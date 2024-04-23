How to Make Homemade Salad Dressing: 9 Easy Recipes! (2024)

Bless This Mess › Recipes › Side Dishes and Salads › By Melissa 4.88 from 8 votes on May 26, 2022, Updated Nov 13, 2023

This post may contain affiliate links.

Here’s recipes for 9 simple salad dressings that you are going to love to make and eat. Each recipe only makes about a cup of dressing (so you don’t have to commit to eating it for a month) and because there are 9 recipe in one post, you’ll find something for every salad!

What does the Dijon mustard do in salad dressings?

How long does homemade salad dressing last?

What do you store homemade salad dressing in?

How to Make Homemade Salad Dressing: 9 Easy Recipes Recipe

Making healthy salad dressing isn’t hard and there’s no need to have a mile long list of ingredients in them (like their store-bought dressing counter parts). You can have more variety when you make your own, and you’ll quickly learn what flavors you love together.

When it came time to narrow down the 9 homemade salad dressing recipes I had a tough time deciding what should go in the mix. Here’s what I decided on and I know you are going to love them all. I went for a little bit of everything on the list and you are going to find the perfect dressing for just about any green salad or dish you are making.

In the world of salad dressing recipes, this is going to be a list you come back to again and again.

The Dijon mustard in these is a must because it acts as an emulsifier between the vinegar and the oils. Whisk up the mustard/vinegar/whatever else and then slowly add the oil while you are whisking. This will help theoil to not separate out of the dressing.

Store any extra dressing in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Sometimes the oil will firm up in the fridge. Just let it rest at room temperature for a few hours before serving if this happens (or give it a quick zap in the microwave). Always shake or whisk your dressing again before serving.

Thedressingsstore so well in wide-mouth half-pint mason jars. These lids are also really nice to have on hand! Each recipes only makes about a cup which is great if you ask me.

Here’s to make all kind of easy salad dressing recipes at home so that you never get sick of eating your veggies. You could try a new one a week and you’ll have months worth of great salad dressings to try. I can’t wait for you to make them!

1. Classic Ranch Salad Dressing

Classic Ranch: whisk 1/3 cup buttermilk, 1/3 cup mayonnaise (can sub mayo with Greek yogurt), 2 tablespoons each chopped parsley and chives, 1 teaspoon dried dill weed, 1/4 teaspoon each kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. (You can sub 1 tablespoon each of dried parsley and chives for the fresh. You can also use fresh herbs in this recipe if you have them) Once you start making homemade ranch, you’ll never go back to the store-bought dressing again. SO GOOD! This is perfect for cob salads, to dip fries in, over chicken salads, and most any other salads with romaine and other leaf lettuces as the base.

2. Homemade Creamy Italian Salad Dressing

Creamy Italian: Blend 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (can use balsamic vinegar here), 2 tablespoon each sour cream and olive oil, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1 clove garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a blender. Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped parsley.

3. Classic Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

Classic Vinaigrette: Whisk 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and pepper to taste. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup olive oil. Vinaigrettes are a stable and I have a whole post dedicated, so if you’d like more information you can fine my balsamic vinaigrette and lemon vinaigrette recipes here.

4. Roasted Garlic Dressing

Roasted Garlic: Slice the top off 1 head garlic; drizzle with olive oil, wrap in aluminum foil and roast at 400 degree until tender, about 35 minutes. Cool and then squeeze out the cloves. Blend the roasted garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan, 1/3 cup olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and pepper to taste in a blender. I’m obsessed with this one. SO good! Make a double batch and use part of it for a marinade for chicken breast and it’s great over Greek salads. It’s also amazing on roasted vegetables. I made my freezer to slow cooker Spaghetti and Meatballs and served it with a simple side salad and this dressing last night and I couldn’t get enough. Super easy, healthy, delicious, whole food meal the whole family loves.

5. Honey Mustard Salad Dressing

Honey Mustard: Whisk 2 tablespoons each of honey, Dijon mustard, and white vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper to taste. Gradually whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. So easy, super classic, I love honey mustard dressing on all the things.

6. Honey Poppy Seed Dressing

Honey Poppy Seed: Whisk 2 teaspoon black poppy seeds, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup olive oil. This one I have around most of the time because it always hits the spot. This is great on salads with berries and other sweet fruits in them, it compliments them nicely. If you are vegan, you can swap the honey for maple syrup, it’s delicious still!

7. Asian Sesame Dressing

Asian Sesame: Whisk 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 1/2 teaspoons grated peeled ginger, 2 tablespoons sesame oil, 1/3 cup vegetable oil (or other neutral oil), 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and pepper to taste, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. This dressing is also excellent on Asian inspired noodle recipes and chicken salads.

8. Peanut-Lime Dressing

Peanut-Lime: Blend 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter, 2 tablespoons water, the juice of one lime (can sub lemon juice in a pinch), 1 tablespoon each rice or white vinegar, chopped peeled ginger, soy sauce, and honey in a blender. This dressing is awesome on “quinoa” bowls (roasted veggies/protein/quinoa) and it’s also excellent on fish.

9. Creamy Blue Cheese Salad Dressing

Creamy Blue Cheese: Whisk 1/4 cup each butter milk and sour cream, 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, the juice of 1/2 a lemon, and salt and hot sauce to taste. Here’s a little secret, if blue cheese is too strong for you, you can actually make this with crumbled feta for a more mild dressing that is still wonderfully creamy and cheesy. Dip everything in this including hot wings.

Bonus recipes #10: my famous cilantro lime dressing (great on everything Tex-Mex)

You won’t believe just how easy to whip up homemade dressing is. ENJOY!