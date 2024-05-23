How to Make Stroopwafels without a Pizzelle | Stroopwafel Recipe (2024)

This is an easy homemade stroopwafels recipe that will warm you through and through. Learn how to make stroopwafels without a Pizzelle, and you’ll be creating these classic wafer style cookies with a gooey filling in no time!

Stroopwafels are classic Dutch cookies that are similar to a thin waffle… filled with a delicious caramel like center. Don’t skip them!

Table of Contents What is a Stroopwafel?

Why You’ll Love these Stroopwafels

Stroopwafel Recipe Ingredients

How to Make Stroopwafels

How to Make a Stroopwafel Without a Pizzelle

Serving Suggestions

Recipe Tips

Recipe Shortcuts

How to Store

Dietary Considerations

More Christmas Cookie Recipes

Stroopwafels

I’m always overwhelmed with joy as we enter into December. It’s such a festive season filled with lights, wonder, endless activities, songs and movies that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside and scents of cookies baking, warm drinks, and fresh holidays greens.

Last month when I was en route to San Francisco anticipating the usual dry pretzels and prepared to decline when the flight attendant passed me something that caught my eye – a stroopwafel!

Hesitant, I took a bite. It was good, but then I started reading the package. You can place it on top of a hot cup of coffee or cocoa to warm the caramel-like syrup inside. I was sold.

Stroopwafels remind me of so many of the special holiday flavors we all love, though they aren’t limited to winter months. Don’t skip my classic Belgian Waffles, Best Cinnamon Rolls, and my delicious Cinnamon Quick Bread if you’re looking for more of the classics!

I’m always so excited to celebrate the joys of the season with family and friends. As you know, I love to entertain, but now that I’m more limited in time with a busy family and work life balance, I entertain a little differently.

These incredible stroopwafels are perfect for a morning coffee get together, but also stack beautifully {in a smaller portion} to make a great gift.

What is a Stroopwafel?

Are they a cookie or a waffle?

They are two layers of baked dough with caramel filling to create a crispy one of a kind cookie that originated in the Netherlands.

I simplified the recipe so that you can make stroopwafels at home without a Pizelle iron to enjoy with your coffee. If you don’t know what a Pizelle iron is, don’t worry.

We’re making life and delicious treats simple, just in time for holiday entertaining and gift giving! It’s the perfect treat for a coffee date to celebrate the season.

Why You’ll Love these Stroopwafels

So easy to make

They feel unique and special

They serve beautifully with coffee

Perfect for gifting

Excellent as a breakfast or brunch treat because they feel a little waffle-like

They’ll warm you through and through

Don’t be intimidated by yeast – in fact, I have a FREE detailed Guide to Baking with Yeast. These are as easy as my cinnamon rolls! The dough rises while you’re making the effortless (and oh-so-tasty) filling.

Stroopwafel Recipe Ingredients

Water –warm water

–warm water Yeast –rapid rise yeast.

–rapid rise yeast. Flour – all-purpose flour

– all-purpose flour Butter –Softened. I like salted butter for this recipe, but unsalted is fine if that’s what you have on hand. Learn how to soften butter quickly .

–Softened. I like salted butter for this recipe, but unsalted is fine if that’s what you have on hand. Learn . Cinnamon – Ground cinnamon adds flavor and fragrance to these cookies.

– Ground cinnamon adds flavor and fragrance to these cookies. Sugar – White granulated sugar is ideal here.

– White granulated sugar is ideal here. Eggs – Large size eggs are generally best for baking.

Filling

Butter –salted, softened.

–salted, softened. Brown sugar –packed, light brown or dark brown will work

–packed, light brown or dark brown will work Cinnamon – for flavor and fragrance

– for flavor and fragrance Dark corn syrup– to help create the caramelized effect.

Variations

Instead of just the cinnamon listed here, try pumpkin pie spice or apple pie spice for a fun twist.

or for a fun twist. Add a teaspoon of homemade vanilla extract to the filling for even more flavor.

How to Make Stroopwafels

Pour warm water in a small bowl and pour yeast over it. I like to let it rest for around half an hour, up to an hour. In a mixing bowl, combine flour and butter. Add cinnamon, sugar, yeast mixture and eggs until combined. Switch to dough hook or knead until smooth in texture (quick and easy). Set aside. In a saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and dark corn syrup over medium heat. Stir frequently until bubbling and sugar is dissolved. Warm a griddle (you can also use a waffle cone iron or pizzelle) to medium heat. Drop a golf ball sized dough ball on the griddle and press with a lightly greased grill press. Let it sit for 30-60 seconds until crisp and brown, then flip using a turner and press again. Allow to cook 30 seconds. Once cooled, slice stroopwafel in half and spread a tablespoon {or more} of filling to create a sandwich.

How to Make a Stroopwafel Without a Pizzelle

Use agrill press and a griddle! It’s so easy and takes just 30 seconds per wafel.

When you’re done, sit back, relax and place one on top of your mug, watch that filling slightly ooze and celebrate a job well done.

Serving Suggestions

Serve these with my amazing apple cider or pear cider for a fall twist!

or for a fall twist! Even better, serve one with a spiked apple cider co*cktail for an adult treat your friends and family will love.

Recipe Tips

Plan accordingly with your timeline in order to let the dough rise for bit before making your stroopwafels.

Spray with my favoritebaking sprayfor a clean release.

Recipe Shortcuts

Learn how to soften butter quickly. This will change your baking for the better!

How do you eat Stroopwafels? Traditionally, they are served over a mug of a warm winter drink. Think hot chocolate, hot tea, warm apple cider or a mug of steaming coffee. What do Stroopwafels taste like? They are the best mix of a thin, soft cookie and a soft, thin waffle. The flavor is a little like a Belgian waffle with a filling that reminds you of caramel. What airline gives Stroopwafels? United Airlines serves this popular treat on their morning flights where I first enjoyed it. How do you reheat Stroopwafels? In the microwave! I like to do 10-15 second increments to make sure they don’t get too hot.

How to Store

At Room Temperature – Store your stroopwafels in a cool dry place in an airtight container for up to one week.

– Store your stroopwafels in a cool dry place in an airtight container for up to one week. Refrigerate – You can also store these in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

– You can also store these in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. Freeze– Yes, you can freeze your stroopwafels! Wrap them tightly and store in the freezer for up to three months.

Dietary Considerations

Vegetarian

Nut Free

More Christmas Cookie Recipes

Dough Balls

Lace Cookies

Peppermint Cookies

Eggnog Cookies

Elf Cookies

Stroopwafels are two layers of baked dough with caramel filling to create a crispy one of a kind cookie. Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 1 minute min Total: 11 minutes mins Servings: 12 Ingredients ▢ ½ water warm

▢ 1 packet yeast rapid rise

▢ 4 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 cup salted butter softened

▢ ½ teaspoon cinnamon

▢ ½ cup white granulated sugar

▢ 2 eggs Filling ▢ 1 cup butter salted

▢ 1 ½ cups brown sugar packed

▢ 1 teaspoon cinnamon

▢ 3/8 cup dark corn syrup or 6 tablespoons Instructions Pour warm water in a small bowl and pour yeast over it. I like to let it rest for around half an hour, up to an hour.

In a mixing bowl, combine flour and butter. Add cinnamon, sugar, yeast mixture and eggs until combined.

Switch to dough hook or knead until smooth in texture {quick and easy}. Set aside.

In a saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and dark corn syrup over medium heat. Stir frequently until bubbling and sugar is dissolved.

Warm a griddle {you can also use a waffle cone iron or pizzelle} to medium heat. Drop a golf ball sized dough ball on the griddle and press with a lightly greased grill press. Let it sit for 30-60 seconds until crisp and brown, then flip using a turner and press again. Allow to cook 30 seconds.

Once cooled, slice wafel in half and spread a tablespoon {or more} of filling to create a sandwich. Julie’s Tips You can place it on top of a hot cup of coffee or cocoa to warm the caramel-like syrup inside. Calories: 603kcal | Carbohydrates: 75g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 31g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Cholesterol: 108mg | Sodium: 306mg | Potassium: 110mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 43g | Vitamin A: 985IU | Calcium: 47mg | Iron: 2.3mg Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.