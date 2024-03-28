How to Make Homemade Nesquik Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Homemade Nesquik Recipe is simple to make with only 2 ingredients. My family loves chocolate milk so now we can make their favorite chocolate mix at home.

Nesquik Chocolate Milk Recipe:

My kids love chocolate milk. Yes, they will drink plain milk but putting chocolate mix in their milk take it to the next level. I love making this simple recipe at home. It is only 2 ingredients that I already have in my pantry.

There are a ton of ingredients in Nesquick that are primarily used as preservatives that I don’t really want in my kiddos little systems. Making it at home is budget friendly and I know exactly what is being placed in the chocolate mix.

When you see how easy this is, you’ll be making your own in no time! You only need 2 ingredients (and maybe a cute little mason jar). Are you ready to make your own homemade Nesquik? You are going to be amazed how easy it is to make.

Ingredients

Cocoa Powder (any kind will do)

Granulated sugar

I have seen some people say they like to add a small amount of salt, but that is completely optional. Honestly? We have so much added salt in a variety of foods and drinks that I really try to leave it out when I can. Just do what you prefer.

How to make Homemade nesquik

Be prepared this is going to go quickly… It is so easy.

First, add your cocoa powder and granulated sugar to a mason jar. Secure the lid and shake until well mixed. That is all you need to do.

You can make as little or as much as you want.

How to make Chocolate Milk:

We love a good glass of chocolate milk. Follow these easy steps to make the best chocolate milk:

To make a delicious cup of chocolate milk, put a couple of teaspoons of the homemade Nesquick in a glass.

Add about a tablespoon of very warm water and mix until powder is dissolved.

Add desired amount of cold milk and enjoy.

If you are wondering about the warm water – cocoa powder can be difficult to fully incorporate in cold drinks. The warm water helps dissolve the cocoa powder and sugar so when you add your cold milk you won’t be left with unsightly clumps of homemade Nesquick on the top of your milk.

Once you add your milk, you’ll never know there is a tiny bit of water in there but it really helps to make the texture so smooth and creamy. Your kids will ask for this all the time!

Any Milk will be great!

Any type of milk works great with this Nesquik recipe. We typically buy almond milk or low fat milk. But you can also use whole milk.

I have always bought the lower fat milk so my kids don’t know the difference especially if they mix it with a little chocolate. There have been times that my kids will use chocolate syrup but we prefer the Nesquik powder mix.

Chocolate milk is a treat at my house. It is perfect with some warm cookies.

This is much cheaper to make!

The average cost for a 10 ounce container of Nesquick will probably set you back about $3. I was able to find Best Choice Cocoa Powder marked down (right after Christmas) for only $1. I was also able to get a 4 pound bag of sugar for only $1 (it was on sale and I had a coupon).

Even if I used and entire container of cocoa powder and sugar (which I didn’t), this would still cost you less than a container of Nesquick! You really have no reason as to why you shouldn’t try to make this homemade Nesquick today!

Try making this nesquik recipe!

Homemade nesquik is so easy and saves a bunch of money over store bought. If your kids love chocolate milk as much as mine do, this is a must try. Homemade chocolate milk is very easy and tastes amazing.

You can feel good knowing your kiddos are not getting any extra ingredients. It really is just 2 very simple ingredients. As a mom, this is so comforting and just makes me feel better.

The kids get to enjoy something they like and I save money and can give them something at the same time. Let us know once you try it! I think everyone will love it.

Make sure to let us know how it turns out for you. I have a feeling once you start making it, you will be hooked!

How to store:

Storing your Nesquik mix is very easy to do. We like to keep in a designated mason jar or an airtight container.

I even leave a specific teaspoon next to the jar so my kids can easily make their chocolate milk.

Print this nesquik recipe below:

