also make Air Fryer frozen hash browns.

Why Are My Hash Browns Not Crispy?

Hash browns get brown and crispy when the majority of the moisture is out of the grated potatoes. That is why after grating the potatoes you have to squeeze all the liquids out.

This is done best using a clean kitchen towel.

If they are soft and not crispy let the moisture evaporate from the potatoes on low heat. When the moisture has mostly disappeared you can brown them by increasing the heat of the pan.

I love these homemade hash browns. I hope you do as well!

