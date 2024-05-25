How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (2024)

Some of the links below are affiliate links, which means I will earn a commission at no additional cost to you, if you click through and make a purchase.

You need to know how to make mustard pickles. I have a few different variations of pickles I make likefermented pickles,garlic dill pickles, and bread and butter pickles, but this is one of the BEST condiments we’ve ever had. This recipe came from my husband’s Great Grandma and I’ve updated it to make sure it follows safe canning but still has the amazing flavor from her original recipe.

How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (1)

When my father-in-law found out I was a canner, he started talking about how much he loved Great-Grandma’s mustard pickles and hadn’t had them in years (sadly, she passed from the family long before I met and married my husband). I’d never heard of mustard pickle relish before and thought the recipe was long lost as no one had made it in years. It was one of those family recipes that were the stuff of legends it seemed.

Until my husband’s grandma was going through her recipe books and found a copy of it from decades past. She no longer canned but passed it along to me. Honestly, as I scanned the ingredients for the mustard pickles I wasn’t sure what to expect by the finished product, but man, one spoonful and I was hooked.

It quickly became a yearly staple and makes the best (and easiest) potato salad. All you have to do is add it to eggs, homemade mayo and your potatoes and you’re done. No chopping up pickles or onions, score! Wondering what to eat with mustard pickles beside potato salad, a few of our favorites are on hamburgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches… or by the spoonful.

How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (2)

A few important notes, I used the Ball mustard pickle recipe to calculate the vinegar and amount of ClearJel to update this recipe for canning safety. The original recipe called flour but flour, cornstarch, tapioca, or any other thickener aside from ClearJel are no longer approved or considered safe canning ingredients. Because I don’t have a way of testing safe viscosity when canning a recipe at home, I always use a tested source for acidity and viscosity (aka thickener) ratios.

Great Grandma’s Mustard Pickles Recipes

Plan ahead as you’ll need to soak the cucumbers and onions in a saltwater bath for a minimum of a few hours or overnight in the fridge. This helps keep the cucumbers crunchy (click here for 7 tips for Crunchy Pickles Every Time)

  1. Place cucumbers and onions in a large stainless steel or glass bowl.
  2. Mix 1 cup of pickling/canning salt with 8 cups of cold water (double this as needed if doing a larger batch of pickles). Pour over top of cucumbers and onions, add more cold water if necessary to cover the tops of the cucumbers. Use a clean plate and place on top of the cucumbers to keep them under the surface of the ice salt water.
  3. Fill a pint-sized Mason jar with water (use a lid) and set it on top of the plate to act as a weight. Let soak for 1 to 2 hours on the counter or put the bowl in the fridge overnight or for 12 hours.
  4. After soaking cucumbers and onions, pour out saltwater and rinse thoroughly with cold water and allow cucumbers to drain.
  5. Prepare a water bath canner and begin warming the water.
  6. In a large stainless steel pot, combine sugar, dry mustard and turmeric, celery salt, and ClearJel®, then pour in a ½ cup of water, whisking until combined and smooth. Pour in vinegar and bring to a full boil while stirring.
  7. Once it’s reached a full boil, lower heat to a simmer and stir until it thickens up, then add the cucumbers and the onions and bring to a boil. When it reaches a boil with the vegetables added, keep at a low boil and cook for 15 minutes, stirring as needed.
  8. In jars just washed in hot soapy water and rinsed, pack the relish/pickle mixture to a ½ inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and add more product if needed to keep the ½ inch headspace. Clean the rim, put on lid and bands, and screw down to fingertip tight. Place the filled jar into your water bath canner. Make sure at least 1 inch of water covers the top of the jars.
  9. Bring water to a full boil, once water is boiling, process pints for 10 minutes.
  10. Turn off heat, remove the lid, and let jars sit in canner for 5 minutes. Then remove from canner and let cool and seal on a folded towel.

Mustard Pickle Recipe Notes/Adaptations:

You may safely sub in zucchini in place of cucumbers in this recipe per Ball Book of Complete Home Canning.

You can use either apple cider or white vinegar, just make sure it says 5% acidity (no homemade apple cider vinegar for canning recipes)

If you don’t have ClearJel (you can click here to order it) you can omit it (but don’t add any other type of thickener), the relish will be a little bit runnier, but the flavor will still be fantastic.

How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (4)

How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (5)

How to Make Mustard Pickles – Great-Grandma’s Recipe

Melissa Norris

This old-fashioned mustard pickle recipe is straight from Great-Grandma’s kitchen and is delicious on sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers and in salads. A must make when the summer bounty is on!

3.93 from 198 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 12 hours hrs

Cook Time 30 minutes mins

Course Condiment

Cuisine America

Servings 4 pints (8 cups)

Ingredients

  • 6 cups washed and diced pickling cucumbers
  • 2 cups diced onion
  • 1 cup canning/pickling salt
  • 8 cups water or enough to cover the cucumbers and onions for the salt water soak
  • 4 cups vinegar you can use apple cider or white vinegar but make sure it’s 5% acidity
  • 4 Tablespoons sugar You can increase to 1 cup sugar if you prefer a sweeter flavor
  • 2 Tablespoons ClearJel® optional, but produces a thicker relish
  • 6 Tablespoons dry mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons dry turmeric
  • 2 teaspoons celery salt you can use regular salt, but the celery salt adds to the flavor
  • ½ cup water

Instructions

  • Place cucumbers and onions in a large stainless steel or glass bowl.

  • Mix 1 cup of pickling/canning salt with 8 cups of cold water (double this as needed if doing a larger batch of pickles). Pour over top of cucumbers and onions, add more cold water if necessary to cover the tops of the cucumbers. Use a clean plate and place on top of the cucumbers to keep them under the surface of the ice salt water.

  • Fill a pint sized Mason jar with water (use a lid) and set it on top of the plate to act as a weight. Let soak for 1 to 2 hours on the counter or put the bowl in the fridge overnight or for 12 hours.

  • After soaking cucumbers and onions, pour out salt water and rinse thoroughly with cold water and allow cucumbers to drain.

  • Prepare water bath canner and begin warming the water.

  • In a large stainless steel pot, combine sugar, dry mustard and turmeric, celery salt, and ClearJel®, then pour in a ½ cup of water, whisking until combined and smooth. Pour in vinegar and bring to a full boil while stirring.

  • Once it’s reached a full boil, lower heat to a simmer and stir until it thickens up, then add the cucumbers and the onions and bring to a boil. When it reaches a boil with the vegetables added, keep at a low boil and cook for 5 minutes, stir as needed.

  • In jars just washed in hot soapy water and rinsed, pack the relish/pickle mixture to a ½ inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and add more product if needed to keep the ½ inch headspace. Clean the rim, put on lid and bands, and screw down to finger tip tight. Place filled jar into your water bath canner. Make sure at least 1 inch of water covers the top of the jars.

  • Bring water to a full boil, once water is boiling, process pints for 10 minutes.

  • Turn off heat, remove lid, and let jars sit in canner for 5 minutes. Then remove from canner and let cool and seal on a folded towel.

Video

Notes

You may safely sub in zucchini in place of cucumbers in this recipe per Ball Book of Complete Home Canning.

You can use either apple cider or white vinegar, just make sure it says 5% acidity (no homemade apple cider vinegar for canning recipes)

You may increase the sugar to taste, Great-grandma’s recipe only called for 4 Tablespoons sugar but if you prefer it sweeter you can add more sugar.

Now you know how to make mustard pickles with Great-Grandma’s recipe. Have you ever made these before or had them?

How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (6)
How to Make Mustard Pickles - Great-Grandma's Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What are mustard pickles made of? ›

Cucumbers, Sugar/Glucose-Fructose, White Vinegar, Cauliflower, Water, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Onions, Spices And Seasonings, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tartrazine, Polysorbate 80, Sulphites.

Why are my mustard pickles runny? ›

Draining the Vegetables

If too much water is left on them, it will dilute the mustard sauce and make the pickles too runny.

How long do homemade mustard pickles last? ›

How long do homemade mustard pickles last? As mentioned above, when properly canned, cooled, and stored, homemade mustard pickles can last up to 8 months if kept in a cool dark pantry. If only refrigerated, mustard pickles will easily last up to 4 weeks in a non reactive, food safe container.

What are the ingredients in mustard? ›

The whole, ground, cracked, or bruised mustard seeds are mixed with water, vinegar, lemon juice, wine, or other liquids, salt, and often other flavorings and spices, to create a paste or sauce ranging in color from bright yellow to dark brown.

What is the best mustard oil for pickles? ›

Patanjali Fortified Mustard Oil

With antimicrobial properties, it's an ideal preservative for pickles, ensuring both culinary and wellness benefits.

Why are my homemade pickles soft and mushy? ›

It may be a normal reaction during fermentation caused by bacteria. If the pickles are soft, they are spoiled from the yeast fermentation. Don't use them. Using too weak a salt brine or vinegar solution may cause soft or slippery pickles, as can using moldy garlic or storing the pickles at too warm a temperature.

Why do you soak cucumbers in ice water before pickling? ›

For a quick and easy way to help ensure crisp pickles: soak cucumbers in ice water for 4 to 5 hours before pickling. This is a safer method for making crisp pickles. Using lime, or calcium hydroxide, in solution for soaking cucumbers changes the amount of acid in the cucumber tissue.

Why are my homemade pickles bitter? ›

Bitter taste is usually in the peeling. Using salt substitutes. Potassium chloride ingredient in these is naturally bitter. Cucumbers too large for brining.

Why do pickle jars not say pickles? ›

Olive all use the term on their websites, in advertisem*nts, and in the product descriptions of their pickle varieties. When asked why the word isn't on the front of the jars, all three companies provided nearly the same answer: They feel the word “pickle” isn't necessary on pickles packaged in clear glass containers.

How can you tell if homemade pickles are good? ›

Homemade refrigerated pickles last at least three to four weeks in the fridge, McClellan says. Any longer and the quality will start to decline. You'll notice the brine goes from clear to murky and cloudy, and the pickles start to lose their texture.

What to eat mustard pickles with? ›

Mustard pickles are commonly used as a topping or accompaniment to various dishes, including sandwiches, burgers, cold meats, and cheese platters.

How do you make pickles step by step? ›

How to Make Homemade Pickles, Step-by-Step
  1. Pick Your Produce. Let's start with cucumbers. ...
  2. Choose a Recipe. It's important to choose a recipe that's been tested with proper proportions of ingredients. ...
  3. Prep the Brine. ...
  4. Add the Spices for Pickles. ...
  5. Combine the Ingredients In Jars.
May 17, 2023

Do you use vinegar or brine for pickles? ›

If you choose to use vinegar, your flavors will vary depending on the type, from the delicate hint of rice vinegar to the bracing rush of apple cider vinegar. On the other hand, the salt-brine method offers up flavor, clean and simple, allowing the personality of the pickled veggie or fruit to dominate.

When making pickles How do you keep them crunchy? ›

Add a Source of Tannin

Tannins work against softening enzymes and help keep pickles crunchier. They can be found in various sources, such as grape leaves, oak leaves, raspberry leaves, black tea, etc. Add some directly to your jars!

What is pickles mustard? ›

It's a blend of tangy yellow mustard and zippy dill pickle for your sandwiches, wraps, dressings, dips and salads.

Where did mustard pickles come from? ›

So, while mustard pickles are rooted in Newfoundland and Labrador food culture, there are plenty of other opportunities to get a taste of what makes the flavor profile so delicious.

Is mustard pickle the same as piccalilli? ›

Piccalilli, or mustard pickle, is a British interpretation of South Asian pickles, a relish of chopped and pickled vegetables and spices. Regional recipes vary considerably.

What is dill mustard made of? ›

Mix 1/2 cup yellow mustard, 1/4 cup each finely chopped dill pickles and white onions, and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill.

